Universities, stores set to reopen, tourists to be welcomed back by July, mass jail releases include violent offenders, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|UH Hilo campus earlier this year ©2020 All Hawaii News
UH Plans To Resume In-Person Classes This Fall. The university is still working on what those classes will look like. Civil Beat.
UH announces plans to resume in-person instruction in August across its 10 campuses. The University of Hawaii plans to resume in-person classes across its 10-campus system on August 24, with the start of the fall semester, but stressed that it won’t be business as usual. Hawaii News Now.
In-person instruction at UH campuses will resume this fall — with a host of caveats. The president of the University of Hawaii said Monday all 10 campuses plan to resume in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester. Tribune-Herald.
UH to Resume On-Campus Education This Fall. University of Hawai‘i students will attend classes on campus this fall, or at least that’s the plan as of Monday, May 4. Big Island Now.
UH Plans for Return to In-Person Instruction at All 10 Campuses in Fall 2020. UH will deploy a “COVID-19-aware approach to providing a safe, high-quality education” for new and returning students, faculty and support staff as the semester begins as scheduled on Monday, August 24. Maui News.
=====
Gov. David Ige is poised to allow some retailers to reopen their doors. Gov. David Ige said he plans to sign an emergency proclamation today that will allow “low-contact” retailers to reopen as long as they can minimize contact between employees and customers to protect them against the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Ige says he plans to give green light to resume ‘low-contact retail’ operations in Hawaii. The governor said he plans to give more Hawaii businesses the OK to resume operations as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the islands remains low. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige says ‘low-contact retail,’ could re-open very soon. Governor David Ige said he plans on re-opening more Hawaii businesses like retail soon. KHON2.
Local retailers preparing new guidelines for reopening. With just one new case of COVID-19 Monday, Governor David Ige said in a press conference that he will issue another order that would allow retailers to open. However, there are a lot of factors that come with that including safety, and security when everyone is wearing a mask. KHON2.
=====
Hawaii economy not likely to fully recover this year. In a best-case scenario, Hawaii’s economy should start to slowly recover this month, but 2020 will end with double-digit unemployment and the return of only about 75% of the economic activity lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state House Select Committee on COVID-19 was told Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Reshaping Hawaii’s Economy For A Post-Pandemic World. Hawaii’s long-term economic plan is a blank slate by design to be filled in by an ensemble cast, says Alan Oshima, Hawaii’s economic recovery chief. Civil Beat.
Leaders expect 'unified plan' to restart Hawaii economy by end of this week. However economists say tourism is unlikely to start returning to Hawaii before late July and the local economy is expected to regain by year's end only three-quarters of the activity lost to the coronavirus. Pacific Business News.
UHERO Projects 75% of Local Hawai‘i Economy Could Be Regained by End of Year. The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness today reviewed estimates of when jobs may start returning to the state, talked about how the retail and restaurant industries can adapt to health measures and still survive, and discussed the growing number of people that may become homeless. Maui Now.
=====
Economists say tourism could restart in late July. Experts say tourism can start picking up by the end of July. Along with that, more than 100,000 people unemployed could be back to work by the end of the year. KHON2.
When will tourists be welcomed back? The best-case scenario is predicting the end of July. Government officials, economists and business experts are working on a comprehensive plan to restart more businesses that cater to Hawaii residents. Hawaii News Now.
Tourism leaders urge state recovery plan. Hawaii’s visitor industry is adopting new safety protocols to begin tourism’s recovery, but leaders say they can’t reopen until the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state passengers is lifted. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Recalling workers presents challenge in unemployment policy. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations anticipates having to deal with appeals from displaced workers who are receiving unemployment checks that exceed what they can earn when employers decide to restore their pay. Star-Advertiser.
The Long Wait For Unemployment Checks Is Taking A Personal Toll. The state’s huge backlog of jobless claims has left many waiting weeks for benefits. For some, the loss of work has derailed dreams for starting over. Civil Beat.
Flattening the Next Curve, Homelessness In Era Of COVID-19. Hawaiʻi is likely to experience a wave of housing instability and homelessness in the coming months. Big Island Video News.
Federal loans might limit bankruptcies — for now. Federal loan programs to small businesses may be temporarily curbing an expected increase in Hawaii bankruptcies. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Prosecutors say dangerous offenders are being released to free up space in Hawaii correctional facilities. In the last two months, state prisons have reduced their populations by nearly 38-percent all to socially distance inmates despite there being zero positive cases in any state correctional facility. Hawaii News Now.
1 New COVID-19 Case Confirmed On The Big Island. Four other recoveries from COVID-19 were announced by state health officials on Monday. Civil Beat.
Hawaii is reporting just one new COVID-19 case Monday, bringing the statewide total to 621. The new case is on the Big Island. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Dept. of Agriculture preparing for possibility of "Murder Hornets" landing in Hawaii. "Murder Hornets" are being spotted in Washington State and the Department of Agriculture is preparing for the possibility of them landing in Hawaii. KITV4.
Oahu
Queen’s Medical Center takes down coronavirus triage tent as Hawaii’s infection rate remains low. The outdoor triage tent was erected seven weeks ago on March 12 to evaluate, test and separate COVID-19-infected patients from the rest of the hospital population. Star-Advertiser.
The Queen’s Medical Center removes COVID-19 screening tents at Punchbowl. The hospital will still be screening patients but with fewer people needing the service, operations have moved indoors. KHON2.
Pacific Princess cruise ship returns to Honolulu for fuel and provisions. The Hawaii Department of Transportation reports that the Pacific Princess cruise ship is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7 a.m. and depart at approximately 2 p.m. the same day. There are no passengers on the ship and no crew members will disembark in Honolulu. KITV4.
A Prominent Developer Was Charged With Assault. Then The Case Languished For A Year. A politically connected Honolulu real estate mogul didn’t receive a summons until Civil Beat started asking questions. Civil Beat.
Residents report stinky smell coming from Waimanalo Beach Park. City officials say its Maintenance Support Services crews applied an organic fertilizer made at Sand Island. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Lawyers Demand Hawaii Island Stop Homeless Sweeps. The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii and another civil rights law firm are demanding Hawaii County immediately cease the sweeping of homeless encampments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
County seeks site in Kona for homeless housing units. Eighteen temporary housing units are ready to be built for the homeless in Kona, but where they will be built remains to be seen. West Hawaii Today.
South Kona Water Conservation In Effect After Equipment Failure. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued an urgent message for residents in Kainaliu, Keʻei, Honalo, Kealakekua, Napoʻopoʻo, Hōnaunau, and Hoʻokena. Big Island Video News.
DWS Issues South Kona Water Conservation Request. The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply is asking all South Kona customers to begin water conservation processes immediately. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hawaii Supreme Court To Hear Historic Remote Arguments In Maui Water Case. The Carmichael v. Board of Land and Natural Resources case involves a decades-long battle over water flowing from the East Maui mountains. Hawaii Public Radio.
Jail population in Wailuku drops below 300 with inmate releases. At 283, count is below the facility’s operational capacity. The number of inmates held at the Maui Community Correctional Center dropped below 300 last week and was less than the Wailuku jail’s operational capacity, as part of a “substantial reduction in the jail population across the state,” according to the state Department of Public Safety. Maui News.
Kauai
Two caught sneaking onto Kaua‘i. The Kaua‘i Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving an unauthorized small plane from Maui that dropped off two passengers in Kaua‘i on Sunday. Garden Island.
Opening the doors. St. Catherine School principal David Adams said the reopening of the preschool Thursday is a sure sign of hope during these times of COVID-19. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment