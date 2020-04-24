Honolulu mayor wants Kauai, 'some neighbor island,' to be test case for reopening; visitors keep slipping through the cracks, private sailboats unregulated, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Rainbows on Kauai ©2020 All Hawaii News
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell criticized for suggesting Kauai could be a ‘test case’ for restarting tourism. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is being sharply criticized today for suggesting in a televised interview Wednesday evening that Kauai or “some neighbor island” might be the best place to test out the re-launch of the state’s tourism industry as the risk of COVID-19 recedes. Star-Advertiser.
More than 3,500 visitors have come to Hawaii since quarantine began. More visitors came to Hawaii by air Wednesday bringing the total visitor count to 3,561 since the state initiated emergency orders designed to collapse tourism to conserve resources for locals. Star-Advertiser.
Authorities hope arrests of visitors for quarantine violations deter others from coming. The state is exploring more ways to monitor visitors who are supposed to be quarantined for 14 days after arriving in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Enhanced screening measures at airport to help enforce quarantine mandate. State officials will now check the forms and confirm residents addresses through property tax records and phone numbers provided on the ag form will be called before leaving the airport to make sure it’s a real number. KHON2.
United will require flight attendants to wear masks or face coverings while on duty. United will require flight attendants to wear face coverings or masks while they're on duty starting April 24th. KITV4.
CEO: Hawaiian Airlines Got $654 Million From Feds. The airline says the money helps buy time for Hawaii’s largest private employer, which is burning through more than $4 million per day. Civil Beat.
Sailboats Finding Few Safe Harbors As Hawaiʻi Ports Lock Down. While many locations are looking to ease their COVID-19 restrictions – others are still on lockdown, including Hawaiʻi. This presents potentially dangerous challenges for those sailing the oceans in private boats. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Receives $16M From Feds To Boost Testing, Contact Tracing. Rural hospitals also received more than $800,000 to purchase personal protective equipment and perform more testing. Civil Beat.
4 New COVID-19 Infections Reported In Hawaii. In a span of the last three days, the Department of Health also reported seven more seniors have been hospitalized. Civil Beat.
Angst rises as Hawaii’s archaic system prevents timely unemployment payments. Jodi Kealoha, owner of 808 SUP, “A Mom and Son Shop,” applied for unemployment the fourth week of March after COVID-19 lockdowns closed her Haleiwa business. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell outlines plan to reopen businesses. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Thursday he might allow some businesses, shut down due to the coronavirus, to open starting May 1. They include golf courses, automated car washes and limited operations of car dealerships and real estate companies, as well as other smaller businesses. Star-Advertiser.
Caldwell: Reopen Golf Courses First, Church Services Will Have To Wait. While there’s no timeline yet, the city has plans in place for when businesses can reopen and certain activities can resume. Civil Beat.
Mayor unveils plan to gradually reopen Honolulu. Two days after Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced parks would reopen on April 25th, he unveils his plan to gradually reopen additional services to the public. KHON2.
Honolulu Will Hold Off On Purchase Of Questionable Virus Test Kits. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city will talk with the state Department of Health before proceeding with the $1 million plan. Civil Beat.
In wake of state’s concerns, Caldwell puts his ambitious COVID-19 testing plan on hold. In a blow to the city’s push to “test, test, test,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s ambitious plan to provide 10,000 more coronavirus tests for Oahu residents is on hold. Hawaii News Now.
Screening and triage site for homeless expands at Keehi Lagoon. About 50 homeless people are staying in tents and being monitored at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park at the Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage Facility, which is being expanded. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
3 tourists arrested in Hilo for quarantine violation. Two men and a woman, all from Everett, Wash., were arrested Wednesday in Hilo and charged with violating Gov. David Ige’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine order for visitors to Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Three Visitors Arrested After Breaking Quarantine On Banyan Drive. Meanwhile, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawai‘i has used $25,000 to send 19 visitors back to their airports of origin during the COVID-19 crisis. Big Island Video News.
Kona Community Hospital reports first inpatient case of COVID-19. The patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital Wednesday, according to a statement provided by KCH spokeswoman Judy Donovan. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii COVID-19 Update: Kona Hospital Reports First Positive Patient. The adult patient, a resident with no history of travel, was admitted on Wednesday and is in stable condition, the West Hawaiʻi hospital reports. Big Island Video News.
Emergency shelter to help get homeless off streets amid pandemic. The first residents of 32 temporary housing units in Hilo began moving in this week. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor likely to extend emergency orders through May. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino on Wednesday pointed to the end of May as a possible time frame for the end of Maui County public health emergency orders. Maui News.
Staff still does ‘not feel safe’. More still needs to be done with contact tracing, testing, PPE at Maui Memorial. Maui News.
Restaurant had 65 COVID-19 contacts. Merriman’s Maui had outbreak; only 3 confirmed cases. Maui News.
Supreme Court rebuffs Maui County in water pollution case. Maui’s multimillion-dollar appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court ended Thursday with a rejection of the county’s argument that it doesn’t need Clean Water Act compliance to inject treated sewage from its Lahaina sewer plant into groundwater that eventually winds up in the ocean. Star-Advertiser.
US Supreme Court Issues Ruling in Maui Clean Water Act Case. The US Supreme Court Thursday issued a ruling on the Lahaina injection well case which requires the federal government to regulate groundwater pollutants that find their way into navigable waters, such as oceans. The case focused on discharge from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility. Maui Now.
Work Begins Monday on $3.15 Million Maui Lani Roundabout. Construction work on the Maui Lani roundabout project will begin Monday, April 27, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului, the County of Maui Department of Public Works announced this afternoon. Maui Now.
Kauai
Restrictions could be relaxed if no community spread. Some sectors of Kaua‘i’s local economy could reopen on May 3 if current COVID-19 trends continue, according to county officials, but only if evidence of community spread doesn’t spring up between now and then. Garden Island.
With promising signs, Kauai could be the first to slowly ease restrictions. Kauai has had some of the strictest rules in place since the early days of coronavirus in Hawaii, including an island-wide overnight curfew and a strong enforcement of travel quarantine rules. It’s resulted in a low case count of just 21 positives and no deaths. Hawaii News Now.
Falling through the cracks. One visitor to Kauai not informed about quarantine requirement. The Kaua‘i Police Department could not share how many check-ins they have done daily or share the number of people they are monitoring at this time, but travelers and visitors have confirmed they were checked on in-person. Garden Island.
