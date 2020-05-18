Hawaii-based ships join saber-rattling in the South China Sea; Waikiki, Maui beaches reopen; state pension fund takes hit; food stamp, Medicaid applications jump, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|The Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Montgomery (LCS 8), bottom, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operate in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chris Roys/Released)
Hawaii Setting Aside Virus Relief Funds For Unemployment. Hawaii lawmakers plan to set aside more than half of the money the state received in federal coronavirus relief money to bolster the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Associated Press.
Hawaii pension fund suffers worst quarterly loss since 2002. The state Employees’ Retirement System investments tumbled 9.5% and the fund’s assets, which include contributions and distributions, shrank by nearly $1.8 billion, to $16.2 billion, according to a report presented virtually to ERS trustees Tuesday by investment adviser Meketa Investment Group. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Medicaid Applications Soar Amid Widespread Job Losses. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the fragility of Hawaii’s acclaimed health insurance system that relies on employer-sponsored plans. Civil Beat.
Number of people on food stamps in Hawaii swells by 18,000 in a single month. While Hawaii’s economy is slowly reopening, tens of thousands of people remain out of work — and many are facing tough decisions about how to make ends meet. Hawaii News Now.
Consumers turn toward local produce. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased interest in buying locally sourced produce. Star-Advertiser.
Sunbathers grace the shores once again on Oahu, Maui. Oahu and Maui County residents flocked to the beaches Saturday, after the month-long ban on sunbathing and relaxing on the beach was lifted. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 restrictions imperil Hawaii vacation rentals. Government regulations combined with softening travel demand ultimately might cause Hawaii’s vacation rental industry to shrink. Many owners don’t have the deep pockets of hotel corporations or access to as many government bailouts. Star-Advertiser.
Where in the World Do We Send Our Recycling? California received the largest amount of recyclables from Hawaii in 2019, according to public records. Civil Beat.
Nearly 300 out-of-state visitors came to Hawaii by air Saturday. Nearly 1,000 passengers came to Hawaii on Saturday, including 307 returning residents and 285 visitors. Star-Advertiser.
1 New Case in Hawai‘i Brings Total to 640 Cases, Nearly 92% Recovered. As of noon on Sunday, May 17, 2020, there are 640 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi with one new case in the state–on Hawaiʻi Island. Maui Now.
Oahu
A California man has been charged with violating the state’s mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers after citizens reported he posted images of himself at various locations across Oahu, state officials said today. Star-Advertiser.
Calif. man vlogs while breaking quarantine rules, gets arrested. Documenting the violation of a state law on social media isn’t the brightest idea, but those posts are coming in handy to law enforcement as they continue to arrest incoming travelers who break the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Hawaii News Now.
Visitor arrested for brazen quarantine violation. The California visitor was taken into custody at the airport - after blogging about his Oahu adventures on social media for more than two weeks. KITV4.
New York Tourist Arrested After Posting Hawaii Beach Photos. A tourist from New York was arrested for allegedly violating Hawaii's traveler quarantine after he posted on Instagram photos of himself sunbathing and carrying a surfboard, state officials said. Associated Press.
Social distancing remains even with beaches, tennis courts back open. Day two of beaches being open on Oahu and lots of folks headed out to Ala Moana on May 17th. KHON2.
City says come June 5, restaurants can open for dine-in service. Mayor Caldwell announced Friday night that Gov. Ige has approved the opening of restaurants to dine-in services with certain restrictions on June 5. Hawaii News Now.
Salvation Army, Goodwill provide more than clothes to Hawaii residents. Some Oahu retailers re-opened their stores on Friday, but there are some retailers who provide more for the community than just clothes. KHON2.
Churches prepare strategy to open as state starts to re-open. As the state starts to re-open, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has allowed drive-in church services to take place which started last Friday. KHON2.
Honolulu Spared From Paying A Hefty Price For Lack Of Trash. Its garbage-for-power deals address extreme events beyond the city’s control. Civil Beat.
Kailua shops depend on local support to stay afloat. Kailua town is a little more quiet these days, without so many tourists, due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Blurring the lines: Marzo campaign doesn’t report lava mask giveaway. Mayoral candidate Ikaika Marzo has been posting videos of himself on his “Marzo for Mayor” Facebook campaign page traveling the island giving away masks that were originally donated for the 2018 Puna lava flow crisis. West Hawaii Today.
Blurring the lines: Roth’s charity work raises questions. Mayoral candidate Mitch Roth removed a post from his Facebook campaign page after questions were raised about the portrayal of volunteers wearing his campaign T-shirts while helping at a nonprofit feeding station at a county facility. West Hawaii Today.
Fewer patients, less revenue: COVID-19 crisis suppresses visits to Big Isle hospitals, clinics. Fewer patients are visiting Big Island emergency rooms and urgent care clinics due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that is having a negative impact on their revenue. Tribune-Herald.
South Kohala development progressing; Waikoloa Plaza on target to open in summer 2021. A $370 million South Kohala development is making progress with the long-awaited Waikoloa Plaza on schedule to open next summer. West Hawaii Today.
Progress on Pohoiki boat ramp. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will soon hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study about potential locations for the Pohoiki boat ramp. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Council OKs flat property tax rates. Despite many lower or flat property tax rates approved Friday by the Maui County Council, higher property valuations certified before the pandemic hit will bring $18 million more in county revenues for the next fiscal year that begins July 1. Maui News.
First Reading For Maui County’s FY2021 Budget Moved to May 26. Council Chair Alice L. Lee, who made the announcement, said it is to allow for inclusion of additional funding from the state and federal government. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s First Case Of Rat Lungworm This Year Found On Maui. The Department of Health said there were nine reported cases in 2019. Associated Press.
Maui resident hospitalized with Hawaii’s first rat lungworm infection of 2020. Health officials said Friday that Hawaii’s first confirmed case of rat lungworm disease in 2020 has been detected on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands see Maui police post on quarantine violation; Colo. visitor arrested. Maui police said a 23-year-old Colorado visitor was arrested today in Kula for violating the 14-day mandatory travel quarantine after a police social media post asking for public help to find her reached hundreds of thousands of people and generated thousands of comments. Maui News.
Kauai
Hanalei reopens. Ching Young Village Shopping Center and Hanalei Center shopping center are now open, giving the town a more cheery and uplifting feel to it. Garden Island.
USDA Grant Throws A Lifeline To Kauai Farmers Hit By Pandemic. With farmer’s markets and restaurants closed by the coronavirus, two nonprofits set up programs to distribute the farmers’ harvest directly to consumers and feeding programs. Civil Beat.
