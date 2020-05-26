Ige, Caldwell unpopular in poll; UH makes SAT, ACT optional; big beach party busted at Kaena Point State Park, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell
In 2019, Hawaii saw 10M visitors. This year, the state projects visitor arrivals won’t top 3.5M. As the governor seeks to reboot Hawaii’s economy, the question of how to reopen tourism safely remains unanswered. The state is ramping up efforts to screen incoming arrivals and brainstorming other possible ways to keep coronavirus out as tourism picks up, including requiring that visitors be tested to avoid quarantine. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green hopes to reopen Hawaii’s tourism industry by July. The UNITE HERE Local 5 union is demanding personal protective equipment for workers, along with better training, and they want to ensure that everyone gets their jobs back. Hawaii News Now.
Head of Labor Department: 190,000 could remain unemployed through end of year. A staggering 242,000 people are unemployed in Hawaii. And economists are predicting that less than half of those residents will be back in the workforce this year. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaii makes SAT, ACT optional for Fall 2021 applicants. SAT and ACT scores will be optional for students applying to enter the University of Hawaii as freshmen in the fall 2021 semester, given the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
New, flexible Hawaii scholarship fund aims to give these kids hope. Seniors graduating from Hawaii’s public schools this month can get a boost toward their careers through a $2 million scholarship fund to be announced today that will offer flexible aid tailored to each student’s needs. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Hotels Are Bleeding Cash Amid Shutdown. Flushing toilets and cleaning pools costs money, plus there are looming taxes. Civil Beat.
Puhahonu tops Mauna Loa as the world’s largest shield volcano. Below the reef that surrounds Gardner Pinnacles is a shield volcano that University of Hawaii-Manoa scientists have proclaimed the largest in the world. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — MAY 25: No New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii — Again. Hawaii health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Memorial Day. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Weekend parties leave Oahu beaches trashed and raise concerns about spread of virus. On this Memorial Day, as the nation honors fallen service members, some soldiers could be in trouble for breaking all kinds of rules at the beach. Hawaii News Now.
Environmental group noticed less trash at Oahu's beaches on Memorial Day. Non-profit Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii had volunteers picking-up trash at four beaches on the island on Monday. KITV4.
Stay clear of Sacred Falls, the state warns hikers. Star-Advertiser.
Preliminary projections have Honolulu facing another sweltering summer. 2020 could be delivering another miserably hot summer to the state of Hawaii, with ocean surface temperatures projected to be normal or higher than usual by the National Weather Service. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
CIP funds slated for Hilo medical facilities. A capital improvement project budget passed Thursday by the state Legislature includes funding for Hilo Medical Center’s Cardiac Center and the Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Hospital Sees Big Drop In Patients — And Revenue — Amid Pandemic. Total admissions have shrunk by a third, causing a significant financial shortfall. Civil Beat.
Iconic Hawaiʻi Hotel Undergoes Enormous Tent Fumigation. Kamaʻaina Termite and Pest Control has completed one of the largest fumigations in the state of Hawaiʻi at the historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui hair, nail salons welcome back clients with new safety measures in place. Salon owners say while beauty appointments may seem superficial in a time like this, the industry is important because when people feel good on the outside, they feel good on the inside. Hawaii News Now.
A county government’s acquisition of a private water delivery system for Maui’s drinking water may be delayed because of budget cuts resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Maui County Water Director Jeff Pearson said his department had allocated $2.5 million to evaluate the Wailuku Water Co. water delivery system in a possible purchase. Associated Press.
Kauai
How to participate in council public hearings. While public meetings are physically closed to the public per an emergency rule by Gov. David Ige, the Kaua‘i County Council is offering another way for constituents to join in. Garden Island.
Economic rebuild recommendations offered. The Kaua‘i County Council heard about 45 economic-recovery recommendations from Mayor Derek Kawakami’s Kaua‘i Economic Recovery Strategy Teams last week, including how to support local businesses, the importance of communications, the need for broadband and improved infrastructure and the long-term need to diversify the economy. Garden Island.
