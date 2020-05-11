Lawmakers reach tentative deal on budget patch, loopholes let visitors break quarantine, Honolulu bus driver attacked for requiring mask, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii state Capitol ©2020 All Hawaii News
As the state legislature is set to reconvene on Monday, lawmakers have reached a tentative deal on a key bill allocating $862 million in state CARES Act money to the neighbor islands and for emergency services. What’s unusual about the measure is that it’s lawmakers ― and not Governor David Ige’s administration ― who are directing how the emergency money should be spent. Hawaii News Now.
Reconvened Legislative Session Seeks to “Plug $1 Billion Hole” in Budget. When the 2020 Legislative session reconvenes on Monday, May 11, the State Capitol will be secured and closed to the general public. Only lawmakers and essential staff will be given access to the building. Maui Now.
State House committee looks at when, how to reopen economy at Monday meeting. Lawmakers hear informational briefing on the economic impact of COVID-19 in Hawaii. KITV4.
How COVID-19 affects the Legislature's process, and the public's participation. Even though the public is not physically allowed into the building, there are many ways they can participate in the process and contribute to the outcome of proposed legislation. KITV4.
Push is on to fund programs to prevent Hawaii’s homelessness. With the state Legislature re-starting on Monday, nonprofit organizations and the state’s homeless coordinator are warning about a surge in newly homeless families and the need to continue funding social service programs even as the economy shrinks. Star-Advertiser.
State’s 14-day quarantine has loopholes. A majority of the 460 visitors who flew to Oahu on Friday and Saturday said they would be staying with family or friends. Star-Advertiser.
Visitors find loopholes to break quarantine, residents frustrated. For the second weekend in a row North Shore beaches were packed with people. KHON2.
Lack of clear plan to replace tourism leaves Hawaii’s economic future in doubt. The Hawaii economy needs a reset, and COVID-19 has provided the opportunity to do it. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii homeowners, including super rich, try to tap COVID-19 small business aid. Multiple Hawaii homeowner associations have applied and been approved for forgivable Payroll Protection Program loans despite not being eligible, according to a local Small Business Administration official. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Missed An Opportunity To Fix Its Benefits System Before COVID-19 Struck. A proposal following the Great Recession to build a single benefits portal for multiple agencies “died on the vine.” Many believe it would have helped alleviate the current crisis. Civil Beat.
Ige Balks At Proposal To Loan Money To Jobless In Limbo. Hawaii’s jobless can’t afford to go two months without income — and they can’t wait much longer for their claims to be approved, Sen. Laura Thielen said. Civil Beat.
Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders Confront High Rates Of COVID-19 In Many States. In many Western states, as well as Arkansas which has a large Marshallese population, these communities have virus rates that far exceed their share of the population. Civil Beat.
A Hawaiian in New York warns islanders to stay on guard against COVID-19. In light of scientists’ warnings of a second COVID-19 wave, Honolulu expatriate Kiana Davenport, who has been confined alone in a rented New York City studio apartment since March 22, said she feels alarmed by the relaxed attitude she encounters when she calls to check on family back home. Star-Advertiser.
Just 4 new COVID-19 cases total reported over the weekend. But even with the overall low daily case counts, authorities said while the flattened curve is a positive affirmation of strict precautions, residents shouldn’t grow complacent. Hawaii News Now.
Department of Health removes Hawaii COVID-19 deaths from ‘released from isolation’ category. After including Hawaii’s COVID-19-related deaths in its “released from isolation” category for months, the Hawaii Department of Health has decided to remove them. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
No face mask, no ride: Man arrested for striking bus driver, door with crutch. man has been arrested in Honolulu after allegedly hitting a city bus driver with a crutch, and damaging the door — all because he refused to keep on a face mask. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu bus driver attacked after confronting rider without mask, police say. Honolulu police arrested a 63-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a city bus driver who instructed him to keep his mask on to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
4 cited for hiking the closed Sacred Falls trail on anniversary of 1999 tragedy. Three people were let off the hook while trying to hike Sacred Falls — but four others weren’t so lucky. Two Honolulu residents and two residents of Brazil and Argentina got citations from DLNR enforcement officers Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
Condoms, other personal items found in Waikiki massage parlor raid. Prosecutors raided a local massage parlor on Kalakaua Avenue as part of a crack down on the sex trafficking trade in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Special council meeting to hear bill to create luxury home class. A new tax classification for properties assessed at more than $2 million will be the subject of a special County Council meeting this week — and for the first time since the COVID-19 restrictions began, the public will be able to testify in person. West Hawaii Today.
Jail population plummets: HTH sought list of inmates released to due pandemic — but there isn’t one, officials say. The state Department of Public Safety and Hawaii Judiciary have been reducing the population in the state’s jails and prisons because of a Supreme Court order for them to do so in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maunakea observatories prepare to reopen. Maunakea Observatories are gradually resuming activities after being given the go-ahead to reopen last week. Tribune-Herald.
On a roll: Roberts takes over Hele-On contract. The first new buses in five years and a new contractor had the Hele-On bus system on track for a better year. Until COVID-19 hit. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
New managing director charter proposal set for November ballot. County Council OKs putting governance change to voters. Maui News.
Maui Council Has Figured Out How To Do Virtual Meetings Right. Unlike the other two county councils and the Honolulu City Council, Maui still allows live, public participation despite the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Methods behind contact tracing revealed. Maui health officials have digital resource as backup but prefer the human touch. Maui Now.
Kauai
Mayor tightens budget belt. On Friday, Mayor Derek Kawakami submitted a supplemental budget that showed a $10 million reduction in the proposed operating budget, to stand at $250,777,323, and a $22,642,237 capital improvement projects budget. Garden Island.
Making a comeback. The waters in ‘Anini Bay are starting to clear after heavy rains in April clouded much of the bay with light sediment. Garden Island.
