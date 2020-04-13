Transient vacation rentals shuttered as Hawaii nears 500 COVID-19 cases, Facebook's Zuckerberg gives $1M to Kauai, Legislature mulls budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii state Capitol ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Enlists Online Program To Help Enforce Travel Quarantine. The state of Hawaii said Friday it wants travelers to use an online program to provide information about their travel plans to help authorities enforce a 14-day coronavirus quarantine imposed on people arriving in the islands. Associated Press.
State will use app to track travelers. The new service, called the Hawaii Safe Travels System, includes an electronic survey to be answered by all incoming travelers to the state, including details about the travelers’ itineraries and lodging information, said Rona Suzuki, director of the Hawaii Department of Taxation, at a press briefing Friday. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii’s Not Ready For A Wave Of Evictions Caused By The Pandemic. Housing advocates are calling on Gov. David Ige to act now to stop a housing crisis. The governor has offered mixed messages. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases near the 500 mark as 13 new cases are reported. There were just 13 new cases of coronavirus reported across Hawaii on Easter Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 499. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 499, up 13. Hawaii Department of Health officials said Sunday that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 499, up 13 from Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Now Has 499 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. Thirteen new cases were reported in the past day, including five on the Big Island and four in Maui County. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Coronavirus Case Tally Nears 500. Hawai‘i confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 499. Big Island Now.
13 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 499. The Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 today. The state total is now 499. KHON2.
With less demand, price of gas falls, but not much. The average price per gallon statewide, according to the most recent weekly report from AAA Hawaii, was $3.31 Thursday. That’s 22 cents less than the year-ago price and 20 cents cheaper than the price a few days before a statewide stay-at-home order was announced March 23. Star-Advertiser.
Jail populations drop amid virus pandemic. The number of inmates being housed in the state’s four jails has dropped by 25% in just over a month’s time as various segments of the criminal justice system work to lower populations in the facilities amid fears of widespread coronavirus infection. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Prison Inmates Sew Masks During Pandemic. Inmates in the sewing program at the Waiawa Correctional Facility and Kulani Correctional Facility have begun to sew thousands of cloth face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19. Big Island Video News.
Online platform detailing spread of coronavirus in state gains traction. A new online platform that uses crowdsourced data to generate a picture of the new coronavirus’ spread in Hawaii has already received thousands of submissions in one week since going live. Star-Advertiser.
AlohaTrace Tracks Real-Time Data of COVID-19 Spread. AlohaTrace – a community-driven data collection effort — is a new online platform that crowdsources daily information from Hawaiʻi residents to track COVID-19 through general whereabouts and interactions of those with existing symptoms. Maui Now.
First night of curfew runs smoothly for Oahu and Maui, Mayors urge residents to continue to stay home. Police were out patrolling looking for any nonessential people on the roadways between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. KHON2.
Oahu
Mayor considering making fabric stores ‘essential’ as sales move online. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the city is looking at options to allow people to continue making cloth masks. And that could lead to fabric merchants being classified as “essential” under the city’s stay-at-home order. Hawaii News Now.
Petition to Mayor Caldwell: 'Fabric stores are essential'. Mayor will reopen fabric stores, but some still complain they need to go inside and touch the material. KITV4.
Two cruise ships in Honolulu this week; 4 people to disembark. The Pacific Princess does not have enough fuel to reach its final destination in California. KITV4.
Projects advance during Waikiki downturn. The tourism lockdown, which has emptied Waikiki, has created an opportunity for the state’s most economically important district to begin about a half-dozen construction projects, including shoring up its world-famous beaches. Star-Advertiser.
Police continue to patrol Waikiki Beach. In Waikiki, KHON didn’t see many people gathering at the beach. But we did see officers patrolling the area telling some to keep moving. KHON2.
Honolulu Star-Advertiser to do away with one day of traditional print. Changes are coming to Hawaii’s largest daily newspaper. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has informed its subscribers that the coronavirus crisis — mixed with changes in the way readers consumer news — is placing an extraordinary strain on the newspaper’s financial operations. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kim shuts down vacation rentals: Proclamation signed Friday declares STVRs ‘nonessential.’ Mayor Harry Kim signed an emergency rule Friday shutting down transient vacation rentals for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. West Hawaii Today.
Vacation Rentals, B&Bs Ordered To Cease Operations On Hawaiʻi Island. Mayor Harry Kim on Friday signed the "COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 1" putting an end to bed and breakfasts, short term vacation rentals, and time shares until the pandemic emergency ends. Big Island Video News.
=====
Kim: Parks still closed, but access to ocean permitted. After weeks of confusion, Hawaii County officials confirmed this week that county parks will remain closed for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County seeking virus testing for homeless, providers. Hawaii County is asking the state to test all homeless and homeless program staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Sheltering the homeless: Hawaii County, HOPE Services secure hotel rooms amid stay-at-home order. The Holiday Inn Express in Kailua-Kona has been repurposed into a homeless shelter amid Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order. West Hawaii Today.
Kona Holiday Inn Express Now Homeless Shelter In Time Of COVID-19. HOPE Services began moving houseless kupuna into the Holiday Inn Express on Thursday, where they will be able to shelter in place during the pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Police bust Pohue Bay party: 16 cited for trespassing, violating stay-at-home order. Police were sent to the area shortly after 2 p.m. following a report from a Ka‘u land manager that there were approximately 10 to 15 people trespassing at Pohue Bay, which is located several miles south of the Ocean View Ranchos subdivision. West Hawaii Today.
Hanging on in Honokaa: Former plantation town hit especially hard by pandemic, lockdown order. For Honokaa, Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor shutters B&Bs and short-term rentals. Properties can be used for essential workers. After requiring that bed-and-breakfast and short-term rental homes no longer allow visitors, Mayor Michael Victorino said Friday he is looking at eliminating rental cars for visitors to further deter them from arriving on Maui. Maui News.
=====
Petition calls for top hospital leaders to resign over COVID-19 allegations. As coronavirus cases linked to Maui Memorial Medical Center continued to rise, an online petition called for the ouster of top officials with the island’s main hospital over allegations that their COVID-19 policies are “dangerous” and “abusive.” Maui News.
Petition calls for leaders of Maui hospital to resign. An online petition calling for the resignation of four Maui Memorial Medical Center executives has garnered more than 3,000 signatures as public outcry over a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Maui’s only hospital intensifies. Star-Advertiser.
Positive cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center increase, some staff feel unsafe. On Sunday, the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed 31 positive cases linked to Maui Memorial Medical Center. KHON2.
Rural Maui County lawmakers seek National Guard assistance. Maui County has been implementing tougher rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even as the number of cases continues to rise on the Valley Isle and amid reports that not everyone is following social distancing rules on Molokai. Hawaii News Now.
Maui legislators ask for Hawaii National Guard's help enforcing lockdown. Sen. English says he'd only need about half dozen National Guardsmembers in East Maui, and would like them to start ASAP. KITV4.
Citations issued in roving roadblocks; sanitation concerns addressed. Vehicles had long waits while Maui Police Department and Hawaii National Guard conducted roving roadblocks around Maui this weekend, as Maui County reported its largest single-day jump of 14 coronavirus cases Saturday. Maui News.
7 Citations Issued at Maui Roadblocks. On Saturday, a total of seven citations were issued during roving roadblocks throughout Maui County. Maui police say no arrests were made. Maui Now.
Kauai
Facebook’s CEO, wife donates $1M to help Kauai battle coronavirus. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have made a hefty donation to help COVID relief efforts on Kauai. Hawaii News Now.
Couple who arrived on Kauai went to Foodland. That got them arrested. A couple who blatantly disregarded the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine has been arrested by Kauai police, the department says. On Friday, police said 36-year-old Adam Schwarze of Aiea, Oahu, and 31-year-old Desiree Marvin of Alexandria, Virginia arrived on Kauai. Hawaii News Now.
Shipping industry still strong. Earl Kashiwagi, general manager of Esaki’s Produce, a produce-distribution center in Kapa’a, has dealt with natural disasters such as hurricanes and tidal waves that have affected the local economic landscape of Kaua‘i in his 50-year tenure with the company. Garden Island.
Koloa Rum making hand sanitizer. Koloa Rum Company’s distillery has expanded production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer in response to the needs of first responders and health-care organizations on the island. Garden Island.
