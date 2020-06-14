14-day out of state quarantine extended to July 31, vacation rentals to begin reopening, facial recognition coming to airports, no audit for Honolulu rail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige June 10, 2020 press conference from video
Gov. David Ige extends trans-Pacific quarantine through July 31, announces temperature checks for interisland flights. Gov. David Ige today extended the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers to July 31. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. extends COVID-19 emergency period; quarantine changes made for travel around, into Hawaii. Hawaii Governor David Ige signed a ninth supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the state’s COVID-19 emergency period through July 31. KHON2.
Governor Ige Extends COVID-19 Emergency Period Through July 31. Governor David Ige has signed a Ninth Supplementary Emergency Proclamation, lifting the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travelers on June 16. Big Island Video News.
Ige Extends Out-of-State Travel Quarantine. Hawai‘i has extended its 14-day mandatory travel quarantine for out-of-state arrivals through the end of July, Governor David Ige announced Wednesday. Big Island Now.
Governor Extends Hawai‘i’s 14-Day Quarantine for International and Out-of-State Arrivals to July 31. The extension was announced during a press briefing this afternoon, and is part of the governor’s Ninth Emergency Proclamation relating to COVID-19. Maui Now.
Full text of Gov. Ige's Ninth Supplementary Emergency Proclamation can be found here.
Temperature testing will be required for interisland travel. Thermal screening will be required at the airport for all interisland passengers starting Tuesday, and anyone with a fever of 100.4 or greater will be denied boarding. Star-Advertiser.
Thermal scanners, facial recognition technology to be installed in Hawaii’s airports. Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said Wednesday that even though the mandatory 14-day quarantine for interisland passengers will lifted June 16, there will be a “new health-screening process” passengers will have to undergo. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii will utilize facial recognition in airports. Installation will begin as a pilot program next week. KITV4.
Hawaii tourism industry faces more losses from extended visitor quarantine. Hawaii tourism, which essentially collapsed amid COVID-19 fears and lockdowns, won’t get out of the starting block for at least another 51 days. Star-Advertiser.
Pandemic budget crunch leaves Hawaii with unpleasant options. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Hawaii’s unemployment rate up to 22.3%, generated miles-long food bank lines and led hotel operators to close their doors and board up their windows. Associated Press.
Vacation rentals could reopen soon. As a group of transient vacation rental owners on four islands threatened a $1 billion lawsuit if they’re not allowed to reopen, Kauai was approved Wednesday for a new rule allowing that county to open the rentals to those not under quarantine and Gov. David Ige said his administration is working with other counties to see if it’s appropriate for them to follow suit. West Hawaii Today.
Vacation rental owners claim discrimination, threaten lawsuit. A group of vacation rental owners and property managers threatens a $1 billion lawsuit, if they are not allowed to re-open. KITV4.
Governor: I ‘ordered’ director handling unemployment claims to take time off. “I ordered Director (Scott) Murakami to take some time off because as you know he was under tremendous pressure,” Gov. David Ige said, at the tail end of a news conference on inter-island travel. Hawaii News Now.
Ige: I Told Murakami To Take A Break. Scott Murakami, head of the state labor department, went on leave in early June after receiving death threats. Civil Beat.
Here’s how many jobless claims have been paid in Hawaii since March 1. The state said it’s still working to process nearly 18,000 valid unemployment claims. Meanwhile, 130,536 jobless claims are being paid. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Is Spending $16M In Federal Aid For Summer Learning Programs. The money is part of a broader $43 million the Hawaii Department of Education received from a federal coronavirus relief package. Civil Beat.
Strengthening Hawaii's Community Food Security In A COVID-19 World. Food shortages in communities statewide because of the COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the vulnerability of Hawaiʻi’s food supply. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii sees slight uptick in homeless population. Oahu’s homeless count increased by 0.7 percent during the nation’s latest annual homeless census, while the neighbor islands saw a similar 1% increase. Hawaii island saw a 16% increase since 2019, compared with a 9% decline on Maui and 4% decrease on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
4 new coronavirus cases on Oahu; Hawaii’s statewide total at 685. All four of today’s new cases are on Oahu, as was the case that was removed. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City Council leaders quash HART forensic audit. City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi is calling out Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson and Vice Chairwoman Ann Kobayashi for refusing to proceed with contracting for an independent forensic audit of the agency charged with building Honolulu’s troubled, 20-mile rail line. Star-Advertiser.
A city rail audit won’t happen for now as feds continue their investigation. A city forensic audit for the rail project will not move forward. Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi says the council chair and vice chair would not sign off on a Request for Proposals. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council moving forward with resolution pressuring state to test visitors before they board a plane to Hawai'i. The Honolulu City Council is moving forward with a resolution putting pressure on the state to energize tourism by testing visitors up to three days before they leave. KITV4.
COVID-19 patient was at Oahu game room hours before being hospitalized. State Health Department officials reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one of whom is an Oahu woman in her 60s who has been hospitalized. The woman’s doctor says she was admitted to the ER on Tuesday night. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council looks to keep community food distribution with local produce. So far, the city has held 11 community food distribution events, giving out more than 500 thousand pounds in local produce, which has in-turn made Hawaii’s farmers $250,000. KHON2.
Neighbors raise concerns for planned affordable housing project in Kailua. There are currently seven single-family homes on the roughly one-acre parcel at the intersection of Oneawa and Kawainui streets, along the edge of a residential neighborhood. The proposal calls for a three-story building and a four-story building that will have a total of 73 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Hawaii News Now.
Koko Crater safety project now is delayed indefinitely. Bowing to community concerns, city officials on Wednesday agreed to delay a safety improvement project at Koko Crater summit just two days after they announced it was scheduled to start next week. Star-Advertiser.
Koko Crater stairs won’t close for improvements afterall. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo Landfill Closure Nearly Complete. The landfill is now covered by green, synthetic turf grass. The capping method is the first to be permitted and constructed in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Hilo landfill pau this month. The county Department of Environmental Management is expected to finish a months-long project to permanently shut down the South Hilo landfill this month. Tribune-Herald.
South Hilo Landfill Closure Nears Completion. The South Hilo Sanitary Landfill will soon be closed for good, according to a statement from Hawai‘i County Wednesday. Big Island Now.
Maui
Bars get OK to reopen Monday. A couple weeks after Maui County restaurants were allowed to reopen, bars finally got state and county clearance to resume operations starting Monday. Maui News.
Commission mulls short-term rental cap. Bill would reduce permits on Maui, Lanai from 349 to 278. Maui News.
Maui County’s Share of CIP Funds is More Than $533 Million. More than $533 million was set aside for Capital Improvement Projects on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi as part of the $5.1 billion CIP budget bill passed by the state legislature on May 21 for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021. Maui Now.
Kauai
Emergency rule 12 reopens bars, TVRs June 16. Bars and short-term rentals will be allowed to reopen on June 16 to people not subject to quarantine. Garden Island.
Council talks proposed CARES Act funds budget. If approved by the state, the county hopes to put over $28 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds toward direct assistance, economic and supply chain resiliency and preparing for a potential next wave of the novel coronavirus. Garden Island.
This Kauai Doctor Is Helping Revolutionize Drug Treatment For Inmates. The state is seeking a $650,000 federal grant to set up a pilot program for using medication-assisted treatment to address drug dependency in corrections facilities statewide. Civil Beat.
Reef health at a Kauai beach shows signs of improvement. DLNR has been monitoring Anini Reef for the past year. They found that evidence of “black band disease” on rice corals fell by more than 11 percent to normal levels. Hawaii News Now.
