Ige unveils 4-phase Hawaii reopening plan, Maui to open hair salons, tax revenue down 1/3, famed Willie K dies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Reopening Hawaii, Governor Moves To “Act With Care” Phase. On Monday, Governor Ige presented his most thorough timeline on reopening the Hawaiʻi, starting with the Kamaʻāina Economy, in the era of COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Governor outlines plan for reopening economy, extends traveler quarantine through June. The governor unveiled a four-phase plan for reopening Hawaii’s economy at a news conference Monday, announcing that “medium-risk" businesses and activities — from salons to theaters to restaurants — would be allowed to operate by the beginning of June with social distancing measures in place. Hawaii News Now.
Ige outlines reopening/recovery plan, extends 14-day quarantine for travelers. Gov. David Ige on Monday signed the 8th supplemental emergency proclamation, extending the 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in the State of Hawaii, as well as for inter-island travelers through June 30. West Hawaii Today.
Gov. David Ige 8th Supplemental Proclamation: Extends 14-Day Travel Quarantine, Unveils State’s Roadmap to Recovery. Governor David Ige provided information on next steps for the state’s emergency orders as more businesses are added to the list under future phases and the 14-day travel quarantine for mainland and interisland travel is extended to the end fo June. Gov. Ige has also extended the eviction moratorium under his 8th supplemental emergency proclamation. Maui Now.
Read full text of Gov. David Ige's Eighth Supplementary Proclamation here.
=====
Lawmakers Still Eyeing Vacant Positions To Fill State Budget Hole. Legislative leaders say they still aren’t ready to sign off on $1 billion in cuts to Hawaii’s budget. Civil Beat.
Lawmaker says Hawaii tax revenue down 1/3 in April. Hawaii tax revenue sank 33% in April compared to the same month a year earlier as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic spread, the chairman of the state Senate Ways and Means Committee said Monday. Associated Press.
=====
Ige Extends State, Inter-Island Travel Quarantines. Gov. David Ige on Monday announced the extensions of both the mandatory, 14-day travel quarantine for travelers arriving to Hawai‘i, as well as for those traveling between islands. Big Island Now.
Hawaii residents keep eye out for visitors who break quarantine. Many Hawaii residents have no qualms about helping law enforcement catch violators of the state’s 14-day self-quarantine, especially when it comes to visitors to the Aloha State. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. David Ige faces the dilemma of eventually reopening to both tourists and new infections. A combination of geography, a cooperative public and a two-week quarantine imposed on all travelers to the state has effectively squashed “the curve,” and Hawaii now has one of the lowest per capita infection rates in the nation. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawai‘i ‘Medium-Risk’ Businesses to Begin Reopening in June. Governor David Ige on Monday announced that “medium-risk” businesses in Hawai‘i will be allowed to reopen beginning June 1. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Updates: 70,000 Jobless Claims Pending; No New Cases; Facing Shortfall, State Borrows $600M. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — MAY 18: No New COVID-19 Cases. Hawaii has seen less than four new cases a day of the coronavirus in May. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii inmate early-release reviews are over. Hawaii judges have finished ruling on 1,088 motions to release incarcerated individuals early over COVID-19 risks, and not many more inmates were set free after 655 last month. Star-Advertiser.
Roth: Jail releases possibly more dangerous than outbreak. Letters by the Big Island’s prosecutor and a pair of Oahu legislators object to the manner in which inmates are being released pursuant to a state Supreme Court order that seeks to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hawaii’s jails and prisons. Tribune-Herald.
=====
Hawaii public schools offer online and in-person options for summer. Summer school will include some options for in-person instruction for students who struggled with distance learning this spring, including those in special education, schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto says. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Fishermen Are Stuck In Port As Federal Aid Falls Short. A lack of demand means lower prices and less incentive for Hawaii’s longline fleet, which is struggling to survive during a global pandemic. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Non-profit that served meals amid the pandemic shut down by state. The state Department of Health has ordered a charity that served hundreds of thousands of meals to shut down immediately citing numerous food-safety violations. Hawaii News Now.
Health Officials Order Free Meal Delivery Program To Stop Operations. Malama Meals, which delivers free meals on three islands, has been cited for temperature control and hand washing violations. Civil Beat.
Malama Meals gets cease-and-desist order. The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has issued a cease-and-desist order to Ahmad Ramadan doing business as Malama Meals at 91-100 Farrington Highway. The operation was preparing and providing meals on Oahu, Kauai and Molokai. Star-Advertiser.
Malama Meals given cease and desist order for food safety violations. A program providing free meals to those in need has been ordered by the state to shut down. KHON2.
DOH targets Malama Meals. The state Department of Health on Monday issued a cease-and-desist order shutting down a program that flew hot, prepared meals from Honolulu to Kaua‘i, concluding that the organization violated six food safety standards. Garden Island.
Hawaii health officials cite Malama Meals for food safety violations. The Hawaii Department of Health said Monday that it issued a cease-and-desist order to the Malama Meals program over “multiple food-safety issues” found during an inspection last week, but the founder of the program that delivers meals to older adults isolated because of the Covid-19 orders said the violations were fixed on the spot and the program was never shut down. Pacific Business News.
=====
EMS paramedics and EMTs adapt to COVID-19 changes. During the last two months, Honolulu’s paramedics and emergency medical technicians have had to adapt to the changes COVID-19 has brought to the rest of the city — something they continue to do even now. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu salons and barbershops seek reopening date from City. Beauty professionals from across the state held a forum last week to create a set of guidelines for beauty salons, barbershops and even nail salons in preparation to reopen. KHON2.
=====
System issue causes dirty water for Kalani Iki, Waialae Iki residents. Residents in the Kalani Iki and Waialae Ikiki areas are being told not to drink or use the water for consumption purposes after a system issue was reported Monday. Hawaii News Now.
BWS responds to dirty water issue in East Oahu. Customers experiencing dirty water are advised not to use it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. KHON2.
=====
Days before graduation, Damien Memorial School cancels its virtual ceremony. Damien Memorial School sent an email to seniors and their parents Monday afternoon saying Sunday’s virtual graduation ceremony is cancelled. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii's first contactless drive-in movie theatre comes to Kailua. It's happening this Wednesday at Pali Lanes in Kailua, featuring the film Dodgeball. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Kim reopens beaches. The only exceptions to the reopening are Hakalau Beach Park and Kuhio Kalanianaole Park, which have been closed due to repairs and improvements. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County Beach Parks To Reopen. County officials announced on Monday that it will reopen its beach parks islandwide as soon as Governor David Ige gives his approval. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County to Reopen All Beaches Tuesday, Assuming Approval From Governor. Barring unlikely circumstances, Hawai‘i County beaches will reopen islandwide beginning Tuesday. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Island residents can once again enjoy the shorelines Tuesday. Hawaii County will reopen their beaches to residents on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Big Island beaches and parks set to reopen on Tuesday. The County of Hawai‘i announced on Monday that it will reopen its beach parks islandwide effective May 19. KITV4.
=====
Peter Kubota Sworn In As New Circuit Court Judge For Hawaii Island. Kubota was sworn in as judge of the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit during a special session convened by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on May 15. Big Island Video News.
Maui
State and county races are looking competitive. Candidates pull papers in all Maui districts, though many yet to file. Maui News.
=====
Maui County hair and nail salons will reopen soon, but customers should expect changes. The rest of the state may have to wait for hair and nail salon services, but businesses in Maui County will be able to welcome customers back next Monday with new safety guidelines. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County hair and nail salons open May 25. Maui county set a date to reopen hair and nail salons. KHON2.
Hair and nail salons set to reopen on Maui next week. Hair and nail salons are beginning to reopen starting Monday, May 25 on Maui. KITV4.
=====
Recognize this woman? She’s wanted by MPD for allegedly breaking quarantine. Police say Ashley Ruth Degraaf, 31, landed on Maui on May 15 and signed off on agreeing to the rules. She indicated she would be staying at a hostel, but police were later informed she canceled her reservation. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaiian music legend Willie K dies at age 59 after 2-year battle with cancer. Hawaiian music superstar Willie K — a multi-Hoku Award-winning musician, vocalist, song writer and record producer — died Monday night at his home on Maui after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 59. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian music legend Willie K dies after lengthy lung cancer battle. Hawaii has lost music legend: Willie K. Born William Awihilima Kahaiali’i, many simply knew him as Uncle Willie. Hawaii News Now.
Willie K, legendary music star, has passed away. His family posted on his Instagram page that the music legend passed away Monday night, May 18 “surrounded by his ohana.” He was 59 years old. KHON2.
Hawaiian music icon Willie K has passed away. The Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning musician and Maui native announced two years ago that he was battling lung cancer. KITV4.
Kauai
Steven Goble named new KFD chief. Close to two years since the search began, the Kaua‘i Fire Commission has chosen former Henderson, Nevada Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Goble to take the lead of the Kaua‘i Fire Department. Garden Island.
14,000 counted on the beach. Lifeguards reported 14,000 people on Kaua‘i beaches on reopening weekend and in a Monday public address, Mayor Derek Kawakami reminded people that they could again close if people don’t follow the rules. Garden Island.
Kapa‘a Sunshine Market opens. Lanipo Farms was one of more than a dozen vendors that braved the threatening weather to open the Kapa‘a Sunshine Market where face masks and other social distancing measures were in effect and monitored by staff from the county’s Office of Economic Development. Garden Island.
