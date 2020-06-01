Hawaii braces for economic fallout, union worries about possible furloughs, Hannemann running again for Honolulu mayor, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lone man fishing ©2020 All Hawaii News
Pandemic Job Losses In Hawaii Curb Cash Flow To Families Abroad. Many immigrants from the Philippines have to decide between saving money to survive unemployment or sending it to relatives. Civil Beat.
HGEA says the state could still furlough workers to make up lost revenue. The head of the state’s largest public employee union said that Gov. David Ige’s administration is still considering furloughs for state workers. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green ranks activities by COVID-19 risk level. Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor and emergency room doctor Josh Green ranked a list of 12 common activities from low to high risk with regards to COVID-19. KITV4.
Hospitality consultant suggests diversifying tourism industry to strengthen it. Health or cultural tourism could be options, suggests Keith Vieira. KITV4.
One new coronavirus case on Maui brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 652. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 652, up one new case from Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann is filing to get his old job back. Two-term former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann plans to file his nomination papers to run for mayor on Monday, the day before the 2020 election’s deadline. Star-Advertiser.
Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann wants his old job back. Hannemann says he built a reputation for strong leadership when he was the city’s chief executive from 2005-2010 and he's ready to fix the rail project. KITV4.
Sheehan, Levinson voice frustration as they resign from Police Commission. The two most vocal members of the Honolulu Police Commission are resigning, voicing frustration at the limited power the commission has to oversee the Police Department and its chief, Susan Ballard. Star-Advertiser.
Packed but peaceful: Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets of Oahu. Protesters in Honolulu spilled onto the streets of Ala Moana Boulevard near Piikoi Saturday, spreading the message: Black lives matter. Hawaii News Now.
'All we want is to be recognized as human beings’. David Broussard figures he was 6 or 7 years old when his parents sat him down for the talk many African American parents feel compelled to have with their sons. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki man arrested during a protest on Kalakaua Avenue. A 29-year-old Waikiki man was arrested while he was marching with other protesters on Kalakaua Avenue on May 31. KHON2.
Local law professor reacts to George Floyd protests. Ken Lawson believes Hawaii has good police-community relations, and we need to be a model for the rest of the nation. KITV4.
Residents, business owners fight to stop proposed Chinatown homeless station. Hawaii's largest homeless services provider has a new plan to help keep coronavirus off the streets. It starts with buying an old building in Chinatown. Hawaii News Now.
Public swimming pools to reopen on Oahu next week. Oahu’s public swimming pools will reopen again on June 5, but ― as with nearly everything else that’s begun to reopen over the last few weeks ― things will operate a little differently once people are allowed back in the water. Hawaii News Now.
Bar owners awaiting governor’s plan for reopening. Several bar owners are expected to rally today in front of the Honolulu Liquor Commission to protest the lack of information coming from state leaders about when bars can reopen despite liquor license renewals coming due at the end of this month. Star-Advertiser.
Locals take back tourist-free Waikiki during pandemic. Growing up in Hawaii, Amber Lethem’s family avoided Waikiki, the world-famous tourist mecca. Associated Press.
Brief absence of humans shows remarkable changes in Hanauma Bay. Since March 26, the only people entering the preserve, besides regular maintenance and security staff with the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, have been teams of five or fewer scientists at a time, studying the status of coral, water quality and fish behavior during this unprecedented, visitor-free time. Star-Advertiser.
Illegal dumping plagues Sand Island State Recreational Area. The Sand Island State Recreation Area has been an urban gem for beach goers, surfers, campers and people who fish. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mayors unenthusiastic about vacation rentals: Hawaii County clears backlog but reopening likely months away. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo breakwater study likely to be delayed. A study investigating the possible benefits of opening a gap in the Hilo Bay breakwater will likely not happen until at least October. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo hospital to ease visitor restrictions. Nearly two months after implementing a no-visitor policy in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hilo Medical Center will begin loosening those restrictions this week. Tribune-Herald.
Waimea neighbors protest STVR: Mixed messages from Planning Department contribute to neighbors’ angst. West Hawaii Today.
Suspended and Limited Waste Disposal Services. Electronic device recycling and other programs continue to be suspended in Hawai‘i County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Maui
New Maui County directive expedites permits for business repairs, renovations impacted by COVID-19. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is working with county agencies to permits for repairs and renovations for businesses affected by COVID-19. KHON2.
MRA decision-making is being put on hold for time being. The Maui Redevelopment Agency will not be making any decisions on zoning and variance requests until the County Council decides on the legality of the agency, per an agreement between Maui County and plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the powers of the agency. Maui News.
Mayor Victorino asks Ige to remove quarantine from interisland travel June 15. In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, the mayor said the lifting of the quarantine would be part of the phased re-opening of businesses and operations toward economic recovery. Maui News.
Mayor Victorino Asks Governor to Lift Interisland Quarantine on June 15. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino sent a letter to the Governor David Ige today asking him to lift the 14-day restriction on interisland travelers starting June 15, 2020. Maui Now.
Maui Brewing Company Issued Warning Over Sanitizer Giveaway. The county Liquor Control Department on Tuesday handed Maui Brewing Co. a “notice of warning” after investigating the company’s made-in-house hand sanitizer and giveaway promotions. Maui News.
Maui candidates have to work around restrictions that have been keeping them from engaging voters. In an election year in which voting will be conducted for the first time in Hawaii on a mail-only basis and several key seats are up for grabs on Maui and across the state, candidates have been hard-pressed to find alternative means of engaging with constituents. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Peaceful Paddle Out for George Floyd. A peaceful Paddle Out for George Floyd was held just before sunset on the West shores of Maui on Sunday in a show of unity amid tensions nationally over the man’s death at the hands of a police officer. Maui Now.
Kauai
YB wants to stop hauling small loads. Young Brothers shipping company is seeking permission to discontinue less-than-container-load shipping of goods to and from Kaua‘i, according to a request recently submitted to the state Public Utilities Commission. Garden Island.
New strategies for business owners. As they’re struggling to make ends meet, small business owners are doing their best to take care of each other, too. Garden Island.
