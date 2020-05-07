Just 1 new COVID-19 case: Hawaii opens more parks, stores, Senate panel mulls tough new tourist rules, Obama building Oahu home, Zuckerberg donates to Kauai community, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lt. Gov. Josh Green at May 6, 2020 press conference on Facebook Live
State parks reopen on a limited basis. Select Hawaii state parks have been reopened for active hiking and beach exercise during daylight hours, subject to restrictions and continued requirements that visitors respect social distancing, stay in motion and avoid gatherings “of any sort,” the state Division of State Parks announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Opens Select State Parks. The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks is re-opening select parks and monuments across the state with an emphasis on social distancing and exercise, and continued restrictions on gatherings of any sort. Big Island Video News.
More beach parks, hikes open for exercise; social distancing rules still apply. As more parks and beaches reopen ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, it’s important to remember that rules still apply and will be enforced. KHON2.
On beach closures, the governor and lieutenant governor aren’t on the same page. Despite the growing list of businesses and state parks that are set to reopen, Gov. David Ige says Hawaii’s beaches are still off limits for relaxing and sunbathing. Hawaii News Now.
Just 1 new coronavirus case in Hawaii, bringing statewide tally to 626. Hawaii’s coronavirus tally has risen by just one case today to a total of 626, the state Department of Health announced. The new case was an adult on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Just 1 More COVID-19 Case Reported On Oahu. Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that he is lifting some restrictions because Hawaii has gone two weeks with fewer than six new cases confirmed per day. Civil Beat.
Lt. Gov. Green Compares Hawaii COVID-19 Rates To Nation. Hawaiʻi has the lowest mortality rate from COVID-19 infection in the entire United States, says Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, as well as the second lowest case rate in the nation. Big Island Video News.
Tougher rules ahead for quarantined visitors. New measures are being proposed to make sure travelers are not carrying COVID-19 into the state, some of these include testing before travel as well as tougher rules under quarantine. KHON2.
State Senate panel makes recommendations to beef up quaratine enforcement. A state Senate committee is recommending that hotels not issue room keys to visitors during the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period, nor should visitors be allowed to rent cars while officially quarantined. Tribune-Herald.
Businesses seek clear path and protocols for reopening, as clock ticks on companies’ survival. Business owners and workers are happy to see some sectors start to get the green light to re-open, but the approval process has some baffled. KHON2.
Gov. and mayors clear the air on when businesses can open. Oahu retailers will open next week Friday. Other counties such as Kauai and the Big Island can open Thursday. Maui will open on Monday. KHON2.
Ige Says Child Care Centers Can Reopen. But Are They Ready? At least 100 private, licensed facilities have never closed since the pandemic, limiting care to children of essential workers. Civil Beat.
State Lacks Child Care Plan As Parents Return To Work. Gov. David Ige’s newest emergency proclamation allows more businesses to reopen their doors as early as tomorrow. Hawaii Public Radio.
To ease burden on system, state asks laid off workers to file certifications only on certain days. Thousands of laid off workers frustrated with trying to file weekly certifications for their unemployment claims are being encouraged to instead file on designated days. Hawaii News Now.
Ige halts suspension of open government laws. The latest emergency proclamation by Gov. David Ige steps back from blanket suspensions of the state open meetings and open records laws that he had issued in mid-March in an effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Low Risk Safety Checks Can Resume May 15. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is coordinating the reopening of stations for Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections (PMVI or Safety Checks) starting Friday, May 15. Maui Now.
Safety checks to resume starting May 15. Safety check certificates and stickers expiring on or before May 31, 2020, will remain valid until August 31, 2020. All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional three months after the 2020 expiration date. KHON2.
Home sales in Hawaii take hit amid pandemic. Hawaii’s real estate market is now getting pounded from complications of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu faces nine-figure budget shortfall, City Councilmember suggests bonds. The City and County of Honolulu announced Wednesday that it is expecting a budget shortfall of $130 million in 2021. KHON2.
Oahu retailers left puzzled over ‘lack of collaboration’ in reopening announcement. After the governor’s announcement Tuesday about reopening a large portion of Hawaii’s economy, Oahu retailers started scrambling to figure out how they’d reopen in two days. Then came a sudden change: The Governor’s Office said the reopening date for Oahu was actually May 15. Hawaii News Now.
4,000 line up again for free food. For the second time in a week, thousands of cars lined up for more than a mile and waited for hours to pick up 50 pounds of free food. Star-Advertiser.
UH Is Making Students Vacate Campus Housing Next Week. About 750 students still live on campus at the University of Hawaii Manoa. But most are being told to move out by May 16 even as the stay-at-home order makes it hard to find housing. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Moving To Expand Crackdown On Homeless. The city’s sit-lie ban could soon include streets around the Institute for Human Services, but shelters don’t have enough room for those living in encampments. Civil Beat.
Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Kealohas Stuck In Limbo. Gerard Puana’s attorney wants a federal judge to lift a temporary hold on the case so that a resolution can be found. Civil Beat.
On property under construction, Waimanalo looks forward to a very presidential neighbor. The Waimanalo beachfront property made famous by the hit 1980s television series “Magnum PI” has been mostly leveled and new structural elements are being constructed. State records indicate the property with multiple homes and a guard shack could be slated for the former President Barack Obama and his family. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mayor sets reopening requirements for some businesses and parks. A gradual reopening of Hawaii County businesses, parks and community facilities moved another step forward Wednesday, with Mayor Harry Kim announcing his latest set of rules. West Hawaii Today.
More Businesses, Parks to Reopen in Hawai‘i County. Hawai‘i County is moving forward with plans to reopen additional businesses and parks as COVID-19 case numbers continue to dwindle. Big Island Now.
Big Island retail businesses allowed to reopen on Thursday. On the Big Island Mayor Harry Kim issued COVID-19 Emergency Rule 4 on Wednesday expanding on the Governor's newest proclamation. KITV4.
FULL TEXT: Mayor Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule Number 4. The day after Governor David Ige replaced his "stay-at-home" order with a “safer-at-home” order, Hawaiʻi County Mayor signed his own set of new emergency rules. Big Island Video News.
Some parks reopen as restrictions ease. Several state and county parks around the island have reopened as restrictions on outdoor activities are gradually relaxed. Tribune-Herald.
Spring delivery: Monk seal born on West Hawaii beach. For a third straight year, a Hawaiian monk seal has been pupped on West Hawaii’s shores, officials confirmed Wednesday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui retail stores to reopen Monday, Mayor Michael Victorino announces. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has announced that retail stores — including those in malls — in the county will be allowed to reopen Monday as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. Star-Advertiser.
Part of Mākena State Park and Polipoli Springs Open for Hiking and Exercise, But Not Gatherings. The DLNR Division of State Parks is re-opening select parks and monuments across the state with an emphasis on social distancing and exercise, and continued restrictions on gatherings of any sort. Maui Now.
Joint effort on Maui produces 40 ventilators for COVID-19 response. A joint effort involving Maui County and tech companies has led to the production of 40 bridge ventilators to help aid health care providers in their COVID-19 response. Star-Advertiser.
Emergency Ventilators Produced on Maui for COVID-19 Response Unveiled. Newly manufactured emergency ventilators produced on Maui by HNu Photonics to help increase Maui County’s emergency healthcare capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, were unveiled today by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua'i County mayor announces retail stores set to reopen Thursday. Kaua'i County Mayor Derek Kawakami laid out the type of services allowed to reopen. KITV4.
Some state parks were reopened Wednesday for day beach use or hiking, with restrictions on “gatherings of any sort” according to a news release from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. On Kauai, the state parks that remain closed are Polihale State Park, which is closed for road repairs, Kalalau Trail beyond Hanakapiai Valley and the Wailua River State Park – though the river access for paddling is allowed at the Kaumuali‘i section of the river. Garden Island.
Some local businesses open up. Many businesses are opening their doors today, thanks to Governor David Ige’s seventh proclamation relating to COVID-19. Garden Island.
Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Kaua‘i Community Fund of Hawai‘i Community Foundation has provided a second grant to help Kaua‘i residents suffering financially from the COVID-19 situation. Garden Island.
