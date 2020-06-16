Fewer Hawaii residents comply with mask order, Pompeo meets Chinese counterpart in Honolulu today, inter-island travel begins, cult leaves state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Discarded mask on Hawaii roadside ©2020 All Hawaii News
Retailers report resistance to the in-store mask requirement. Gov. David Ige’s Ninth Supplemental Proclamation related to the COVID-19 emergency specifically instructs employees and customers to wear masks and engage in social distancing. Star-Advertiser.
Quarantine for neighbor island travel ends today. The state is lifting the 14-day interisland travel quarantine for Hawaii residents today, but trans-Pacific travelers won’t likely be welcomed back until August amid the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Interisland quarantine requirement is lifted. Though the two-week quarantine for interisland travelers has been lifted, Gov. David Ige warned Monday that it may be reinstated if the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises too high. Tribune-Herald.
Planning to fly inter-island? Arrive at the airport early and don’t come if you’re sick. After two and a half months of mostly empty airports in Hawaii, the state is ending the 14-day mandatory quarantine for inter-island travelers on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Governor David Ige’s Update on Travel Requirements for Air Transportation. Maui Now.
Hawaii Economy Faces ‘A Long Slow Road Back’. A wave of restaurant failures and bankruptcies is expected in the fall. When Hawaii finally opens for tourism, it’s likely to take years to build the visitor base to anything close to what it was before the COVID-19 crisis shut down the state’s travel industry, experts in that business say. Civil Beat.
Expanding Local Agriculture Into Major Economic Industry Poses Challenges. Sales of farm products currently represent just 0.6% of Hawaii gross domestic product. Experts say there are opportunities for it to grow, but substantial challenges as well. Hawaii Public Radio.
With some improvising, state agencies welcome thousands of workers back to the office. Tens of thousands of government employees are returning to the office as their administrators improvise to allow for social distancing. Hawaii News Now.
Lawsuit challenges Gov. David Ige’s emergency powers. Hawaii residents from Kauai and the Big Island have filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamations related to the spread of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofits urge lawmakers to quickly commit federal funds to cope with social needs. With the state Legislature poised to meet again in less than a week, Hawaii’s nonprofit social service agencies are urging lawmakers to commit hundreds of millions of dollars in unspent federal funds to health care, housing, mental health services and other support for families that are struggling to survive the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Over 23,000 Hawaii small businesses tap $3 billion in federal aid. Federal financial aid for Hawaii small businesses affected by COVID-19 has grown to just over $3 billion, according to new U.S. Small Business Administration data. Star-Advertiser.
Face Masks, Temperature Checks: The New Reality For Summer School Students. The Department of Education’s in-person, summer learning hubs offer a trial run for how many schools may operate when they reopen in the COVID-19 era. Civil Beat.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Chinese counterpart in Hawaii on Tuesday. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Hawaii Tuesday for meetings with his Chinese counterpart, according to two people familiar with the plans, as tensions between the countries run high over trade, coronavirus, the future of Hong Kong and other issues. Bloomberg News.
The new normal: Hawaii National Guard training this year includes social distancing, masks. The Hawaii Air National Guard just completed its first unit training under COVID-19 guidelines. Hawaii News Now.
Over 200 Marshallese Stranded in Hawaiʻi Since March. The Marshall Islands is among only a few countries left in the world that are COVID-19 free. This is due in part to a strict travel ban that has left more than 200 Marshallese citizens stranded since March here in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
8 new coronavirus cases raise Hawaii’s statewide total to 736. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Monday: 8 New Cases. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
In race for mayor, Hanabusa clinches endorsement of ILWU. Honolulu mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa has picked up another big endorsement. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 is backing Hanabusa in her run for Honolulu mayor. Hawaii News Now.
2 possible COVID-19 cases being looked at in state-run public housing. The state announced eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 15. Officials say three of the new cases are linked to a new income housing facility, but did not say exactly where. KHON2.
Kalihi’s Saint John the Baptist School to close after 60 years. After 60 years in Kalihi, Saint John the Baptist School is closing. In a letter to its school community earlier this month, administrators said the pandemic “significantly worsened” its already troublesome financial situation. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Carbon Nation leader pleads no contest to violating quarantine; group to leave state. A self-professed cult leader pleaded no contest Monday to violating the state’s mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine in a deal that would allow him and 20 followers to leave the state. Tribune-Herald.
Reported Cult Leader Sent Back to Mainland. Big Island Now.
Self-professed cult member, 20 followers leave for mainland after quarantine arrests. Hawaii News Now.
Group of travelers charged for violating quarantine order decide to leave Hawai'i. KITV4.
Mayor explains why public swimming pools remain closed. While most businesses, operations and activities were permitted to reopen June 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, public swimming pools were not. The facilities have been closed since March. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor Kim Explains Why Public Swimming Pools Remain Closed. Big Island Video News.
Northbound traffic flow change on Alii Drive starts Wednesday. Northbound traffic on Alii Drive will be shifted to a temporary bridge in the vicinity of the Kona Tiki Hotel starting Wednesday as work progresses to replace a deteriorating culvert on the Waiaha Drainageway. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Launches Financial Opportunity Center to Help Residents Into Housing. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino today announced a partnership with the Hawai‘i Community Foundation and Hawaiian Community Assets to launch a Financial Opportunity Center to help thousands of residents into housing. Maui Now.
24 Hour Fitness on Maui closes as company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 24 Hour Fitness chain announced Monday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief due to the “disproportionate impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hotel workers rally for safe reopening, health care. Properties making changes that include more cleanings, shift to keyless entry. Maui News.
Maui hotel workers demonstrate for worker safety, reopening. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
EPA closes 16 Kauai cesspools and issues $55K in fines. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today said it has shut down 16 large-capacity cesspools on Kauai and issued $55,182 in fines to a resort management association. Star-Advertiser.
EPA to close 16 large cesspools on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
CASPER COVID-19 survey results announced. More than half, 57%, of Kaua‘i households have at least one person living in their home who has lost their job as a result of the pandemic, and the resulting economic strain is affecting the mental health of Garden Island residents. Garden Island.
