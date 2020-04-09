Hawaii PPE orders canceled, state expanding COVID-19 testing, Gabbard calls for firing of top Health Department staff, lawmakers want tourism stopped, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Masks ©2020 All Hawaii News
Governor defends pandemic response as Hawaii reports 6th COVID-19 death. The governor defended the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, saying that Hawaii is outperforming much of the country in its efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii health officials say stay-at-home order is working . So far more than 15,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. KHON2.
Hawaii Officials Announce Expanded COVID-19 Testing. Hawaii COVID-19 testing criteria now includes people not showing symptoms who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive, Department of Health officials said Wednesday. Civil Beat.
State expanding on those who can receive COVID-19 testing. Under a new state protocol, people who have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will be tested, whether they’re showing symptoms or not. KHON2.
Contact Testing of Public Instated in Hawai‘i’. Public contact-testing will now be a regular part of Hawai‘i’s approach to curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Lieutenant governor disagrees with CDC guideline to only test those with COVID-19 symptoms. Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday said he has some issues with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Tribune-Herald.
Tulsi Gabbard To David Ige: Fire Your Top Health Officials Or Resign. The Hawaii congresswoman believes Health Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Sarah Park have botched the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Civil Beat.
Military won’t say how many COVID-19 cases in Hawaii. Officials said military COVID-19 case information is funneled through Tripler Army Medical Center to the state Department of Health on a daily basis — and the military cases are captured in the daily state totals that are publicized. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 6th coronavirus death as cases climb to 435. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state has recorded its sixth death from coronavirus and that cases have risen to 435, up 25 from Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers want changes to keep visitors out of Hawaii during the pandemic. State officials are admitting that most visitors aren’t adhering to quarantine rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii. Lawmakers are now demanding a better way to track arrivals. Hawaii News Now.
More Than 700 State Workers Are Home Awaiting Reassignment. The Senate special COVID-19 committee has been trying to get the workers moved to agencies that need extra help during the coronavirus crisis. Civil Beat.
State Conservation Officers Cite 34 For COVID-19 Order Violations. Those cited entered closed state parks across the islands. Civil Beat.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green questions plan to release prisoners. Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday questioned a controversial plan to release low-risk jail inmates to try to block the spread of the new coronavirus in the state’s overcrowded correctional system, telling state senators that if corrections officials have the right personal protective gear, then prison is safer than Costco. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Public Schools Unlikely To Open Again This School Year. State education officials want to see a lengthy period without any new coronavirus cases reported before they’ll feel comfortable bringing kids and teachers back together. Civil Beat.
Oshima to Lead Hawai‘i Economic Recovery Plan. Gov. David Ige has created a new position within his administration to lead Hawai‘i’s economy back from the current recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Native Hawaiian agency pushes for broad moratorium on rental evictions. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs says Native Hawaiians are at greater health and financial risk due to the pandemic and it’s urging Gov. Ige to issue a broad moratorium on rental evictions. Hawaii News Now.
Irene Hirano Inouye, widow of Sen. Daniel Inouye and leader in U.S.-Japan community, dies at 71. Irene Hirano Inouye, the widow of U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, died Tuesday after an extended illness, according to the U.S.-Japan Council. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
6 crew members of Pride of America cruise ship in Honolulu Harbor test positive for coronavirus. Two of the crew members have been hospitalized and four are in isolation on the ship, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said today. Star-Advertiser.
City adds more buses to control crowded trips. The union for bus drivers says it’s received concerns about city buses being too crowded. KHON2.
More Oahu Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Scheduled. More community testing will be offered by a private medical group on Oahu this week. Civil Beat.
Nonprofit Plans To Stock Oahu Public Bathrooms During Pandemic. The city declined to put soap in public restrooms, so one group is launching a collaborative solution. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Zoo receives accreditation after two years of trying. The Honolulu Zoo announced Wednesday it has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ independent Accreditation Commission after years of effort. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council asks Trump to ban travel to Hawaii. The County Council on Wednesday unanimously threw its support behind three county mayors in asking President Donald Trump to ban all non-essential travel to the state, after Mayor Harry Kim declined to sign the mayors’ joint letter. West Hawaii Today.
Council Asks Trump For Hawaii Travel Ban. The Hawaiʻi County Council voted today to pass a resolution urging the President to issue a ban on all non-essential travel to the State of Hawai‘i. Big Island Video News.
Show us the money, Council says. Schatz explains CARES Act distribution process. Honolulu and Maui get millions for mass transit, and Honolulu gets a direct infusion of $387.18 million of the $1.25 billion the state’s getting from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act. What about Hawaii County. West Hawaii Today.
Council resolutions urge Ige to impose moratorium on evictions. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday passed a pair of last-minute resolutions urging Gov. David Ige to suspend evictions statewide for residents and small business owners alike. Tribune-Herald.
Several variables could be behind differing totals of COVID-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases reported daily by the county Civil Defense agency has often differed from the number reported each day by the state Department of Health. Tribune-Herald.
County Council Discussion on Maunakea Reimbursement Moves Forward. Hawai‘i County Council continues to move the discussion of state reimbursement forward on costs incurred by the county to handle the protest against construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea. Big Island Now.
Maui
Governor Discusses Maui Cluster of COVID-19 Positive Cases. State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said the Maui death involved an unattended death and was confirmed by the medical examiner. Dr. Anderson also said the 15 cluster cases on Maui are not new, contrary to earlier information provided by the Joint Information Center. Maui Now.
COVID-19 Drive Through Testing in KAHULUI on THURSDAY; and in HANA on FRIDAY. The first two hours of the Kahului clinic are reserved for first responders and health care workers. The news comes on the heels of a confirmed cluster of 15 workers with Maui Health that tested positive for COVID-19. Maui Now.
Maui County unemployment claims nearly 11K. Statewide figures have jobless numbers near 25% of workforce. Maui News.
Kauai
Ticketed for sunbathing. To date, the Kaua‘i Police Department has issued nearly 60 citations for breaking state and local stay-at-home orders. Of these, 15 have been to beachgoers. Garden Island.
34 cited for rule breaking in state parks. On Kaua‘i, DOCARE Officers have cited ten people for violating State Park closures at Kalalau, Polihale, Koke‘e, ‘Opaeka‘a Falls and Wailua River State Parks. Garden Island.
Kealia temporary bridge opens. On Tuesday, the temporary bridge and bypass road opened alongside Kuhio Highway, near Kealia Beach. Garden Island.
