National Guard to start screening passengers today, state and counties face tough budget choices, masks urged as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Staff Sgt. Joey Paulino, 154th Medical Group health services manager passes medical supplies to an awaiting civilian medical representative April 2, 2020, in Honolulu PC:U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz
Hawai‘i Arrivals Up Slightly Each of Last Two Days, Guardsmen to Hit Airports Monday. Mandatory 14-day, self-quarantine is required for all passengers arriving from out of state and also covers interisland travelers. Big Island Now.
Passenger screenings to start Monday at Honolulu, Hilo airports. The Hawaii National Guard detailed their plans to begin screening passenger at Hawaii airports. Hawaii News Now.
National Guard to assist at airports. Hawai‘i National Guard soldiers and airmen are supporting the state Department of Transportation with the medical screening of incoming and departing passengers as well as airline crew at five Hawai‘i airports, beginning today in Honolulu. Garden Island.
COVID-19 cases rise as visitor counts grow. COVID-19 cases went up again this weekend and visitors coming to Hawaii rose despite a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Coronavirus Cases Now At 371. The number of confirmed cases has more than doubled since last Sunday. Civil Beat.
Count At 371; Hawaii Guard To Help At Airports; 2nd Molokai Case; Uptick In Visitors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Despite lockdown, 94 tourists arrive in Hawaii on Friday. The Department of Tourism authority reports 628 people arrived in Hawaii airports on Friday. This includes 94 visitors and 239 residents. KITV4.
Statewide total for COVID-19 cases now at 371; DOH reports 4th death. Sunday’s COVID-19 update shows 20 new cases in Hawaii. The state’s total is now at 371. Hawaii News Now.
20 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 371. There are 20 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total to 371. KHON2.
Hawaii County reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday; Hawaii National Guard to begin assisting at airports. While Hawaii County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the statewide total of positive or presumptive coronavirus increased by 20 to 371, state health officials said. West Hawaii Today.
Hawai‘i Coronavirus Total Now 371: 20 New Cases, Maui Total is 43. As of noon on Sunday, April 5, 2020, there are 371 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi with 20 new cases. Of the total cases in Hawaiʻi, 6% have required hospitalization, and more than 80% were residents returning from other areas. Maui Now.
Mayor Harry Kim and governor David Ige both said that while cloth masks should be used, N-95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers who need them. Both Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim and Governor David Ige, in separate news releases, endorsed the voluntary use of facemasks today for use when in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
Asymptomatic residents close to COVID-19 patients will soon get tested. On March 20, state Health Director Bruce Anderson was on PBS Insights where he talked about who the state tests for coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
The Imprecise Science Of Predicting The Spread Of COVID-19. In Hawaii, the projected peak for coronavirus cases is in early May. But it’s a moving date, dependent on a complex set of factors. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 Patients’ “Release From Isolation” Criteria Questioned, DOH Responds. Hilo senator Kai Kahele made an urgent request for clarification on the state's policy on discontinuation of home isolation, and he got a quick answer. Big Island Video News.
Isle mayors consider stricter safety measures. About two weeks into Gov. David Ige’s statewide “stay-at-home” emergency proclamation that has closed nonessential businesses and ordered residents to stay and work at home, residents have generally reduced their travel and maintained their distance from other people. Star-Advertiser.
Survey: Most Of Us Are Staying Home During Virus Outbreak. The online survey aims to fill a critical need — finding out how and where the virus is spreading in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Nearly 25% in Hawaii fear having COVID-19 symptoms, survey shows. Nearly a quarter of Hawaii residents surveyed as part of a new COVID-19 tracking effort reported they had symptoms that could be the result of having the new coronavirus, according to data released today by the Pacific Urban Resilience Lab. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii commissioner urges health insurance during outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to Hawaii businesses, including how to provide health insurance for employees when many have been forced to close down for an uncertain period of time. Star-Advertiser.
Kaiser Permanente Offers Free Coronavirus Treatment Through May. Out-of-pocket costs for health treatment related to the coronavirus are now free to all Kaiser Permanente members. Big Island Now.
Justice Delayed: Pandemic Puts Court Cases And Lives On Hold. One of many issues raised by the closures and delays is whether defendants will get legally required “speedy trials.” Civil Beat.
Applications Open Today for $350 Billion in Small Business Loans. Applications for small business loans under the new federal CARES Act are being accepted starting today and ProService Hawaii says local companies should act quickly. Hawaii Business.
Hawaii small businesses are offered lifelines amid fight for survival. The Paycheck Protection Program offers small-business loans up to $10 million to primarily cover up to eight weeks of payroll expenses. The loans, which also can be used for mortgage, rent and utility expenses, can be completely forgiven. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Banks Start Rolling Out Relief To Small Firms. With some $350 billion to spread around, banks across the nation began taking applications from small businesses on Friday. Civil Beat.
Hawaii loading up on guns, ammo amid coronavirus panic. 808 Gun Club owner Tom Tomimbang tells KITV4 he's seen a 400% increase in firearm sales in the last month. KITV4.
Patients Needing Cannabis Certification Left in Limbo by Executive Order. Hundreds of potential patients across Hawai‘i are asking how they can become certified to purchase medicinal marijuana while the state rests under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic. The answer is — they can’t. Big Island Now.
Echoes of Spanish flu pandemic in Hawaii a century ago heard in coronavirus outbreak. The last time a major pandemic swept through the islands — a century ago — more than 2,300 people in Hawaii died from what was called the Spanish flu. Star-Advertiser.
What Can We Do With All Our Unrecyclable Plastic? Here are three innovative solutions to tackle the flood of plastic pollution that can never be recycled. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu police arrest 8 for violations of coronavirus emergency order. Eight people have been arrested since Thursday on suspicion of violating state or county states of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to police booking logs. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu To Get $91 Million For Transit During Coronavirus Outbreak. It’s not clear yet precisely how the city will spend those federal dollars. Officials say they’re still incurring costs, so it’s still too early to know. Civil Beat.
Farmers’ markets running under new rules, helping farmers. You probably already noticed the dramatic changes in shopping at grocery stores. Farmers’ Markets are also making modifications. KHON2.
City to resume work on controversial field in Waimanalo. After months of delays marked by protests and arrests, a controversial project to build a new multipurpose field will resume Monday at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu sees increase in construction cranes, RLB report says. Honolulu was one of five cities in the United States to see an increase in construction cranes during the first quarter, thanks to high-rise mixed-use towers under construction in Honolulu from Kakaako to Waikiki, and the coronavirus will likely have a mixed effect on the construction industry, according to Rider Levett Bucknall’s crane index report. Pacific Business News.
Navy extends developer deadline for P3 project near Pearl Harbor. The Navy is seeking to develop 70 acres into a transit-oriented mixed-use development near the City and County of Honolulu’s Pearl Harbor rail station using a public-private partnership, and has extended the deadline for a request for information from private developers interested in the project. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
County budget on the line: Chung calls for hiring freeze; Schatz to address council. There’s more uncertainty than certainty in the county budgeting process this year, as the administration and County Council try to get a handle on how much of the county’s dwindling revenue stream will be available to spend in the fiscal year that begins July 1. West Hawaii Today.
Reimbursement for TMT-related expenses back on the table. More than three months after rejecting a deal with the state to reimburse law enforcement costs relating to the months-long anti-Thirty Meter Telescope protests last year, the Hawaii County Council will discuss a new agreement next week. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo, Kona Locations Evaluated For Alternate Care Facilities Due To COVID-19. The U S. Army Corps of Engineers recently conducted five site assessments at various locations on the island of Hawaii for potential conversion to alternate care facilities. Big Island Video News.
New homeless camp springs up on lot cleared by county. A homeless camp that was dismantled late last year is being reassembled on the same downtown Hilo lot, to the consternation of its neighbors. Tribune-Herald.
County: Lava recovery not delayed by outbreak. Despite the massive global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s ongoing recovery response to the 2018 Kilauea eruption is not expected to be delayed, officials say. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
South Maui beach patrols net MPD citations. Police issued three citations Saturday at a single beach in South Maui for violation of public health emergency rules. Maui News.
Paia confrontation over travel fears leaves visitors shaken. Trina Wade has been visiting Maui annually for the last 15 years. This year’s trip has been unlike any other, though. Her family of five was threatened in Paia by locals who were yelling at them to “go home” on Saturday. The locals ended up throwing their Jamba Juice at the rental car, she said. Maui News.
Kauai
These Small Sheds May Soon Shelter Quarantined Family Members. Residents of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands properties are eligible for the new program, which aims to alleviate overcrowding in many homes. Civil Beat.
Elderly volunteers staying at home due to COVID-19. RSVP programs have been suspended since mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of volunteers and those they come in contact with. Garden Island.
Molokai
Maui County’s rural areas especially at risk for coronavirus, says lawmaker. Molokai racked up two positive COVID-19 cases in two days. And according to the area’s state senator, that shows how quickly the disease can spread in Hawaii’s more isolated rural areas. Hawaii News Now.
Second COVID-19 case confirmed on Molokai, Friendly Market Center to close for 14 days. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case on Molokai on April 4. KHON2.
