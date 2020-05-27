Shipping firm seeks $25M bailout, 400 National Guard troops coming off COVID-19 duty, Honolulu poised to open salons, gyms, councilwoman's ex-cop husband arrested after alleged domestic abuse, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Young Brothers ship nears Honolulu PC:Young Brothers
‘Extremely dire’: Young Brothers seeks $25M in CARES funds to stay afloat. Interisland shipper Young Brothers is seeking $25 million in CARES Act funding from the state to keep the nearly 120-year-old company afloat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Interisland shipping lifeline at risk of shutdown, Young Brothers says. Hawaii’s only regulated interisland ocean cargo company, Young Brothers LLC, is appealing to the state for a bailout it claims is necessary to avoid ceasing operations. Star-Advertiser.
Young Brothers asks state for $25M in stimulus funds to overcome ‘dire’ financial situation. Inter-island shipping company Young Brothers says it’s facing an “extremely dire” financial situation because of significant drops in cargo volumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is asking the state and the Public Utilities Commission for help to stay afloat. Hawaii News Now.
Young Brothers Asks For $25 Million in Aid. Young Brothers, LLC, a major shipping operation in Hawai‘i, announced Tuesday that it is seeking assistance from the state Legislature and Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to alleviate an impending “cash crisis” brought on by a 30% drop in cargo volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Young Brothers Seeks $25M in Financial Relief from State Amid COVID-19 Slowdown. Young Brothers, LLC today announced it is seeking assistance from the Hawai‘i legislature and Public Utilities Commission to alleviate an impending cash crisis brought on by a 30% drop in cargo volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui Now.
Young Brothers asks legislature for $25 million from CARES Act funding. One the biggest inter-island shipping companies in the state is now considering some drastic cuts. Young Brothers claims it lost millions as cargo loads have dropped. KHON2.
Young Brothers seeks financial relief from the state due to COVID-19 Slowdown. “We hope to avoid any disruption in service. Support from the state legislature would put the company on solid ground while we seek solutions," President of Young Brothers, LLC said. KITV4.
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Stop Virus Even If Economy Crumbles. A clear majority says it’s more important to stop COVID-19 from spreading than stop the economy from declining. Civil Beat.
Civil Beat-HNN poll: Amid state’s pandemic response, voters have negative view of Ige. A new Civil Beat-HNN poll found that 54% have a negative opinion of the governor. Just 1 in 5 have a positive view, while the rest said they weren’t sure. Hawaii News Now.
400 Hawaii National Guard troops coming off coronavirus duty. The number of Hawaii National Guard troops on federal active duty for the coronavirus pandemic will drop early next week to 800 from 1,200 as part of a Pentagon “right-sizing” ahead of a “hard stop” set for June 24 for the deployment of almost 46,000 citizen soldiers nationwide, officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Ige hopes to end interisland travel quarantine soon. Gov. David Ige hopes to end the 14-day quarantines for passengers on interisland flights “very soon” as a test for an eventual full reopening of out-of-state travel. Tribune-Herald.
Ige Says Interisland Quarantine to End ‘Soon’. Gov. David Ige implied Tuesday that the end to the state’s interisland travel quarantine will soon be rolled back and that reopening Hawai‘i to tourism won’t be far behind. Big Island Now.
Hawaii hits public health benchmarks, but reopening plan requires longer wait. Hawaii has hit all the public health benchmarks on a color-coded plan to reopen more parts of the economy with minimal disruption. Star-Advertiser.
State Issues Guidance For Hawaiʻi Restaurants In Time Of COVID-19. The State of Hawaiʻi is listing the various stipulations for dine-in service in order for restaurants to get back to business across the islands. Big Island Video News.
State tourism forecast predicts it will take 6 years for arrivals to recover. As Hawaii's economy slowly begins reopening in phases, government officials are mapping out just how long it will take to return Island tourism, and the state economy, to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pacific Business News.
DBEDT Report: “It Will Take Six Years for Visitor Arrivals to Recover to the 2019 Level”. “It will take six years for visitor arrivals to recover to the 2019 level,” based on the 2009 great recession pace. This is one of the facts and assumptions outlined in a 2nd Quarter 2020 report issued by the state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism, which was used in detailing the outlook for Hawaiʻi’s economy going forward. Maui Now.
In 2019, Hawaii saw 10M visitors. This year, arrivals are projected to top out at 3.5M. As the governor seeks to reboot Hawaii’s economy, the question of how to reopen tourism safely remains unanswered. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s True Jobless Rate Is A Mystery. Neither the official figure nor the number of unemployment insurance claims offer a clear picture of how many here are out of work. Civil Beat.
Lack of Internet Access Creates Disparity Among Public School Students. Hawaii’s public school students have been learning remotely since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, some elementary schools are having an easier time than others because so much depends on a student’s access to the internet. Civil Beat.
State issues strict new child care facility requirements to cope with COVID-19 threat. State officials released strict new guidelines Tuesday for Hawaii child care facilities that are operating now or plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also announced $11.9 million grant funding to try to stabilize and support child care operators. Star-Advertiser.
New Guidance for Child Care Facilities Puts Limit on Child to Staff Ratio at 9:1. The Department of Human Services has released new guidelines for minimizing the risk of COVID-19 to children, staff and families when resuming or continuing child care operations. The guidelines are based on public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawai’i Department of Health. Maui Now.
As more parents head back to work, the need for childcare services in Hawaii grows. Hawaii’s Department of Services released new guidelines Tuesday for childcare providers that are resuming or continuing operations. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Announces $11.9M For Child Care Providers. The deadline to apply the federal grant money is July 31. Civil Beat.
Governor Ige, Dept. of Human Services discuss guidelines for reopening childcare facilities. According to the state, these guidelines will set qualified childcare in place for the children of Hawai'i. KITV4.
The Other Coronavirus Crisis: Escalating Mental Health Problems. Calls to crisis hotlines and hospital admissions for psychiatric problems are up as the economy unravels and many feel isolated by public health restrictions. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — MAY 26: No New COVID-19 Cases. Hawaii has gone three days without a new COVID-19 case. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Caldwell announces timeline to reopen hair salons, gyms and museums. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday announced plans to seek the governor’s approval to allow personal services — such as hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors — to resume Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Hair Salons, Offices, Gyms Will Reopen In Waves Starting Friday. Small gatherings can resume soon as Mayor Kirk Caldwell called on businesses to protect their customers. Civil Beat.
Mayor proposes ambitious timeline for reopening salons, museums and other businesses. Honolulu’s mayor has proposed an ambitious new timeline for reopening a number of “medium-risk” businesses on Oahu, including salons, museums and theaters. Hawaii News Now.
Restaurants Prepare For Dining On June 5 Under Conflicting Rules. Oahu restaurants can reopen on June 5 for dine-in services, although under state and city regulations and guidelines that sometimes conflict with each other, an issue that may prove challenging for the establishments and their customers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Businesses prepare for reopening dates announced by City. City and County Mayor Kirk Caldwell has submitted a proposal to the governor’s desk to reopen barbershops and salons Friday, as well as the Honolulu Zoo on June 5th. He’s also proposing to reopen theaters and museums on June 19th. KHON2.
Promoter, alcohol vendor under investigation after large, illegal beach parties broken up on Oahu. The Honolulu Liquor Commission and law enforcement agencies are investigating two businesses that may have organized and profited from massive parties that violated COVID-19 emergency rules, liquor, and permitting laws, over Memorial Day weekend at Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kaena Point State Park. Star-Advertiser.
Giant batteries for electric grid are slated for Kapolei. Plus Power, announced Tuesday that it has been selected by Hawaiian Electric to develop what would be the largest battery system for storing electricity in the state. Star-Advertiser.
Battery Farm Could Replace Coal Plant. The proposed project would occupy eight acres near an industrial park. Civil Beat.
2 more candidates in mayoral, council race file nomination papers. Another mayoral contender has officially entered the race. Businessman Keith Amemiya filed nomination papers at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Amemiya Calls For Rejecting ‘Same People, Same Ideas’ In Mayoral Bid. The Honolulu businessman hopes to succeed Kirk Caldwell, who is completing his final term this year. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Retired detective arrested for allegedly abusing councilwoman. A retired Hawaii Police Department detective pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge for an alleged Memorial Day attack on his wife, Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy. Tribune-Herald.
Legislators talk CIP projects. East Hawaii will get its share of state capital improvement funds if the $5.1 billion capital improvement budget approved last week by lawmakers is signed by Gov. David Ige. Tribune-Herald.
Ironman triathlon in Kona delayed again due to coronavirus concerns. The 2020 Ironman 70.3 Hawaii triathlon, already postponed once because of the global coronavirus pandemic, has been pushed back a second time and is now scheduled to take place on November 21, the company said Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui mayor seeks approval for more businesses reopen come June 1. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has submitted a request to Gov. Ige to allow more businesses to reopen on the Valley Isle at the start of June. Hawaii News Now.
County eyes opening most businesses, facilities Monday. Mayor Michael Victorino said he’s planning the reopening of most county parks, fitness gyms, pools, recreation facilities, clubhouses, dog parks, playgrounds, along with restaurants and other food establishments, as of Monday, pending Gov. David Ige’s approval. Maui News.
Hairstylists, barbers, nail techs happy to be back. Hair and nail salons and barber shops are being “more cautious and careful” about how they operate amid COVID-19 as they adjust to the new Maui County health and safety rules required for reopening Monday. Maui News.
Increased Public Access in Haleakalā National Park to Begin Wednesday. The National Park Service today announced that it will begin increasing public access to Haleakalā National Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Maui Now.
Kauai
Junior Lifeguard program canceled, safety tips are online. The Kaua‘i Fire Department’s Ocean Safety Bureau would normally be hosting up to 600 keiki and junior lifeguard participants over the next few months. Garden Island.
Kauai mayor working on summer fun details. Kawakami says more information on the county’s summer fun program will be announced in the coming days. KHON2.
Bursting with regrowth. A Kaua‘i diver has reported a successful coral spawn on Kaua‘i, as well as new baby corals from about four inches wide to 12 inches wide in ‘Anini Bay. Garden Island.
