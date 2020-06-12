Hawaii missile radar back in budget, cult leader 'Nature Boy' Bishop, 20 others arrested on charges of violating quarantine, Kaiser Permanente allows hospital visits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Medium-range ballistic missile target launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Aug. 29, 2017. PC: Latonja Martin; Department of Defense
$1.9B Hawaii radar part of defense policy measure. The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021 also puts the formerly sidelined $1.9 billion Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii back on track with $162 million in funding. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii regulators question Young Brothers on viability. Prices for interisland shipping might need to rise 25% next year to keep tug-and-barge operator Young Brothers LLC solvent even if the company receives a $25 million state bailout. Star-Advertiser.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s group recommends screening travelers for the coronavirus. A hui led by Lt. Gov. Josh Green is trying to organize a plan to reopen Hawaii tourism this summer with a test-based travel policy that gives incoming passengers an alternative to the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii opens first COVID-19 clinical trials to treat patients. Researchers at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine are seeking 40 adults with active COVID-19 to participate in the state’s first outpatient clinical trial to find an effective treatment for the virus that has sickened more than 2 million and killed more than 100,000 in the United States. Star-Advertiser.
The eviction moratorium has been extended through July 31. Then what? The governor’s decision to extend the eviction moratorium for non-payment of rent through July 31 is a relief for tenants. Hawaii News Now.
International Students Facing Daunting Financial Challenges Due To COVID-19. Even before the crisis, college students from abroad were having a tough time making ends meet. Now, some are hanging on by a thread. Hawaii Public Radio.
Unable to fill their dining rooms, several popular restaurants call it quits. Restaurants statewide are now allowed to operate dine-in services, but many kitchens remain closed. Some say making a profit isn’t possible with all the new social distancing and other restrictions. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii marriage registrations down 82% in April 2020. The number of marriages registered with the Hawaii Department of Health dropped significantly during the pandemic. KHON2.
7 new coronavirus cases on Oahu raise Hawaii’s statewide total to 692. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 692, up seven from Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Kaiser Permanente Hawaii easing visitor restrictions at Moanalua Medical Center. Kaiser Permanente Hawaii said today it is easing visitor restrictions at Moanalua Medical Center and will now allow patients to have one visitor each day. Star-Advertiser.
City Finally Finds A Replacement To Join The HART Board. Cost engineer Joseph Uno is poised to replace John Henry Felix. Civil Beat.
City Takes Steps To Fix Affordable Housing Program. In 2019, the Honolulu City Council passed a bill for a pilot program to build affordable housing units in underdeveloped areas of Honolulu. But after nine months, only two developers had applied to the program. Civil Beat.
Waikiki businesses losing nearly $6B in visitor revenues since lockdown. The governor’s announcement to extend the 14-day quarantine to out-of-state travelers is a staggering blow to businesses. KHON2.
How Effective Is Hawaii’s Key Court-Sanctioned Drug Treatment Program? The state agencies that fund Sand Island Treatment Center focus on how many defendants complete an initial phase of treatment. But only about 1/3 complete the full two-year program. Civil Beat.
How This Hawaiian Homestead’s Swift Response To COVID-19 Paid Off. When the virus spread, a nonprofit in Papakolea Hawaiian Homestead quickly shifted gears to ensuring kupuna got food, supplies and necessary health care. Civil Beat.
‘Unprecedented’ turtle nesting at Bellows Beach closes campground until Sept. 4. Green sea turtles are nesting at Bellows Beach for the first time in documented history — and humans are being asked to tread lightly around them. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Cult leader Eligio "Nature Boy" Bishop among 21 arrested in Puna for allegedly violating quarantine order. Police have arrested 21 individuals in a pair of sweeps in Puna subdivisions related to Gov. Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation. Tribune-Herald.
Council balks at small cell technology: ATT seeks use of county poles for faster internet speeds. A major telecommunications company wants to rent space on Hawaii County utility poles to attach equipment increasing wireless data speeds and reducing dead zones, but community reception has been less than enthusiastic. West Hawaii Today.
Feds Fund Over $1.1 Million For Laupahoehoe Bridge Damaged By Hurricane Lane. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today announced that Hawai‘i County will receive $1,195,089.75 in new federal funding to repair the Laupahoehoe Gulch Bridge. Big Island Video News.
Honoring his legacy. Although the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellations of the usual lei-draping ceremonies, colorful parades and other events that commemorate King Kamehameha Day, that didn’t stop people from honoring the monarch on Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool and New Wailuku Pool to Reopen June 15. All county pools are open daily, except Kōkua Pool which remains closed for major renovations. Maui Now.
Kanaha park reopens today. Kanaha Beach Park, one of the last county parks still closed to the public, will reopen starting today, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced Wednesday. Maui News.
Kauai
Forum kicks off race for county council. At the top of Wednesday’s Kaua‘i County Council Forum, candidates were told to keep in mind that when surveyed, young people have said, “Kaua‘i is not for us. It is just for the tourists,” forum host Juno Ann Apalla said. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Restart: Education. Hiring an educational liaison, creating neighborhood hubs, providing more devices and hot-spots for families in need are just some of the ideas to get the education system on Kaua‘i back to recovery. Garden Island.
State monitoring ‘Anini reef. Recently monitoring teams observed signs of recovery since a prolific coral disease was recorded in September-October of 2019. Garden Island.
