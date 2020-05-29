Tax revenues expected to plummet, travel quarantine extended to June 30, Japan travel bubble considered, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige and county mayors Zoom conference
Hawaii budget shortfall now projected to be $2.3 billion. There was a lot of guesswork involved, but a panel of experts concluded Thursday that state tax collections will drop by 7% this fiscal year and another 12% next year, leaving Gov. David Ige’s administration with a whopping $2.3 billion budget hole to patch up. Star-Advertiser.
State Tax Revenue Projected To Drop By Over $2 Billion As A Result of Pandemic. The Council on Revenues, the 7 member body responsible for estimating future tax receipts, said on Thursday that collections for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years will drop by a combined $2.3 billion. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
$7 Billion From Feds To Hawaiʻi For Pandemic Relief, So Far. Total coronavirus federal relief funding for Hawai‘i is expected to top more than $7 billion, says U.S. Senator Brian Schatz. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi Coronavirus Federal Relief Funding Expected to Top $7B. US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the total coronavirus federal relief funding for Hawai‘i is expected to top more than $7 billion. The new total includes federal funding already received and expected to be received by Hawai‘i small businesses, families, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, state and county governments, and other organizations. Maui Now.
=====
Report: Hawaii’s Lack Of A Plan To Reopen Tourism Is ‘Disturbing’. The latest UHERO scenario puts the state’s economic recovery years off, especially if political leaders wait much longer to re-energize the visitor industry. Civil Beat.
Ige Plans to Extend 14-Day Quarantine for Mainland, International Travelers. Gov. David Ige plans to extend the 14-day quarantine for transpacific and international travelers beyond June 30 as the state continues its efforts to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Ige to extend quarantine for mainland, international travelers beyond June 30. The governor says a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for mainland and international travelers will be extended beyond June 30. Hawaii News Now.
Trans-Pacific quarantine will go beyond June, Gov. David Ige says. Gov. David Ige said Thursday that while an announcement about ending the mandatory 14-day interisland quarantine will be made in the next few days, the same two-week restriction for incoming travelers to Hawaii will be extended beyond June 30. Star-Advertiser.
Ige confirms 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors will be extended beyond June 30. Gov. David Ige said Thursday the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers to Hawaii will be extended beyond June 30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Ige Plans to Extend 14-Day Travel Quarantine for Out-of-State Arrivals to Hawai‘i Beyond June 30. Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige today said that the 14-day travel quarantine will be extended for domestic and international travelers past June 30, but an official announcement will be made at a later date. Maui Now.
New proposal plans from senators meant to help restart tourism in Hawaii. There's a new proposal to help residents get back to work and restart tourism in Hawaii. KITV4.
County mayors discuss reopening and answer resident questions. County mayors had a meeting with Governor David Ige on Thursday afternoon to discuss each county’s re-opening plans and process. KHON2.
Tensions Grow Over How — And When — To Reopen Tourism. Lawmakers scrambling for ways to restart tourism expressed concern on Thursday after the governor announced plans to extend a 14-day travel quarantine. Civil Beat.
Feasibility of a Japan travel bubble. Could a soft opening of the state to Japanese visitors be the first strategy in establishing the state’s economy and reinventing tourism? Garden Island.
Proposed pilot travel program between Japan, Hawaii could be quarantine-free. On Thursday, Governor David Ige says he will be extending the 14-day quarantine beyond June 30th. KHON2.
=====
Restaurant inspections will include looking at COVID-19 procedures. Food safety inspectors are trained to prevent food borne illnesses, now they have to make sure restaurants are also following the guidelines when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi's Path to Economic Recovery Could be Green. Hawai’i has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country with nearly a quarter of a million island residents out of work. As state leaders consider solutions to this crisis, there’s one approach that would create jobs, address some local issues, and reach back to a bit of history that worked in the past. Hawaii Public Radio.
Special master defends early release of Hawaii inmates, says recidivism rate low. Special Master Daniel Foley addressed criticisms regarding the release of hundreds of state inmates to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but said continuing to get them out of jails and prisons will be difficult. Star-Advertiser.
New Study Reveals Hawaiʻi Doctors Struggling Under HMSA's Payment System. A new survey of Hawaii primary care providers reveals a majority are struggling to stay in business because of changes made to the way they’re compensated by the state’s largest insurer HMSA. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
New COVID-19 infection identified through state’s expanded surveillance program. One of Honolulu’s three new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday was the first identified through the state’s expanded surveillance program that 32 doctors statewide are participating in. Hawaii News Now.
Three new coronavirus cases on Oahu brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 647. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 647, up three new cases from Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
DOH Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide. The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports three new COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 647. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Updates: 3 New Cases; Green Seeks Interisland Travel Easing Soon; Economist Warns Of 2nd Wave. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Retired Judge Enjoys Double-Digit Lead In Prosecutor’s Race. Steve Alm is out front so far. But two-thirds of Honolulu voters have not made up their minds and many have no idea who is running. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s mayoral candidates throw out the old playbook to campaign during a pandemic. The primary election is just around the corner, but political analysts say the election is the farthest thing from many people’s minds. Hawaii News Now.
Earl Tsuneyoshi Announces Run For Menor’s Council Seat. The Army combat veteran is challenging former state Sen. Will Espero and comedian Augie T for the District 9 spot. Civil Beat.
=====
Rail project expecting $100M shortfall, possibly $100M more. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit got grim financial news Thursday, with no easy answers ahead. Star-Advertiser.
HART’s ‘Out-Of-The-Box’ Plan To Keep Construction Moving Fizzles. Rail officials had proposed a major change order to keep work going, but they weren’t able to reach a deal in time. Civil Beat.
=====
Army investigates reports that military members were involved in large beach parties. The Army said it is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate reports that members of the military were involved in two large beach parties over the weekend. Hawaii News Now.
Investigation continues into memorial day weekend beach parties. Lawmakers continue to condemn the large parties over Memorial Day weekend on Oahu beaches, the military said its working with local law enforcement to investigate who was behind the illegal gatherings and to find out if service members took part in it. KHON2.
Virtual town hall to discuss proposed Chinatown homeless center related to COVID-19. Plans for what’s being called a Homeless Triage and CARES Center in Chinatown will be the subject of a “virtual town hall” being held this afternoon by the Institute for Human Services, the project’s sponsor. Star-Advertiser.
DOH Cites 4 People For Running Unlicensed Adult Care Homes. The state Office of Health Care Assurance has continued random inspections and investigations of care homes for the elderly. Civil Beat.
Lawsuit: Oahu Hospital Allegedly Shielded 2 Sexual Harassers. The lawsuit claims the hospital knew its chief medical officer and another staffer were requesting private physical therapy services from a female employee. Star-Advertiser.
Will it be a flood or a trickle when Oahu restaurants reopen? Owners will soon find out whether diners will rush back or be cautious when the ban on dining inside restaurants is lifted a week from today. Star-Advertiser.
Aloha Stadium Swap Meet intends to hold soft reopening in June. Aloha Stadium intends to hold a soft reopening of the Swap Meet and Marketplace in June, stadium Manager Scott Chan told the Stadium Authority on Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mayor’s New COVID-19 Rule Makes Some Changes To Planned Reopenings. Certain Big Island businesses, operations, or activities are permitted to re-open June 1, 2020, and places of worship are now allowed to re-open on May 30. Big Island Video News.
Big Island to Reopen to Most Businesses, Activities by June 1. Expanding on his initial announcement to allow businesses and activities like church services, salons and indoor dining at restaurants to reopen, Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim on Thursday greenlit most other sectors business and social life to resume in June. Big Island Now.
Places of worship can reopen this weekend, but some will wait longer before bringing their congregants back. While places of worship will be allowed to reopen Saturday, some churches are choosing to remain closed for the time being to protect their congregations. Tribune-Herald.
=====
Public-private partnership proposed: Environmental commission urges fast work on sewage discharges. Casting a wary eye toward a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said discharging wastewater indirectly into the sea by allowing it to flow through groundwater violates the Clean Water Act, the county Environmental Management Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to ask the County Council and administration to solicit proposals for public-private partnerships to fix island projects falling into that category. West Hawaii Today.
$6.3M allocated to Konawaena High School for athletic site improvements. Among the $5.1 billion in capital improvements allocated by a bill in the Legislature now awaiting Gov. David Ige’s signature, $6.3 million will be heading to Konawaena High School to improve their athletic sites. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Former South Maui state Rep. Joseph Bertram III dies. Community holds tree planting in his honor. Maui News.
Most businesses, activities get green light to reopen Monday. Some may choose to wait, though. Maui News.
PSLU Committee to Hear Change in Zoning for Kilohana Makai Workforce Housing Project. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 9 a.m., the Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will meet via the online platform BlueJeans to hear the Change in Zoning Application for the Kilohana Makai Workforce Housing Project in Kīhei. Maui Now.
JoAnn Inamasu Named Maui Office of Economic Development Director. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino today announced the appointment of JoAnn Inamasu as the new director of the County’s Office of Economic Development. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai CIP budget surpasses $217 million. When the State Legislature passed its $5.1 billion Capital Improvement Project budget bill May 21 for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, more than $217 million was set aside for projects on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Russell would do it! There will be a food drive coordinated by the motorcycle riders, Sunday starting at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the historic County Building. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment