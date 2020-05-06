Ige's 7th proclamation reopens some malls, shopping centers; Honolulu and Maui mayors disagree; health experts say it's too soon; Young Bros. curtails shipping, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige in May 5, 2020, Facebook live press conference
Ige loosens restrictions with ‘safer-at-home’ proclamation. More Hawaii businesses will be permitted to reopen Thursday as per a new emergency proclamation from Gov. David Ige. Tribune-Herald.
Gov. Ige announces phase 1 of re-opening businesses across Hawaii. After another day that saw new positive COVID-19 cases in the single digits, Governor David Ige held a news conference to announce his 7th Supplemental Emergency Proclamation, which initiates phase 1 of re-opening Hawaii businesses across the state starting May 7th. KHON2.
Hawaii shopping malls among businesses allowed to reopen. More than two weeks of single-digit daily new cases of coronavirus is allowing Hawaii to take the next step in reopening the state’s economy, Gov. David Ige said Tuesday in announcing more businesses that will be allowed to operate. Associated Press.
First Phase Of Hawaii Reopening Begins May 7. Governor David Ige has signed the 7th Supplemental Emergency Proclamation, announcing Phase 1 of opening businesses and activities. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i Economy to Begin Reopening Thursday. People and businesses in Hawai‘i will operate a little more freely starting May 7, as Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced phase one of the state’s economic reopening. Big Island Now.
State says retailers on Oahu, Maui won’t be allowed to reopen this week as governor announced. In a major communications fumble, the Governor’s Office on Tuesday night said that retailers would not be allowed to reopen on Oahu and Maui this week as the governor said earlier in the day. Hawaii News Now.
Governor Ige delays reopening of retail businesses on O'ahu. Governor Ige signed a 7th supplementary emergency proclamation on Tuesday that authorizes the first group of businesses to re-open since the COVID-19 pandemic. KITV4.
Some Hawaii Businesses Including Malls Will Reopen By Thursday. However, Oahu’s retail and repair establishments won’t reopen until May 15, and malls will remain closed on Maui for now. Civil Beat.
Slowly reopening. Ige’s seventh supplementary emergency proclamation to cope with the threat of the new coronavirus will allow state residents to leave home to shop at the newly reopened “low risk” businesses starting Thursday, but retail sales will not begin on Oahu until May 15. Star-Advertiser.
Governor David Ige Unveils 7th Supplemental Proclamation. Governor David Ige today unveils his 7th Supplemental Emergency Proclamation relating to COVID-19, announcing Phase 1 of opening businesses and activities. Maui Now.
=====
Health experts say it’s too soon to reopen. Health experts say it is too early for Hawaii to reopen businesses, arguing that the state does not have a sufficient public health workforce to identify new coronavirus cases, trace contacts and ensure those infected are isolated to stop the spread of the disease. Star-Advertiser.
Head of State Emergency Response Says Health Department Dragging Feet On Expanding Contact Tracing. Contact tracing is universally regarded as critical in safely relaxing pandemic-induced lockdowns. But Hawaii officials publicly disagree over how much tracing capacity is needed. Hawaii Public Radio.
Antibody tests for COVID-19 have flooded the market. Some are more reliable than others. The COVID-19 swab test tells you if you’re currently infected with the virus. But antibody tests, now becoming more widely available, can tell you if you’ve already had the infection. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 4 to a total of 625. Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 625, up four from Monday, the state Department of Health announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Four New COVID-19 Infections, Including Three On Oahu. Four new infections were confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday, including three on Oahu and one Hawaii resident on the mainland. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii, Other States With Few Virus Cases Get Big Share Of Relief Aid. An Associated Press analysis showed Hawaii got about $2 million for each coranavirus case in the state, while hard-hit New York got $24,000 per case. Associated Press.
Study: Hawaii ranked strictest state for COVID-19 rules. Hawaii has one of the lowest infection rates from COVID-19, and our flattening the curve might be in part due to some of the measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus. KITV4.
=====
PUC approves temporary Young Brothers barge schedule change. The state Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved a request from Young Brothers to temporarily reduce its weekly barge schedules for Hawaii and Maui counties. Tribune-Herald.
How An Antiquated IT System Failed Thousands Of Hawaii’s Unemployed. The nearly quarter of a million unemployment insurance applications that Hawaii has received during the COVID-19 pandemic are being processed on a government mainframe that was installed in the early 1980s, back when Pac-Man was a cutting-edge video game. Civil Beat.
Attorney general, prosecutors want inmate releases halted. State Attorney General Clare Connors and three of the state’s four county prosecutors want the Hawaii Supreme Court and Special Master Daniel Foley to halt or at least pause a court- mandated push to release inmates from Hawaii’s correctional facilities, an order designed to reduce the potential spread of the new coronavirus at the historically overcrowded jail and prisons. Star-Advertiser.
Prosecutors raise alarms about hundreds of offenders released amid pandemic. In the last two months, state prisons have reduced their populations by nearly 38% — all to socially distance inmates despite there being zero positive cases in any state correctional facility. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Councilwoman: State should require visitors to prove they’ve tested negative for coronavirus. A Honolulu City Councilwoman is calling on the state to have more safeguards in place before lifting a mandatory quarantine for visitors and restarting the tourism industry. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Councilwoman provides ideas to re-opening Hawaii in a resolution. Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi looks at 3 areas where she says we need to do a better job in addressing. One of them is restarting the visitor industry. KHON2.
State officials working on new plans to track visitors as Hawaii sees increase in arrivals. Despite Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers, the state has seen an uptick in visitors over the last few days. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii visitor arrivals climb to highest since start of coronavirus quarantine. More out-of-state passengers came to Hawaii on Monday than any day since the start of March tourism lockdowns. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaiian Airlines reports $144M loss in first quarter, warns more economic pain ahead. Hawaiian Airlines revealed Tuesday how hard the pandemic has hurt their bottom line. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines still bleeding despite CARES Act and says it can’t withstand the severity indefinitely. Tens of millions of dollars in federal government support wasn’t enough to prevent Hawaiian Airlines from suffering a staggering first-quarter loss as COVID-19 fears and containment policies zeroed out travel demand. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Preschoolers Adjust to Distance Learning But Teachers Worry About Loss of Social Interaction. Hawaii’s public preschoolers have not had in-person classes since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hawaii Public Radio.
Private Schools May Suffer As Cash-Strapped Families Can’t Afford Tuition. Some schools are offering more financial aid to try and help families who are feeling the economic brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Civil Beat.
Workers are shocked after money Meadow Gold promised to pay is deposited, then withdrawn from their accounts. Former Meadow Gold employees said money the company promised to pay them was deposited in their accounts, then taken back without notice. KHON2.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell discusses guidelines for reopening Oahu retail businesses. Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he supports the reopening of retail businesses in the city on Thursday, despite sending a proposal to Gov. David Ige’s office to reopen retail businesses on Oahu on May 15. Star-Advertiser.
Retailers are happy, but many might not open as soon as Thursday. Gov. David Ige gave some retailers the green light to open on Thursday, but don’t be surprised if your favorite store isn’t ready to push open those doors just yet. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Council Can Meet By Video, But Not The Public. Council members can video conference in. Citizens have to put comments in writing or show up in person. Civil Beat.
UH chooses company to provide campus housing. The university has entered into a pre-closing agreement with Greystar Real Estate Partners to provide on-campus housing for graduate students and faculty members. KHON2.
Lifeguards are back on the beach with new strategies in dealing with COVID-19. On Tuesday the broad white sands of Queen’s Beach, stretching from lifeguard Tower 2-E to the Kapahulu Groin, were mostly empty in the midafternoon heat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kim releases revised $585M budget. Facing an uncertain economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Harry Kim has lopped $40.8 million off the preliminary budget he presented earlier this year. West Hawaii Today.
Roth: Campaign social media pages spoofed. Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth, who is running for Big Island mayor, said Tuesday his campaign’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been spoofed. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Woman Released After Month-Long Battle with COVID-19. A patient on Maui who was diagnosed with COVID-19 over a month ago and had been on a ventilator, was greeted with a celebratory exit from hospital staff who lined the halls upon her departure today. Maui Now.
Coronavirus survivor’s departure celebrated. Talilotu Carlson beat the coronavirus. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai’s curfew expires Wednesday. Kauai’s nightly curfew is set to expire Wednesday. Mayor Derek Kawakami said Tuesday that Kauai has no active cases. KHON2.
Easing restrictions. Both Gov. David Ige and Mayor Derek Kawakami announced coming relaxed restrictions on Tuesday, with Kawakami canceling the overnight Kaua‘i curfew and Ige announcing a list of businesses that can reopen on Thursday. Garden Island.
Approaching delivery differently. Personal-shopping and grocery-delivery companies were in business on Kaua‘i years before COVID-19 countermeasures were put in place on the island, but now two of those companies are delivering almost exclusively to Kaua‘i residents in quarantine, or those following stay-at-home orders. Garden Island.
