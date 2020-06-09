Hawaii Legislature to take up police misconduct bill, Ige asks participants in Black Lives Matter rallies to self-isolate, military travel restrictions lifted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Police on parade, file photo, ©2020 All Hawaii News
Gov. Ige asks protesters from weekend Black Lives Matter rallies to voluntarily self-isolate. Gov. David Ige today requested that participants in Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend consider self-isolating a few days in order to protect others from possibly getting the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Ige concerned about how gatherings such as recent protests will impact the state’s COVID-19 case counts. Gov. David Ige is asking those who rallied during recent Black Lives Matter protests throughout Hawaii to self-isolate as the state continues its fight against COVID-19. Tribune-Herald.
More push to require a negative COVID test before flying to Hawaii. A group of UH experts is warning the state that opening up to mainland tourism - without required testing before travel - will overwhelm Hawaii's health care system. Hawaii News Now.
State loosens restrictions and announces reopenings of camping, parks. The state is loosening up restrictions and reopening state parks in conjunction with each county’s specific rules and guidelines, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced this afternoon, providing updates on the latest changes. Star-Advertiser.
LIST: Hawaii State parks to reopen in phases by July 1. DLNR says most overnight state facilities will reopen by July 1. Hawaii News Now.
DLNR Lessens State Parks Restrictions. The DLNR Division of State Parks is lessening restrictions and reopening park areas in conjunction with various county-specific rules and guidelines. Big Island Now.
Some Hawaii State Parks Still Closed, But Restrictions Lessening. Big Island Video News.
Pentagon OKs increased travel to Hawaii amid unclear rules. A total of 1,125 military members arrived in the first week of June. Another 1,191 came to Hawaii in the last two weeks of May. The transition of service members to Hawaii is normally much greater during spring and summer, officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Travel restrictions lifted for military service members in Hawai'i. The Department of Defense is lifting travel restrictions for military service members in Hawaii because of the low number of COVID-19 cases here. KITV4.
Federal funding for National Guard at Hawaii airports will end in August. The federal government says it will stop paying for the National Guard to screen passengers in Hawaii airports on August 10. Hawaii News Now.
King Kamehameha celebrations canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year there will be no Kamehameha Statue lei draping or floral parade. All King Kamehameha celebration events have been canceled statewide because of the pandemic. KHON2.
Doctors worry that patients are neglecting their regular visits as well as their health. Despite fears surrounding the new coronavirus, Hawaii health officials are urging the public to go to the doctor for routine checkups, vaccinations and to manage chronic diseases to prevent a spike in other ailments. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii gets 1 new virus case; 667 visitors fly into the state. State Department of Health officials said Monday that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 676, up one from Sunday. The lone infection case is on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 8: 1 New COVID-19 Case In Hawaii. The case was found on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Department reviewing vascular neck restraint policy in wake of Minneapolis. A submission hold known as a “vascular neck restraint” used by Honolulu police officers was halted pending a review of the department’s use-of-force policy, Police Chief Susan Ballard said Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police To Temporarily Halt Use Of Vascular Neck Restraints. George Floyd’s death prompted HPD to review its use of force policy.Civil Beat.
Mayor Caldwell nominates Michael Broderick and Doug Chin to Honolulu Police Commission. Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s two newest nominees to the Honolulu Police Commission say they support some measure of police reform but also stress that they value the work of police officers. Star-Advertiser.
Former Hawaii AG who fought Trump’s travel ban picked for police panel. If confirmed by the Honolulu City Council, Doug Chin will replace one of the two commissioners who recently resigned. Hawaii News Now.
Iolani Palace reopens June 19. It will start off with self-guided tours on Fridays and Saturdays with more days added in the future. KHON2.
Hawaii teachers union endorses Hanabusa plus Council candidates. The Hawaii State Teachers Association is backing former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa for mayor, its first endorsement ever in a county-level election. Star-Advertiser.
Teachers Union Endorses Hanabusa For Honolulu Mayor. This marks the first time HSTA has endorsed a candidate for mayor, the union said. Civil Beat.
Honolulu To Repair Structures Atop Koko Head But Not Tramway. The tramway leading up to the Koko Head summit will be closed from June 15 through the end of July as workers repair “deficient structures” at the top that pose a public safety risk, the city said in a news release on Monday. Civil Beat.
Koko Head to close next week for repairs and improvements. The Koko Crater Stairs in East Oahu will be closed for repairs for about a month and a half. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo judges recuse themselves from hearing former cop’s assault, abuse cases. Both Hilo Circuit judges, Henry Nakamoto and Peter Kubota, filed certificates of recusal for a pair of cases in which the defendant is 56-year-old Ian Lee Loy, the husband of County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy of Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Roth alarmed by release of suspect in violent home invasion. A letter from the Big Island’s prosecutor to a special master appointed by the state Supreme Court to oversee an orderly population reduction in the state’s jails and prisons expressed alarm over the release of a pretrial detainee in a violent home invasion after judges twice reduced the man’s bail. Tribune-Herald.
St. Joseph students, faculty, alums thank community for helping school survive. The 151-year-old school, the Big Island’s only Catholic school, announced on its website that it’s nearing the $500,000 in donations and pledges it needs to remain open. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Hospital Begins Universal Testing, Single Person on Maui with COVID-19 in Home Quarantine. Maui Memorial Medical Center begins universal testing for COVID-19 on all patients admitted through the Emergency Department and Obstetrics patients. Maui Now.
COVID-19 patient at hospital tests negative. The last confirmed patient with COVID-19 at Maui Memorial Medical Center has tested negative for the virus, a hospital spokeswoman said on Sunday. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Restart: Business. Tax relief, speedy permitting processes and fresh marketing strategies are a few of the ideas for helping local Kaua‘i businesses recover from pandemic protocols that have heavily impacted bottom lines and closed some doors for good. Garden Island.
Online county council candidacy forum Wednesday. Of the 22 candidates running for a council seat, 16 are participating at the forum sponsored by Just Transition Hawai‘i Coalition, Community Coalition of Kaua‘i and 350Kaua‘i Climate Action Coalition. Garden Island.
These Kauai Cops Are Tired Of Racist Police Killings, Too. Kauai’s police chief is encouraging officers to attend protests and have candid conversations with citizens — and each other. Civil Beat.
Officers cite 15 at Kalalau area currently closed due to the pandemic. The state says a team of officers on Sunday issued 15 citations to people who were in a closed-off area of the Kalalau at Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Architect Says Time Is Running Out To Save Kauai’s Coco Palms. The resort is likely headed for the auction block, but the building’s remaining concrete frames could lose their structural integrity before a new owner is in place. Civil Beat.
