Lt. Gov. Green pushes for reopening, residents support Thirty Meter Telescope by 2:1 margin in poll, Honolulu mayoral race wide open, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Lieutenant Governor believes Hawai'i should lift 14-day interisland quarantine. On Wednesday Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said the state is being overly cautious about lifting the 14-day interisland travel quarantine. KITV4.
Report: Hawaii’s Lack Of A Plan To Reopen Tourism Is ‘Disturbing’. The latest UHERO scenario puts the state’s economic recovery years off, especially if political leaders wait much longer to re-energize the visitor industry. Civil Beat.
Testing May Not Be The Silver Bullet For Restarting Stalled Tourism Industry. As Hawaii continues to reopen the local economy, some leaders are calling for a plan to restart the state’s $18 billion tourism economy. One lawmaker wants COVID-19 testing to be at the center of such a plan. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hotel workers want protection before tourism resumes. Unite Here Local 5 union members, who supply the labor for many of Hawaii’s best known hotels, held a car caravan in Waikiki on Wednesday to demand that public safety and the needs of Hawaii’s workers come first in any plan to reopen tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Hotel workers in car caravan demand safe return to work. More than 100 cars with hotel workers and supporters behind the wheel joined a caravan demonstration down Waikiki to voice safety demands and be a part of the state’s plans to reopen tourism. KHON2.
House Speaker Scott Saiki lays off 3 in House, cancels contracts. House Speaker Scott Saiki is laying off three permanent staff members in the state House of Representatives and canceling computer upgrades and some copier contracts to cut costs. Star-Advertiser.
Hooser resigns his post as as Democratic Party vice chairman to endorse Iwamoto. Former state Sen. Gary Hooser has resigned as vice chairman of the Hawaii Democratic Party, saying he is primarily stepping down so he can endorse the candidacy of former state Board of Education member Kim Coco Iwamoto in her challenge to House Speaker Scott Saiki. Star-Advertiser.
One new Big Island coronavirus case brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 644. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 644, up one new case from Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
One new Big Island case of COVID-19 reported, statewide total now 644 cases. After three days of no new COVID-19 reports in the state of Hawaii, one new case on the Big Island Wednesday brings the statewide case count to 644. West Hawaii Today.
Oahu
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Honolulu Mayor’s Race Is Up For Grabs. Blangiardi leads Hanabusa, Amemiya and Pine, but 42% say they are unsure or prefer none of the candidates. Civil Beat.
Glitches overshadow first 2020 mayoral forum. The 2020 election season’s first Honolulu mayoral candidates forum on Wednesday was marred by technical glitches that prevented most of the public from viewing the event live on their electronic devices. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige approves Mayor Caldwell’s proposal to open more Oahu businesses Friday. Gov. David Ige today approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal to safely reopen more businesses on Oahu on Friday that includes hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors. Star-Advertiser.
Salons, barber shops and other ‘personal service providers’ on Oahu get OK to reopen Friday. The governor has given the green light for hair and nail salons, barber shops and other “personal service providers” on Oahu to reopen Friday — more than two months after they were ordered to close. Hawaii News Now.
Salon and barbershops finalize changes before Friday reopening. Governor David Ige has approved Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal to reopen salons and barbershops on Friday. KHON2.
Here’s a timeline of when salons, pools, campgrounds, and more can reopen. Hawaii Governor David Ige approved Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s request to allow the reopening of more businesses and operations on Oahu. KHON2.
Could Oahu gyms reopen June 19? F45 in Kahala is ready. F45 Training owner-operator Mimi Andjelic-Davies told KITV4 revenue has dipped well over 80 percent during the shutdown. KITV4.
Honolulu Zoo to reopen June 5, with modified hours and rules. Although it is allowed to reopen on Thursday, the Honolulu Zoo does not plan to open its doors to the public until June 5, with modified hours and rules in place. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Zoo to welcome families back on June 5. The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The entrance will close at 2:30 p.m. Hawaii News Now.
Fearing COVID-19, patients are delaying urgent care and putting their health at risk, hospitals say. Pali Momi Medical Center treats more than 300 stroke patients a year. The most serious cases trigger an all-hospital alert. Hawaii News Now.
With more people working from home, demand for office spaces dip. After a decade long slump, Honolulu’s office market was showing signs of recovery. Then, the pandemic hit. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Majority of those polled support Thirty Meter Telescope. The results of a March survey of Hawaii residents purports to show that supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope project outnumber opponents by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. Tribune-Herald.
Support grows for TMT, statewide poll says. A new statewide poll commissioned for the developer of the Thirty Meter Telescope shows Hawaii residents support construction of the long-delayed $2.4 billion project by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. Star-Advertiser.
Poll: Most Hawaii residents support TMT project on Mauna Kea. According to the poll, conducted in March by Ward Research, Inc., 61% of residents want construction to move ahead, while 32% are opposed. Hawaii News Now.
County takes nonpunitive approach toward enforcement of rules for ‘medium-risk’ businesses. With restaurants, personal services and places of worship allowed to begin reopening next week, the county is taking a nonpunitive approach in enforcing hygiene standards. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County Launches Emergency Resilience Loan Program. The program will offer financial counseling and loans to "ALICE" residents (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) residents who reside on the Big Island and who have lost income due to COVID-19. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Mayor’s Request for “Broad Reopening” on June 1 Approved by Governor. Governor David Ige today approved Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to reopen most businesses and services with modifications starting Monday, June 1, 2020. Maui Now.
Mayor: ‘New normal is upon us’. Broad reopening set for Monday if Ige approves. On the third consecutive day of no new COVID-19 cases for the state, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced that he’s planning to reopen most county activities, businesses and industries Monday, pending Gov. David Ige’s approval. Garden Island.
Dog Parks, playgrounds, county and beach parks set to reopen June 1 on Maui. Governor David Ige has approved Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to reopen most businesses and services, with modifications, starting Monday, June 1. KITV4.
National Guard Troops on Maui Reduced, Hāna Hwy Checkpoint to Remain in Place. The amount of National Guard troops serving as part of the COVID-19 response in Maui County is being reduced as many locations across the state resume phased reopening of businesses and services. Maui Now.
County to spend federal funds on COVID-19 plans. $67M from CARES Act to cover aid, public safety, boost economy. Maui News.
Council 2020-21 budget passes first reading. $819M budget a product of pandemic, members say. The Maui County Council passed on first reading an $819.3 million budget that residents praised for keeping funding for social services intact despite the economic struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui News.
Kauai
Council approves tax rates. The council approved Fiscal Year 2020-21 tax rates, which will remain flat for most residents. The county anticipates about $155,780,336 in real property tax revenue to go into the General Fund. Garden Island.
County faces prohibited practices complaint for 4-day workweek. The County of Kaua‘i is under fire for its implementation of a four-day 10-hour work schedule. Garden Island.
Rule 11 proposes outdoor team sports. Pending Gov. David Ige’s blessing, Kaua‘i County is hoping on June 1 to allow the reconvening of outdoor team sports, the reopening of gyms and fitness centers, the resumption of dine-in restaurant service, and the reopening of personal services, such as spas. Garden Island.
Youth sports could start soon on Kauai, with Maui following. Kids in Kauai County may soon be able to get out of the house and back on the field. Mayor Derek Kawakami has requested permission from Governor David Ige to allow for outdoor organized sports to be held starting Monday. KHON2.
Kaua'i mayor requesting approval of latest phase in the county's reopening plan. On Monday restaurants, gyms and more activities could be allowed to reopen on Kaua'i. KITV4.
