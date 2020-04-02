Mass inmate release in the works, COVID-19 cases continue to climb, mayors plead with Trump to stop non-essential travel to Hawaii, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii jail dormitory ©2020 All Hawaii News
Honolulu Council Concerned About Potential Inmate Releases. Council members do not want detainees to be released without support amid the pandemic. Civil Beat.
197 inmates tagged for release: HCCC awaits Supreme Court ruling for largest inmate release in the state. Hawaii Community Correctional Center, frequently the state’s most crowded jail, is also the one that will release the most inmates under a plan being worked out between the state Public Defender’s Office and county prosecutors. West Hawaii Today.
Three Hawaii mayors ask Trump to stop all non-essential travel. Three of the state’s four mayors have asked President Donald Trump to stop all non-essential travel to Hawaii to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Neighbor islands may implement even stricter rules if stay-at-home orders are ignored. Neighbor island officials said they are doing everything in their power to inform and protect their communities. KHON2.
Interisland quarantine order empties airports. Passengers to Hawaii in March dropped more than 98.5% as COVID-19 lockdowns reduced travel demand for the islands. Gov. David Ige instituted a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers on March 26. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sets new high for COVID-19 cases but officials say it likely will get worse. Hawaii on Wednesday saw the largest increase in coronavirus cases yet — 34 — but state officials acknowledged that more records likely are on the way despite travel restrictions and other measures implemented to stem the tide of disease. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Reports 34 More COVID-19 Cases. On Wednesday, Hawaii health officials reported the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases to date. Civil Beat.
Emergency Room doctor warns of COVID-19 peak in Hawaii. A consultant on the Netflix Docuseries "Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak" released this January says Hawaii is at least a few weeks away from a potential peak in the coronavirus outbreak, and what we do now will make a big difference. KITV4.
Man who became Hawaii’s first coronavirus death likely caught disease in Las Vegas, state says. The state’s first and only COVID-19 victim likely caught the disease in Las Vegas and brought it back with him to Hawaii. KITV4.
No Statewide Text Alerts, Ige Says. As the public clamors for information from the state on how to respond to COVID-19, the governor says a text alert system won’t be used. Civil Beat.
With Hawaii residents forced to stay at home, booze sales boom. Local spirit and wine distributors and Hawaii’s largest, locally owned grocery store said they’ve seen a big spike in the sales of alcoholic beverages in recent weeks. Hawaii News Now.
Unemployment filings in March top 160,000. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reported total unemployment filings in March of 160,929. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Board of Education may change graduation requirements for Class of 2020. The Board of Education will meet today to consider altering graduation requirements so seniors can get their diplomas on time despite the disruption of the COVID-19 shutdown that has closed public schools. Star-Advertiser.
This Hawaii Firm Says It Has Millions Of Masks For Sale. But health officials say the company’s masks aren’t really a help to the medical community which has recently received a new supply from established providers. Civil Beat.
Are surfing and other ocean activities safe during a health crisis? Most experts say yes. There’s a growing debate over whether surfing should be allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Some Hawaii Agencies Get Creative To Keep Public Involved, Others Abandon Participation. Civic participation is a challenge during the time of coronavirus. Some agencies are finding ways to still include the public, despite Gov. David Ige's emergency order suspending the requirement among other state laws. Hawaii Public Radio.
Deal reached with apparent new owners of Meadow Gold Hawaii. Meadow Gold Hawaii could soon have a new owner. Industrial Reality Group plans to buy the Hilo and Honolulu facilities from Dean Foods Company for an undisclosed amount. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Restaurant Association notifying the public about restaurant employee relief fund. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation has created a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. KITV4.
Oahu
Waikiki doctors to offer blood test that detects exposure to COVID-19. Some in the medical community call the 10 minute test a game changer that can identify people who've had the virus and have built immunity against it. KITV4.
Parks and hikes are closed, but that’s not keeping everyone away. Despite orders to stay at home and practice social distancing, HNN has been flooded with complaints about tightly packed crowds and trespassing into closed areas. A look around Oahu shows it’s clear some people are following the rules while others are not. Hawaii News Now.
HPD issues warnings to more than 250 people at closed Ala Moana Beach Park. City and county parks closed a week ago yet KITV-4 saw several people run past barricades set up at the park entrances on Wednesday. KITV4.
Tenants of Bishop Street office building notified of worker’s positive coronavirus test. A worker in the 25-story downtown office building Bishop Place has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Douglas Emmett Management to alert the other building tenants. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Homeless Shelters Are Desperate For More Room As Virus Looms. Honolulu’s hotels could house Oahu’s homeless population several times over, but officials have announced no concrete plans to expand the shelter system’s capacity. Civil Beat.
Deep cleaning coming to all fire stations HFD says. The Kalihi Uka Fire Station was temporarily shut down on Tuesday after two fire fighters tested positive for COVID-19. KHON2.
Mom of hospitalized Waikiki bartender also tests positive for COVID-19. The mother of the Waikiki bartender currently on life support with COVID-19 has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Star-Advertiser.
Navy envisions major development near Pearl Harbor rail station. The Navy, as part of an ambitious public-private partnership, envisions a major development near a future rail station that includes 2.3 million square feet of low-, medium- and high-rise residential and commercial space, a high-rise hotel and pedestrian walkways over the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway connecting it all with Pearl Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kim rescinds plastic bag ban: COVID-19 emergency prompts new actions. Mayor Harry Kim issued his third Supplementary Emergency Proclamation late Wednesday, suspending the ban on single-use plastic bags, among other actions. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor Kim Suspends Plastic Bag Reduction Law. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim signed a Third Supplementary Emergency Proclamation on Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Police arrest nine people for violating stay-at-home order. The Hawaii Police Department arrested nine people for not sheltering in place during the past week. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi National Guard Ready, PPE Arrives In Hilo. Currently, the guard is doing planning and logistics in support of the state during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Hilo Municipal Golf Course closed due to virus. The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure effective Wednesday in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Web Stream: Maui Mayor Provides Update on COVID-19, April 1, 2020, 4 p.m. Maui Now.
At least 40 citations issued for violations of new rules. Police have issued at least 40 citations for violating emergency stay-at-home rules, with many of the violations occurring at beaches in the Kihei area, police said Tuesday. Maui News.
Maui Health treating first COVID-19 patient. Maui Health is treating its first confirmed COVID-19 patient, the hospital operator said Wednesday morning. Maui News.
Councilmember Molina Requests a Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan. His resolution asks Council Chair Alice Lee to issue a Request For Proposals for the compilation of a plan to assess and review. Maui Now.
Maui Bus adjusts schedules, routes. Starting today, the county is suspending three Maui Bus commuter routes and adjusting schedules for other routes because of significant decreases in passengers caused by COVID-19. Maui News.
Kauai
No new cases on Kaua‘i. Kaua‘i officials confirmed Wednesday that no new COVID-19 cases have been reported since March 29 on the island, though the number of cases statewide continues to climb. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i 2020 Census reporting falling behind. Only 19.8% of households in Kaua‘i have responded to the 2020 Census since it opened last month. That’s almost two times less than the national average of 38.4%, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Garden Island.
Anahola market open. The Saturday market emerged in the face of farmers markets closing due to COVID-19 concerns. Garden Island.
