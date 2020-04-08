Beach bacteria monitoring halted, COVID-19 community testing urged, drones to enforce Maui stay-at-home order, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Testing for bacteria at Kona beach ©2020 All Hawaii News
Beach water quality monitoring on hold during stay-at-home orders. The state health department said Tuesday that it is suspending all routine coastal beach monitoring during Governor Ige’s stay-at-home orders. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green calls for more extensive testing. Lt. Gov. Josh Green and other community physicians are calling on state health officials to do more extensive testing for coronavirus, as Hawaii gears up for the peak of the outbreak in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Who should be tested for COVID-19? Not even the lieutenant governor and DOH appear to agree. Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday urged his fellow healthcare providers to take coronavirus testing to the next level. Hawaii News Now.
Rapid Test Kits Coming But Not For Community Testing. The state is expected today to get the new rapid coronavirus test kits that can produce results in about 15 minutes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Blood test could determine immunity response to COVID-19. The medical practice, “Doctors of Waikiki” are expecting the blood test to arrive anytime now, they said delays due the virus affected the shipment. KHON2.
HVCB is asking partners to stop encouraging travel to Hawaii. The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, which markets Hawaii to U.S. travelers, is asking publications not to promote travel to Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
What 2 Know: doctors detail how to prepare home, family for COVID-19. In the days of COVID-19, you don’t only need a lock and key to keep your family safe. KHON2.
Corrections officers complain about lack of basic protection at facilities. Corrections officers at two separate Hawaii facilities told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that they are not being issued face masks, sanitizers or other equipment they need to safely do their jobs at the state’s jails and prisons. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s coronavirus cases climb by 23 to 410, with 16 new hospitalizations. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 410, up 23 from Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii COVID-19 Infections Now Exceed 400. The state reported 23 new cases and noted that the number of people hospitalized by the virus has risen to 42. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Coronavirus Cases Eclipse 400. Hawai‘i is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed overnight, pushing the statewide total past 400. Big Island Now.
Actively sick COVID-19 growth rate dips negative for first time in Hawaii. There are fewer people actively sick with COVID-19 in Hawaii compared to the day before, for the first time since numbers started being tracked in early March. KHON2.
Hawaii Businesses Affected By COVID-19 Could Face Tough Fights With Insurers. Hospitality industry executives in Hawaii and elsewhere are pushing for insurers to pay claims related to government-ordered shutdowns. Civil Beat.
Paycheck protection loan program is expanded for Hawaii businesses and workers. The self-employed in Hawaii, along with independent contractors such as ride-share drivers, can start applying Friday for forgivable federal loans to help them survive economic impacts from the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Election Officials Ask Voters To Update Signatures. It helps to ensure the integrity and security of mail-in ballots. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor: Vacation Rentals Not Essential. Oahu vacation rentals are not essential businesses and should not be taking in visitors, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today. Hawaii Public Radio.
As total for COVID-19 cases tops 400, Honolulu’s mayor urges residents not to get complacent. Honolulu’s mayor struck an optimistic tone Tuesday, saying that sweeping mandates aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus in Hawaii appear to be working. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu police have issued more than 5,000 warnings in connection with coronavirus emergency orders. The Honolulu Police Department is toughening up enforcement of the mayor’s stay-at-home, work-at-home order and the governor’s emergency proclamation in response to the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
New Honolulu Tent Program Will Allow Social Distancing For The Homeless. The Keehi Lagoon Park site will be able to accommodate as many as 50 people and their pets. More sites are planned. Civil Beat.
HPD sets up tents at Keehi Lagoon to serve homeless during coronavirus pandemic. Tents have been set up at a Honolulu city park to help the homeless community practice social distancing and to give them a safe place to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Police to monitor new homeless triage facility to help stop spread of coronavirus. Spear-headed by the Honolulu Police Department, POST provides a location for homeless individuals to exercise social distancing in a controlled area. KHON2.
Caldwell Stops Waimanalo Project ‘Indefinitely’ After Bone Discovery. But the mayor pointed to COVID-19 and the safety of protesters as the reason to stop work, reversing his position from a day earlier. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell pauses Sherwood Forest construction plan. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he is pausing the city’s plans to construct a field at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park after an iwi fragment was found by a contractor Monday at the site. Star-Advertiser.
Whole Foods Kailua worker tested negative for coronavirus, company now says. Whole Foods officials said this afternoon that the Kailua store employee who was presumed to have the coronavirus has actually tested negative for COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Ala Moana Center boss jumps to Ward Village. A veteran leader in Hawaii’s retail industry and manager of the state’s largest shopping center has joined a rival local retail property developer. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Quarantine enforcement impeded by lag in getting traveler data from state tourism agency. Mayor Harry Kim said Tuesday that county police aren’t receiving in a timely manner the names of interisland travelers subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic and where they are staying. Tribune-Herald.
‘They never checked in:’ Kona woman who returned from New York questions quarantine enforcement. Kona resident Vaiva Winder was visiting family in Europe when Hawaii got its first coronavirus cases back in March. To get home, she traveled 8,000 miles and through five airports – Istanbul, Turkey to New York City to Honolulu then home to Kona. Hawaii News Now.
Office closed but candidate filing continues. Almost halfway through the candidate qualifying period, the process of pulling nomination papers and filing for local races has come to a screeching halt now that the county Elections Division is closed to the public. West Hawaii Today.
Kanealii-Kleinfelder pulls papers for mayoral race: Puna Councilman still to decide his political future. If you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself. Or perhaps it’s just a shot over the bow that Puna Councilman Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder made by pulling nomination papers to run for mayor. West Hawaii Today.
=====
Downtown Hilo site of multiple homeless camps is cleared, fenced. A downtown Hilo property that repeatedly has become an unpermitted homeless camp during the past year is now under county control. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County Tears Down Hilo Homeless Camp For Second Time. The County of Hawai‘i, the Hawai‘i Island Police Department and various other departments on Tuesday tore down and cleared out a homeless encampment full of illegal structures behind Agasa Furniture in Hilo. Big Island Now.
Hope Services Did Not Agree With Clearing Of Hilo Encampment. The nonprofit organization took to social media to set the record straight as to its involvement in Tuesday's enforcement action on Punahoa Street. Big Island Video News.
HCCC Inmate Released Amid COVID-19 Concerns Reoffends. At least one prisoner released from Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center as part of an effort to reduce the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic has landed back in custody for criminal acts. Big Island Now.
County to restrict some services at transfer stations. Starting next week, Hawaii County transfer stations will reduce functionality in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Police To Use Drones To Enforce Stay-At-Home Order. The department says the drones are fitted with public announcement capabilities. Civil Beat.
Mayor Victorino announces food distributions for Wailuku, Kahului and South Maui on Thursday. Mayor Michael Victorino announced two food distributions taking place on Thursday, April 9, to provide bags of produce to individuals impacted by COVID-19 in Wailuku, Kahului and South Maui. KITV4.
Mayor COVID-19 Update: April 7, 2020, 4 p.m. Mayor Michael Victorino announced two food distributions taking place Thursday, April 9, to provide bags of produce to individuals impacted by COVID-19 in Wailuku, Kahului and South Maui. Maui Now.
$2.37 Million Secured for Community Health Centers in Maui County. An additional $2,375,810 was secured for Community Health Centers in Maui County as par of a Third Coronavirus Relief Legislation package that Congress passed in March. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai responds to coronavirus with crackdowns and compassion. For the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the islands, Hawaii National Guard troops deployed on Kauai on Tuesday to help county police staff checkpoints designed to clamp down on unpermitted travel around the Garden Island. Star-Advertiser.
‘Where are you going?’ The Hawai’i National Guard assisted the Kaua‘i Police Department with two checkpoints on the island yesterday. Garden Island.
Retail stores begin mask requirements. Mayor Derek Kawakami has “strongly recommended” businesses and services still in operation to require employees to wear cloth masks and suggested businesses require customers over the age of 10 to wear cloth masks upon entry. Garden Island.
