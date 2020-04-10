Three counties impose nighttime curfews, face masks to be required at Foodland, inmate release to be case-by-case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki at night ©2020 All Hawaii News all rights reserved
Honolulu police will enforce a nighttime curfew this weekend in a move intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Shortly after Caldwell’s announcement, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said Maui would also enforce an 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kauai on March 18 was the first county to issue a curfew. The Kauai curfew is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily and runs until May 3. Star-Advertiser.
Nighttime ‘No Driving’ Rules To Be In Place On Oahu Over Easter Weekend. The Honolulu Police Department also intends to step up enforcement of beach closures. Civil Beat.
The city has instituted a nighttime curfew for Easter weekend. Here’s how it works. The city’s series of emergency orders aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus now includes a nighttime curfew. Hawaii News Now.
No-driving curfew on O'ahu to take effect this weekend. Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a pilot program curfew that will take place each day this weekend starting Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. KITV4.
Oahu under trial curfew this Easter weekend. The City announced that a holiday weekend pilot curfew will take place on April 10 at 11 p.m. The hours of the curfew will be between 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. KHON2.
Maui County to roll out curfew pilot program Friday night. Maui County plans to roll out a nighttime curfew pilot program and stricter rules starting Friday night, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Thursday evening. Maui News.
Mayor Michael Victorino announces curfew for Maui County among other rules to curb spread of coronavirus. Victorino said the curfew pilot program will start at 11 p.m. Friday night for the county. The curfew lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. but would exempt travel for urgent medication, medical emergencies or essential business. Star-Advertiser.
Maui County Night-Time Curfew Pilot Program and Stricter Rules to Start Friday. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced a night-time curfew pilot program will start at 11 p.m. Friday night, April 10, for Maui County. Curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Maui Now.
Overnight curfew pilot program and stricter rules to start Friday night in Maui County. Mayor Michael Victorino announced a night-time curfew pilot program will start at 11 p.m. Friday night, April 10, for Maui County. KITV4.
Come Monday, you’ll need to be wearing a face mask to enter Foodland stores. Foodland is implementing new policies to continue keeping their customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Stores like Foodland, Down to Earth implementing changes to grocery shopping. Starting Monday, Foodland will require employees and customers to wear a mask when shopping. KHON2.
Hotels for Heroes program criticized for turning many of those heroes away. Just days after the Hotels for Heroes program launched, first responders and medical workers are calling it confusing and too restrictive. The program, a partnership with the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Authority, the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Visitors and Convention Bureau, was touted as providing hotel rooms for those on the front lines. Hawaii News Now.
More help on the way to assist unemployment claims. The number of people filing for unemployment on a daily basis is starting to slow down, but many people still haven’t seen any money. KHON2.
Hawaii officials cannot say when state unemployment checks will include extra $600 federal payments. State officials cannot say how soon Hawaii’s unemployed workers will receive an extra $600 a week in federally promised benefits because they still haven’t been able to automate the state system to add the extra money to unemployment checks for workers who lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers were told Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
As Hawaii jobless claims soar, state labor official admits system overloaded. The official in charge of the department responsible for processing and paying unemployment claims told a state Senate committee Thursday that an obsolete computer system unable to deal with a crush of claims and calls because of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing delays in many claimants getting paid. Tribune-Herald.
Problems for thousands of newly unemployed shift from filing claims to getting paid. The number of new unemployment claims has dropped for several days in a row, in a sign that layoffs in Hawaii may be stabilizing. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii to use idle state workers to process unemployment claims. The state has received 201,836 unemployment claims since the beginning of March through Tuesday, when 6,903 claims were filed. KITV4.
Hawaii visitors slip in despite COVID-19 crackdowns. Tens of thousands of visitors are no longer coming to Hawaii each day, but hundreds are — and even that’s too many for some residents and government officials who are working to stem the spread of COVID-19. Tens of thousands of visitors are no longer coming to Hawaii each day, but hundreds are — and even that’s too many for some residents and government officials who are working to stem the spread of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Residents and Lawmakers Decry Lack of 14-Day Quarantine Monitoring. The normally rapid flow of travelers to Hawai‘i has dropped to a comparative trickle in the wake of the state’s 14-day, mandatory self-quarantine, enacted March 26. Big Island Now.
Hawaii public schools to remain closed until state goes 4 weeks without new COVID-19 cases. Hawaii’s public schools are expected to stay shut until COVID-19 is no longer spreading in the community, defined as four weeks with no new cases, according to the Department of Education. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Public Schools Unlikely To Open Again This School Year. State education officials want to see a lengthy period without any new coronavirus cases reported before they’ll feel comfortable bringing kids and teachers back together. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking The Total To 442. Hawaii verified seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Civil Beat.
Report recommends case-by-case decisions on release of Hawaii inmates. The independent special master assigned to study overcrowding at state correctional facilities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is recommending that each case needs to be considered individually on who should be released — angering critics who say the process will be too slow. Star-Advertiser.
Special Master Recommends No Blanket Release Of Hawaii Inmates. Special Master Dan Foley filed an interim report with the Supreme Court Thursday saying the process should involve judges. Civil Beat.
Inmate release is ‘a work in progress’. Testifying before the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19, Daniel R. Foley said the process, ordered by the high court following a petition by the Office of the Public Defender, is going more smoothly on the neighbor islands than on Oahu. Tribune-Herald.
Lt. Gov. Green Shares Thoughts On Prison Inmate Releases. The day after Lt. Gov. Green spoke to the Senate Committee on COVID-19, the state announced 85 inmates in Hilo are under quarantine as a precaution. Big Island Video News.
Jail populations decline statewide, in part due to coronavirus. Hawaii’s jail inmate population is on the way down, but not because of a mass release that had been requested by the state Office of the Public Defender. Instead, it’s because fewer people are getting arrested. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s Senior Care Facilities Scramble To Prepare For COVID-19 Spread. Protective gear is in short supply and in-house testing is rare for caretakers and the elderly in nursing homes, adult residential homes and assisted living homes. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor Kirk Caldwell rejects planned pay raises, opposite of what cabinet members said a week ago. Mayor Kirk Caldwell today asked the Honolulu Salary Commission to not recommend pay raises for himself or other top city officials, a 180-degree switch from comments three of his cabinet members made a week ago. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor declining pay raise for City officials. Mayor Kirk Caldwell is asking the Salary Commission to not recommend any pay raises for City officials and department heads this year, due to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. KHON2.
Coronavirus pandemic threatens to delay opening date for Honolulu rail line. The opening date for Honolulu’s rail line from Kapolei to Ala Moana that is planned for December 2025 might now be delayed in a new bit of fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Organizations assemble 4,000 face masks for essential workers. Dozens of volunteers converged in conference rooms at the Neal Blaisdell Center to assemble personal protective equipment for Hawaii’s medical professionals and others on the front lines to aid in the battle to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Magic Island parking lot to undergo extensive reconstruction. With City parks closed and essential construction activity continuing amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the City will begin an extensive reconstruction project to revitalize the badly degraded parking lot at ‘Āina Moana (Magic Island) on Monday, April 13. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Mayor: Hawaii County parks to remain closed. Mayor Harry Kim acknowledged earlier this week that the county’s handling of its parks has led to mixed messages during the early weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown. Tribune-Herald.
County Council fast-tracks food money to community nonprofits. County Council members are fast-tracking money to two local nonprofits to combat hunger on the Big Island. West Hawaii Today.
Police Say Man Threatened Them With COVID-19, Coughed In Their Face. Police arrested and charged a 53 year-old Hilo man for several offenses including allegedly threatening police with the COVID-19 virus. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Ripple effects among community after coronavirus cluster at Maui hospital. There is rising anxiety on Maui as the island's largest hospital deals with a cluster of coronavirus cases. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Health CEO Explains Mask Policy at Hospital and Efforts to Ensure Safety at the Facility. We ask about the hospital’s policy on masks for health care workers, as well as the current state of supplies and equipment for the Maui facility. Maui Now.
Hospital policies questioned after employees are infected. Staff wonder if wearing masks and changing policy sooner could’ve reduced exposure. Maui News.
Changes implemented at a Maui hospital after coronavirus cluster. Maui Memorial Medical Center is now screening and requiring masks for everyone who enters the building after a cluster of 15 coronavirus cases — which is blamed partly on a lack of protective equipment. Hawaii News Now.
Another Maui resident violates emergency rules. A Haiku man was sentenced to a two-day jail term Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to violating public health emergency rules and drunken driving. Maui News.
Kauai
Domestic violence calls up. Domestic-violence-related calls are up about 15%, according to the Kaua‘i Police Department. Garden Island.
Lihu‘e food pickup a success. There is a need for food,” said Wes Perreira, manager of the Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i branch Thursday during the free food drive-through pickup at Lili‘uokalani Trust in Lihu‘e. Garden Island.
Path closed for repairs. County workers are making moves to clean up Lydgate Park after recent rains caused sewage spills and added runoff to increasing coastal erosion problems in the area, triggering major instabilities in the walking path that goes through the park. Garden Island.
