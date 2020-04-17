Hawaii doesn't meet federal criteria to reopen, RIMPAC 'ready to flex' anyway, 1/3 of residents on unemployment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Strapping a M777A2 towed 155 mm howitzer to a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion at Pyramid Rock Beach, Hawaii in 2018. RIMPAC Facebook photo
Navy ‘ready to flex’ Rim of the Pacific exercise in Hawaii despite coronavirus outbreak. The Navy is still hoping to hold the big Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise scheduled mainly through July off Hawaii — but suggested it is looking at modifying the international interoperability drills to do so. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii doesn’t meet federal guidelines to lift quarantine orders by May 1. While Hawaii is among the states with the fewest coronavirus cases, it still does not meet the criteria to reopen May 1. Star-Advertiser.
Should the State use federal funds to pay for rapid antibody tests? Lt. Gov. Josh Green said they should. Imagine being able to tell if someone is immune to COVID-19. The rapid antibody test does exactly that in less than two minutes. KHON2.
CARES money uncertain: State budget woes may eat into neighbor island money. As the state struggles to resurrect an economy sucker-punched by the coronavirus, there were no guarantees Thursday that the neighbor islands will see their fair share of a federal bailout of local governments. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii’s New ‘Economic Navigator’ Has A Murky Journey Ahead. Alan Oshima, a former utility chief executive, faces the daunting task of crafting a long-term economic plan that people can agree on. Civil Beat.
Fed Grants For Small Businesses Run Out. Hawaii firms that acted fast got more than $1.6 billion to pay workers. Civil Beat.
1/3 of Hawaii’s labor force files unemployment claims. More than one-third of Hawaii’s labor force has filed unemployment claims, according to the latest state data as the islands effectively shut down large sectors of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press.
Hawaii Supreme Court: Inmate Release To Be Considered By Judges. The court also required that motions for release be filed by April 20. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise to 541, up 11. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 541, up 11 from Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
State encourages use of telehealth services to maintain social distancing. The state Department of Health launched a new online portal compiling resources for residents to conduct health-related appointments remotely. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Mayor: Lifting stay-at-home order is not like 'ripping off a Band-Aid’. Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday outlined the criteria for lifting the city’s stay-at-home order, saying it will be done in phases as it’s safe to do so. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Salary Commission members unanimously vote no to city officials’ raises. In light of the economic crisis facing the city and the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many furloughed or laid off, elected officials and citizens objected to the nearly across-the-board 3% pay raises on the list, many of whom already make well over $100,000. Star-Advertiser.
HART considers a huge $70M-to-$100M ‘change order’ for rail. Rail officials are proposing a complex change order worth $70 million to $100 million that would expand the amount of work to be done by contractor Shimmick/Traylor/Granite JV, which is now building the rail guideway and stations through the airport area. Star-Advertiser.
HART Explores Ways To Keep Rail Work Going Amid COVID-19 Setbacks Can rail’s current primary contractor, STG, build more of the guideway to pick up the slack? Civil Beat.
Paused For Pandemic, Honolulu Homeless Sweeps To Resume. The city says it wants to help unsheltered homeless people to isolate themselves during the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Visitor to Oahu is arrested for violating travel quarantine rules. A woman who flew to Honolulu without a place to stay was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating emergency rules in place because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
A runner can trail droplets up to 30 feet directly behind, researchers say. With gyms closed, popular jogging paths from Diamond Head to Kailua Beach are more crowded than ever with walkers and runners. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
108 inmates on Big Isle seek early release because of pandemic. The state Supreme Court ordered the Hawaii Paroling Authority to “expeditiously address requests for early parole” for prisoners because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Cluster of cases associated with Kona McDonald’s increases to 13. A additional person associated with a pair of McDonald’s restaurants in Kailua-Kona has tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced Thursday afternoon. West Hawaii Today.
Before coronavirus, Merrie Monarch was scheduled to run this week. Now organizers are struggling to issue refunds. Organizers of the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo continue to issue refunds for tickets to the hula competition, which would have taken place this week, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
County manager vote Friday. The Maui County Council will decide Friday whether voters in November should weigh in on a long-debated charter amendment to hire a professional manager to oversee county operations. Maui News.
Commission: MVB should get no county funds. The county Cost of Government Commission is recommending no county funding in the next budget year for the Maui Visitors Bureau, which helps promote tourism and received a $3 million grant from the county for the current fiscal year. Maui News.
Hale Makua Health Reports 3rd COVID-19 Case: 2 Home Health Patients, 1 Kahului Nursing Home Resident. Hale Makua Health Services has a newly confirmed COVID-19 positive case. Maui Now.
Kauai
Resident loan program rolls out. A new loan program from the county will assist Kaua‘i residents while they wait for unemployment benefits. Garden Island.
Emergency ag loans available. The state Board of Agriculture Thursday approved an emergency loan program for farmers, growers and ranchers across the state who are suffering economically due to the COVID-19 situation. Garden Island.
