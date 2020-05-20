Cracking down on tourists breaking quarantine, DOE plans for summer school, Honolulu ramps up COVID-19 testing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii rainbow ©2020 All Hawaii News
Senators concerned about visitors who violate quarantine. Senators questioned the Attorney General and the Honolulu Police Chief on Tuesday about cracking down on visitors accused of violating the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine. KITV4.
AG talks quarantine enforcement policies with panel. During a Tuesday meeting of the state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19, Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said the state is looking into implementing a system whereby vacation rental owners can be fined for not keeping their guests in compliance with quarantine requirements. Tribune-Herald.
Lifting 14-day quarantine will be key factor in Hawaiian Airlines’ recovery, says CEO. Establishing a timeline for lifting the 14-day quarantine for travelers to and within the Islands will be one key factor in future metrics for Hawaiian Airlines as the carrier faces what President and CEO Peter Ingram called an “incredible destruction in revenue” as a result of the coronavirus. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Department of Education to receive $43M to support students, schools during Covid-19 crisis. The Hawaii Department of Education has received more than $43 million in federal funding to be used to bolster schools, retain the educational workforce, and support students during the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday. Pacific Business News.
State DOE makes plans for summer school. The Hawaii Department of Education is rolling out summer school plans as the state transitions to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai'i DOE set to offer summer school with some in-person classes. Classes would be small just about 6 to 8 students to promote social distancing. KITV4.
HIDOE Announces Summer Education Plans. The Hawaii State Department of Education will deliver summer programming by both in-person and distance learning. Big Island Now.
As Hawaii parents head back to work, many are faced with another challenge: no childcare. Because of distancing rules, day cares have fewer slots available and most summer school classes will be held online so kids will still be at home on a computer screen. Hawaii News Now.
DOE lays out plans for summer school and what we may see during the new school year. With the impact of COVID-19 on the last semester of school, some students will be returning this summer to make up grades and even get ahead. KHON2.
Despite urgent social needs, legislators decide to bank state and federal funds. Lawmakers are poised to stash more than $1.6 billion in state and federal funding in the state’s “rainy day” budget reserve fund at a time when Hawaii residents are hurting from the highest unemployment rate in generations, prompting one state senator to tell her colleagues Tuesday she is ashamed of the Legislature for failing to help more people in need. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Antibody Tests Suggest Community's Level Of Exposure Low. As more people in Hawaii take the COVID-19 antibody test, their results are providing information about how far the virus has spread statewide. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii distributes first pandemic unemployment assistance checks. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reported today that it has now paid out nearly $109.9 million in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Star-Advertiser.
Senators Put Off Vote For Land Board Nominee. Opponents of the wind farms in Kahuku voiced opposition to his confirmation. Civil Beat.
Prison Commission Demands Answers On COVID-19 At Arizona Prison. Hawaii’s jail and prison oversight commission is demanding an investigation by the Department of Public Safety into an attorney’s claim that more than a dozen correctional staff at the Arizona private prison housing Hawaii inmates have COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Citing mounting concerns, lawmakers urge paroling authority to delay another large prisoner release. State lawmakers say the courts have done enough to reduce jail overcrowding amid COVID-19 fears — and they want the Hawaii Paroling Authority to delay another large wave of releases that’s slated to happen in the next few weeks. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — MAY 19: 1 New Case. Four more people recovered on Tuesday, including two on Oahu and one patient each on the Big Island and Maui. Civil Beat.
One new coronavirus case on Big Island raises statewide total to 641. Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen by just one case to a total of 641, the state Department of Health announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu creates partnership to increase coronavirus testing. With more of the island’s activities gradually opening, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Tuesday that the city is aiming to provide coronavirus testing for more than 100,000 people, or about 1 in 10 Oahu residents. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Expanding Virus Testing With Federal Funds. The program is slated to be operational within six weeks. Civil Beat.
After another day with no new cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu County, Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to announce new broad testing measures, including waste water testing. KHON2.
From the lavatory to the laboratory, Honolulu testing wastewater for COVID-19. Another tool in the fight against COVID-19 could be what goes down your toilet. KHON2.
The city is starting to test wastewater (yes, sewage) for COVID-19. Here’s why. The city announced Tuesday that it’s participating in a COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Project with dozens of other states to test sewage for the presence of the virus. The testing is designed to monitor for possible increases in COVID-19 cases in particular communities or on the island as a whole. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu’s business grant program due to coronavirus draws thousands of applicants in first day. The city’s grant program for Oahu small businesses netted about 2,200 applications in less than 24 hours, the city’s top economic development official told a City Council committee today. Star-Advertiser.
Dept. of Parks and Recreation is working to restart operations at Hanauma Bay. The City Department of Parks and Recreation on Tuesday told the Honolulu City Council that it's working with vendors to restart operations. KITV4.
Yokohama Bay won’t have lifeguards for the time being. After 20 years of lifeguard protection at Yokohama Beach, the city says lifeguards won’t be stationed there anytime soon. Hawaii News Now.
Free ‘Pop-Up’ Health Clinic In Kalihi Aims To Cover The Newly Uninsured. More than 140 doctors and nurses have already contacted Dr. Jim Ireland, one of the organizers to work at the Aloha Free Clinic. Civil Beat.
New homeless outreach effort zeroes in on Waianae Coast. On Tuesday morning, a team from Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center was packed up and ready to go. Hawaii News Now.
Damien Memorial rethinks cancelation of graduation. Damien Memorial School’s president has reversed course after abruptly canceling the school’s virtual graduation ceremony when students petitioned for an in-person gathering in the summer. Star-Advertiser.
The Navy Replaced Its Leaky Fuel Tanks In California. Why Not Oahu? . In California and Washington, the Navy said its World War II-era tanks should be retired. But in Hawaii, the Navy says its tanks from the same era are working great. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Governor Approves Hawaii County Beach Park Reopenings. Governor David Ige approved the islandwide reopenings, which will come with numerous restrictions, the County of Hawaiʻi reports. Big Island Video News.
Council free to donate to non-COVID causes. Mayor Harry Kim said Tuesday he’s rescinding an earlier recommendation that County Council members use their contingency funds only to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii County Announces First Phase of DMV Reopening. Division of Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices will reopen for limited in-person services on Monday, June 1. Big Island Video News.
Maui
DOH Deems Outbreak Cluster “Closed”, One COVID-19 Patient Remains at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Maui Health today has one positive COVID-19 patient in the hospital and only one “warm” COVID-19 isolation unit, which will remain in place for any future COVID needs. Maui Now.
County outlines rules for salons, church services. Maui County officials announced new requirements for hair and nail salons, religious drive-in services and dine-in restaurants, which are slated to reopen in the coming days. Maui News.
Kauai
Kawakami asks to reopen early. Mayor Derek Kawakami said Kaua‘i is aiming to reopen some businesses earlier than the timeline proposed Monday by Gov. David Ige, and his office is looking for the governor’s approval to do so. Garden Island.
Kauai Wants To Reopen Churches, Zipline Tours. There have been no reported coronavirus infections on the Garden Isle for more than five weeks. Civil Beat.
Addressing abandoned vehicles. With the help of a special task force moderated by County Councilmember Mason Chock, the county is hoping for a low report on abandoned vehicles on Kaua‘i this year. Garden Island.
