COVID-19 clusters at Waikiki restaurant, Honolulu nursing home; Pompeo talks coronavirus with Chinese officials in Hawaii; Legislature to convene Monday despite staff testing positive, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|HART video game screengrab
State House staff member tests positive for coronavirus. House Speaker Scott State House staff member tests positive for coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Some elements of the governor's emergency proclamations could be adopted by state Legislature. The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 has a meeting scheduled with the attorney general on Thursday to discuss which stipulations should be adopted. KITV4.
Hawai‘i Democrats Elect National Convention Delegates. A 33 member National Delegation has been elected by the Democratic Party of Hawai’i to represent the state at the Democratic National Convention. Maui Now.
=====
COVID-19 response among topics in meeting between Pompeo, Chinese officials in Hawaii. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged China to reveal all it knows about the coronavirus outbreak in a meeting with a top Chinese official in Hawaii on Wednesday as new revelations about President Donald Trump and China rocked Washington. Associated Press.
Three employees at Doraku Sushi in Waikiki test positive for COVID-19. Three employees at Doraku Sushi in Waikiki have tested positive for COVID-19. KITV4.
Hawaii’s largest nursing home confirms at least 5 new COVID-19 cases. Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has confirmed a small outbreak at the state’s largest nursing home with at least four residents and one staff member now testing positive for the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Growing Covid-19 Cluster at Oahu Nursing Home Sets Off Warning Signs. Nursing homes account for 40% of all virus deaths nationwide, but there have been very few cases in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Nearly 800 tested as COVID-19 cluster at state’s largest nursing home grows. Health experts are growing increasingly concerned about a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the state’s largest skilled nursing facility. So far, at least five people connected to the nursing home have tested positive. Hawaii News Now.
Residents and staff at state’s largest nursing home will be re-tested for COVID-19 for two weeks. Hundreds of people are on edge waiting on the first round of test results. KITV4.
=====
Demand for travel could boost Hawaii’s recovery. Hawaii visitor industry members say there’s still time to recapture part of Hawaii’s peak summer travel season if Gov. David Ige makes a definitive announcement soon that he’s willing to ease restrictions in August for travelers with negative COVID-19 tests. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 17: 5 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. The total number of cases in Hawaii now stands at 744. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 5 new coronavirus cases as statewide total climbs to 744. Hawaii recorded five new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total infections since the start of the outbreak climb to 744, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count. Star-Advertiser.
State still breaking large capacity cesspool ban. It has been 15 years since large capacity cesspools have been banned. But they are still being found on private and public lands and that ends up costing taxpayers. KITV4.
Oahu
City’s $2.9B budget becomes law amid revenue uncertainties. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell allowed to become law a $2.92 billion general operating budget that’s only about $60 million less than the one he submitted to the City Council in March when the state’s economic forecast was much rosier. Star-Advertiser.
Lifeguards among workers approved for pay raises by city council. Oahu lifeguards, sheriffs and conservation officers are up for a decent bump in pay. An arbitrator awarded four-and-half percent raises for this year and last year, which are more than double the pay hikes for other government workers. Hawaii News Now.
Singers say masks are no problem after Honolulu mayor bans live performances. Two days to go until Oahu bars can re-open – but some will be missing their main attraction. Live singing is banned to keep COVID-19 germs from spreading. Hawaii News Now.
Waimanalo bucks COVID-19 trends with no confirmed cases. While Hawaii has had a much lower infection rate of COVID-19 cases than the rest of the country, we're far from immune. KITV4.
Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard backed committee to address HPD issues. Honolulu’s police chief is convening a committee to revise its use-of-force policy, among many changes in store or already underway following weeks of public outcry globally for sweeping police reforms and an end to bias in policing. Star-Advertiser.
City park playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment reopening this Friday. Our phased reopening of park facilities continues with the reopening of city park playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment this Friday. KITV4.
Honolulu playgrounds, exercise equipment, reopen to public on Friday. City officials announced today that playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment — closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic — will reopen for public use this Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Bill would increase Hanauma Bay’s visitor entry price to $10 but free for residents. Out-of-state visitors to Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will need to pay more for entry and parking under a bill moving through the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Body cameras coming for police. The Hawaii Police Department will become the last department in the state to equip its officers with body cameras, following a unanimous County Council vote Wednesday to spend $1.8 million to purchase 340 video cameras. West Hawaii Today.
County Council Approves 5-Year Contract for HPD’s Body Camera Program. On Wednesday, Hawai‘i County Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing HPD to enter into a five-year agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc., which allows for the acquisition of body cameras and provides maintenance and cloud-based storage at the price tag of $1.8 million. Big Island Now.
Hawaii County Will Review Its Police Practices In Wake Of Protests. The review will be performed by the department itself and experts such as training instructors. Civil Beat.
Four doctors graduate from HMC’s medical residency program amid pandemic. Four doctors on Friday graduated from Hilo Medical Center’s Hawaii Island Family Residency program, finishing their last months of residency as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on around the world. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island Humane Society Will Not Seek New Animal Control Contract. The Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Board of Directors has decided to not respond to the County of Hawaii’s Request for Proposals for Animal Control Services for Hawaiʻi island. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Haleakalā National Park Restarts Sunrise Reservations. The National Park Service is following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, as it continues to increase recreational access and services. Maui Now.
Expeditions Lāna‘i Ferry Resumes Operations Today. The Expeditions Lānaʻi Ferry has opened for passengers to and from Lānaʻi starting TODAY, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Maui Now.
HDOT receives $7.8M in federal funds to support Maui Bus system. The Hawaii Department of Transportation has received more than $7.8 million in federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration to support the Maui Bus system amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Pacific Business News.
Three GoAkamai Cameras Added in Central Maui. The GoAkamai camera network is meant to serve as a source for live traffic information for travelers to help them plan their daily commutes and improve their quality of life. Maui Now.
Study: Without crowds, bigger fish back at Molokini. More fish and larger predators, such as ulua, omilu and reef sharks, have returned to the waters off Molokini in the few months that commercial boat traffic has been halted due to COVID-19 emergency orders, said a researcher who was part of a survey team of the preserve. Maui News.
Kauai
Learn about Kaua‘i resiliency. The County of Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency invites the public to join the County’s planning team and Steering Committee as they update the County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Plan. Garden Island.
Careful when entering the forest. Researchers have found more diseased ‘ohi‘a trees on Kauai and in several of the other Main Hawaiian Islands since the COVID-19 pandemic curbed forest activity, and experts ask people to take care when reentering the forests as the state reopens. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment