Raises nixed for top state officials, Honolulu plans to allow dine-in, modified lockdown to be extended through June, Ironman postponed, Maui fair canceled, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Bill Seeks to Defer Salary Increases for Executive, Judicial, and Legislative Branches in Hawai‘i. The Senate Ways and Means Committee today approved House Bill 117 SD1, a bill to defer salary increases as recommended by the State Commission on Salaries for executive, judicial, and legislative government officials. Maui Now.
=====
Gov. David Ige plans to extend Hawaii’s safer-at-home order through June 30. The governor said the state will consider reopening medium risk businesses as indoor dining restaurants, hair salons and barber shops. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Senator claims state dragging its feet on thermal screenings, mass testings at airports. Installing $20 million in thermal screening devices at Hawaii’s airports is a key part of re-opening the state’s tourism economy. But one state lawmaker said the devices won’t be available soon enough and he blames the state for the delays. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii officials pass the blame for loopholes in mandatory quarantine for incoming passengers. Hawaii’s plan for economic and community recovery and resilience hinges on collaboration, but city and state leaders are still fighting over who is to blame for loopholes in the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for incoming passengers. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii officials told visitors not to come here on vacation, but some are doing it anyway. Even with tourism lockdowns in place, arguably the nation’s strictest, some of the visitors that came to Hawaii by air on Wednesday said they were coming for vacation. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Bolstering contact tracing. Hawai‘i state officials are doubling down on COVID19 contact tracing efforts, with a new training program from University of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Department of Health. Garden Island
More than a dozen inmates granted early release amid pandemic have been re-arrested. Law enforcement authorities in Hawaii have re-arrested at least a dozen people who had been granted early release from jails because of the coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii to tap ‘Pandemic EBT’ program for an extra $25M in food aid. State officials plan to start a new program that will allow all families with children who receive free lunches at public schools to also get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps. Star-Advertiser.
DOE Is Opening Up Classrooms This Summer For Some Students. The schools superintendent said in-person instruction will be reserved for students who are struggling with virtual learning. Civil Beat.
=====
Lt. Gov. Josh Green opening free medical clinic in Honolulu for those unemployed, uninsured due to coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii’s lieutenant governor is opening a free clinic to specifically treat the recently unemployed who have lost their health insurance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
=====
No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Hawaii. For two weeks, there have been fewer than six new cases reported each day. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Reports Zero New COVID-19 Cases Thursday. Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported zero new cases of COVID-19 Thursday for the second time since the pandemic began in the state, and actually reduced the case count from 638 to 637 statewide by lowering the out-of-state diagnoses from 11 to 10. Big Island Now.
=====
Hawaii sees large spike in applications for food stamps. That increase reversed a trend throughout the first three months of the year, when the number of SNAP recipients was consistently lower each month than in 2019. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Mayor Caldwell wants to allow dining in at restaurants by June 5. Oahu residents could be sitting down in restaurants again on June 5. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is asking for the governor’s approval, and the governor seems to be open to the idea. KHON2.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell allows limited use of parks, religious activities. Mayor Kirk Caldwell extended his “safer-from-home” emergency order, with modifications, through June 30, and called for Gov. David Ige to allow indoor dining at Oahu restaurants starting June 5. Star-Advertiser.
Phase one of O'ahu re-opening kicks off Friday May 15. O'ahus retail shops and shopping malls have the green light to open at 12:01 am on Friday. KITV4.
Outdoor sports fields, courts in Honolulu to open with limitations. But with the threat of the virus still looming, some activities will not be enjoyed. KHON2.
=====
Oahu retailers make one final disinfecting sweep before opening doors to customers. Merchants across Oahu have been sanitizing, posting social-distancing signs, and trying to figure out a new shopping normal. Hawaii News Now.
HART: Utility Work In Town Will Cost At Least $135M More Than Expected. Rail officials didn’t have a clear idea of how much the relocation work would cost when they awarded the contract to get it going. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Ironman postponed. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Kailua-Kona’s biggest sporting event — the Ironman World Championship — to be postponed until 2021, an economic hit for Hawaii Island, which depends on the race bringing in thousands of visitors every year in the month of October. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Home delivery, takeout of liquor is approved. Despite the majority of community testimony opposing takeout and home delivery for alcoholic drinks, the county Liquor Control Commission unanimously approved the measures during its meeting Wednesday in a boost for floundering restaurant owners. Maui News.
=====
COVID-19 forces cancellation of Maui Fair. The 98th Maui Fair has been postponed till next year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to fair officials and Mayor Michael Victorino. Maui News.
=====
$5.1B CIP budget focuses on projects that are ready to go. A Senate committee agreed Wednesday on a $5.1 billion capital improvement project budget that includes funding for Kaanapali Beach restoration, the widening of Puunene Avenue and other Maui County projects. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i temprarily adds hunting days for COVID19 response. Kaua‘i hunters are invited to apply for special use permits to hunt goats, pigs, and deer on closed hunting days in State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Game Management Areas. Garden Island.
Suicides Of 4 Young Men In A Week Raise Alarm On Kauai. On Kauai, suicide is an old problem. But it’s gaining new urgency as the island grapples with a spate of tragic deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. Civil Beat.
