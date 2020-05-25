Military spending props up Hawaii's sagging economy, Biden wins state Democratic primary, aquarium collectors denied state approval, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|WWII vet Don Graves inspires trainees at Pohakuloa Training Area ©2020 All Hawaii News
Chinese American WWII vets and familes waiting on Congressional Gold Medal. The first regional ceremony was to be on Oahu on May 17 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. But the coronavirus outbreak led to a postponement of those plans, with the fall targeted for a Washington, D.C., recognition and a Hawaii ceremony weeks after that. Star-Advertiser.
At cemeteries across the state, a Memorial Day unlike any other. As the coronavirus pandemic persists across the globe, most of the big public Memorial Day ceremonies at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe will be noticeably absent. Hawaii News Now.
Economist outlines how long it could take for Hawaii to fully bounce back. In economic news, there’s a grim prediction from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.. They’re projecting that Hawaii’s economic growth will drop by 12.1 percent this year as a result of the pandemic and its lasting effects. Hawaii News Now.
59% Of Hawaii Households Lost Income Since March 13. Compared with other states, Hawaii had more households say they lost income and expect to lose more during the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Survey shows Hawaii residents wary of visiting malls, eating out. The survey by Honolulu-based SMS Research & Marketing Service Inc. found that 70% of Hawaii adults are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about themselves or someone in their family getting sick with COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Other destinations set reopenings, but Hawaii tourism remains in limbo. That’s in sharp contrast to destinations around the world such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, China, Italy, Iceland, Greece, Spain and Mexico — even Las Vegas and Florida — that have announced tourism reopening dates or are seriously moving toward them by setting public benchmarks and adopting standards for phased reopening. Star-Advertiser.
Contract delays sidelined investigators crucial to quarantine enforcement. Investigators with the Attorney General’s office have played a major role in the arrests of out-of-state visitors who violate the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement. But Hawaii News Now has learned that some of the AG’s investigators have been sidelined for more than a week due to bureaucratic delays. Hawaii News Now.
On Friday, state health officials reminded the public that social distancing guidelines were still in effect, and large group gatherings were not allowed. Some people followed those rules, others did not. KHON2.
Public libraries to launch Library Take-Out. The Hawaii State Public Library System announce Saturday the statewide launch of Library Take Out at 47 public libraries. West Hawaii Today.
‘Library Take Out’ System Launching Tuesday. The Hawai‘i State Public Library System has announced the statewide launch of “Library Take Out” at 47 of its 51 public libraries. Big Island Now.
West Hawaiʻi Aquarium Fishery EIS Rejected. In a rare move, the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to reject the Environmental Impact Statement for proposed aquarium fishing in West Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
BLNR votes 7-0 against environmental impact statement for aquarium fishing permits in West Hawaii. The fishers, part of the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, asked the Department of Land and Natural Resources for 10 of such permits for Hawaii island’s West Hawaii Regional Fisher Management Area, which they said was the site of nearly $1.3 million of the state’s commercial aquarium fishery in 2017. Star-Advertiser.
BLNR unanimously rejects West Hawaii aquarium fishing EIS. A proposed environmental impact statement — produced by aquarium fishers to reopen West Hawaii’s coastal waters to 10 commercial aquarium fishermen — was rejected in a 7-0 decision by the Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday. West Hawaii Today.
BLNR Rejects West Hawai‘i Aquarium Fishing EIS. Aquarium fishing with fine mesh nets in West Hawai‘i waters will remain shut down, at least for the time being. Big Island Now.
DLNR proposes $100K in fines for 3 alleged aquarium fish poachers. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is proposing more than $100,000 in fines for three Big Island residents accused of poaching aquarium fish. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Schools Under Pressure To Provide More Data About Remote Learning. Civil Beat.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in March, the Hawaii schools chief says 80% to 95% of students have consistent access to education material. Civil Beat.
Joe Biden wins Hawaii Democratic presidential primary with 63% of ranked-choice votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Hawaii, surpassing the second place candidate by more than 25 percentage points, the Democratic Party of Hawaii announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Biden Clobbers Sanders In Hawaii’s Presidential Primary. Favorite daughter Tulsi Gabbard finishes fourth and is awarded no delegates in Democratic Party-run election. Civil Beat.
Joe Biden Wins Hawaii Presidential Primary Delayed By Virus. Joe Biden won the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s party-run presidential primary on Saturday, which was delayed by more than a month because of the coronavirus. Associated Press.
Tracing California’s ‘Lost Tribe’ Of Hawaiians. A group of Native Hawaiians traveled to California 181 years ago. Their descendants are still connected to the islands in surprising ways. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — MAY 24: No New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. For the seventh time in May, no new cases of the coronavirus were reported. Civil Beat.
No new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday. Over the weekend, the state reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were no new cases on Sunday. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council committee postpones action on measure to triple landfill distance. The Honolulu City Council’s Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee postponed action on a resolution that seeks to amend the county Land Use Ordinance to require the distance between a landfill and residential neighborhoods, resorts and schools be more than tripled, which could halt plans to expand Oahu’s only construction landfill. Pacific Business News.
Oahu home prices rise in May despite Covid pressure on sales, Locations says. Average single-family home prices on Oahu rose 6.5% during the first two weeks of May, compared to the same period last year, while sales declined by 13.6% during the same time, as Covd-19 restrictions — and the economic fallout and uncertainty — impacted the residential real estate market, according to research from Locations. Pacific Business News.
Honolulu Prosecutors raid another Century Center massage parlor. On Friday, prosecutors seized records from Integrative Modalities of Honolulu, citing five of its female employees for violating the governor’s emergency proclamation. Hawaii News Now.
6 cited for coronavirus violations in raid at suspected brothel near Waikiki. Six people were cited Friday during a raid at a massage parlor suspected of operating as a brothel while state emergency orders remain in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said today. Star-Advertiser.
Suspected brothel busted at Century Center. Dozens of condoms were found at the massage parlor suspected of operating as a brothel. KITV4.
Alleged chicken shooter among latest arrested for quarantine violations. A man who was seen in a social media video allegedly shooting a chicken with a spear gun has been arrested. He was among the latest arrests of alleged travel quarantine breakers. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Zoo welcomes new ohana, two endangered giraffes named Neeliz and Sandi. The Honolulu Zoo said aloha to two new Reticulated Giraffes from the Albuquerque Biological Park on Thursday, May 21. KHON2.
Meet Neelix and Sandi, the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents. This week, the zoo received a male and a female Reticulated Giraffe from the Albuquerque Biological Park. Hawaii News Now.
Archers disappointed that ranges still closed. For two months Clifford Smith and fellow archers have not been able to practice their sport, which is not one of the approved uses in newly reopened city parks. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kim announces June 1 reopening of churches, salons, restaurants. Mayor Harry Kim on Saturday issued an emergency rule that reopens places of worship, personal services such as hair salons, and restaurants effective June 1. West Hawaii Today.
Churches, Salons, Restaurants Can Reopen June 1st On Hawaii Island. Mayor Harry Kim's COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5 will allow places of worship, salons, one-on-one services, and restaurants - including food courts but not bars and nightclubs - to reopen. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County to Reopen Medium Risk Businesses on June 1. Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim on Saturday issued an order that will allow the reopening of personal services like hair salons, communal places of worship and indoor dining options at restaurants effective June 1. Big Island Now.
University of California system has given $68M to TMT project. The University of California system, one of the partners seeking to build the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea, has invested more than $68 million in the TMT project as of April 30, according to a UC financial report. Star-Advertiser.
$90M allocated for Daniel K. Inouye Highway project. A bill containing $90 million to extend Daniel K. Inouye Highway to Queen Kaahumanu Highway is awaiting Gov. David Ige’s signature. West Hawaii Today.
'We will never forget': Virus makes for different Memorial Day, but meaning unchanged. The Memorial Day ceremony regularly held at the West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery every year has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Upgrades coming to Panaewa Rainforest Zoo. Max the Catalina macaw is on break from his usual job of calling out to folks entering and leaving the Panaewa Rainforest Zoo. These days, he’s chatting with construction workers while the zoo undergoes a $9 million renovation to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Another employee tests positive for virus. A Maui Memorial Medical Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concerns about a resurgence of cases at the hospital, though both Maui Health and state officials maintained that the cluster has been shut down. Maui News.
Veterans to be honored in spite of pandemic. Flowers will be placed at cemetery; Akaku to air prerecorded ceremony. Maui News.
$532.9M destined for state CIP projects in Maui County. Maui County’s state senators have announced that $532.9 million in capital improvement projects for Maui County have been funded for the current and 2020-21 fiscal years, and general obligation bonds have been set aside for various projects. Maui News.
Kauai
Communication breakdown. Kaua‘i councilmembers have expressed their frustrations over the lack of transparency of the mayor’s administration in responding to COVID-19. Garden Island.
Economic rebuild recommendations offered. The Kaua‘i County Council heard about 45 economic-recovery recommendations from Mayor Derek Kawakami’s Kaua‘i Economic Recovery Strategy Teams last week, including how to support local businesses, the importance of communications, the need for broadband and improved infrastructure and the long-term need to diversify the economy. Garden Island.
‘Like Black Friday in the pandemic’. Mel Dias was sleeping in the Kukui Grove Center parking lot fronting the Ross Dress for Less store Saturday night in anticipation of the store’s reopening Sunday morning. Garden Island.
