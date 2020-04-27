Another COVID-19 death, Ige's 6th emergency proclamation extends lockdown, takes away county authority, prohibits florist deliveries, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii florist at farmers market ©2020 All Hawaii News
Ige rescinds exemption for florists, saying he wasn’t aware permission was given. Days after giving florists the green light to open up for Mother’s Day, the state is backtracking, leaving many confused ahead of Mother’s Day. Hawaii News Now.
Flower shops cannot deliver during quarantine. Much confusion over whether florists can or cannot operate, even on a limited basis, has many frustrated - especially in the lead up to Mother's Day. KITV4.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order and traveler quarantines extended to May 31. Ige also said all county mayors must now obtain my approval, or the approval of the director of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, prior to issuing any emergency order, rule, or proclamation. Star-Advertiser.
Governor extends stay-at-home order, quarantine for travelers through May 31. In a decision that was largely expected but nonetheless will be a major blow to thousands of shuttered Hawaii businesses struggling to stay afloat, the governor has extended the statewide stay-at-home order along with the mandatory quarantine for travelers through May 31. Hawaii News Now.
Ige limits independent power of county mayors in latest proclamation. Part of Gov. Ige’s sixth supplementary proclamation changes the ability of the counties to independently form emergency response policies going forward. Hawaii News Now.
Counties Now Need Approval of Governor or HIEMA Before Issuing Emergency Rules, Order or Proclamations. As the state and counties issue their own emergency rules, discrepancies have surfaced over the course of the pandemic, resulting in confusion over beach use, temporary curfews and stay-at-home orders to name a few. Maui Now.
Counties will need approval from Governor or HIEMA before implementing new rules. On Saturday, Governor David Ige said his latest supplemental proclamation requires the counties to provide the state copies of future rules and they require his approval. KHON2.
Ige Extends Stay-At-Home Order, Quarantines To May 31. The governor said some restrictions could be eased earlier in May, depending on factors such as hospital resources. Civil Beat.
Gov Extends Orders To May 31; Cases At 604, Up 3; DOT Arrivals Process Tightens. Hawaii Gov. David Ige today extended his mandatory 14-day quarantine and stay-at-home orders through May 31, saying the state is not out of the woods yet. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Stay-At-Home Order Extended To End Of May. A new proclamation also extends the 14-day quarantine for air travelers, while allowing exercise on state beaches. Big Island Video News.
Visitors To Hawaii To Undergo New Verification Process. An airport representative "will call their mobile phone number to confirm it rings right in front of them," among other new procedures for visitors. Big Island Video News.
Here’s how the state is beefing up traveler quarantine measures. The state announced new measures it’ll be taking to make sure visitors to Hawaii are abiding by the mandatory 14-day quarantine. One of those measures is enhanced screening to be done when visitors get off the plane at airports. Hawaii News Now.
Read full text of Gov. David Ige's 6th supplementary proclamation HERE.
Oahu man with COVID-19 dies, raising Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll to 15. An Oahu man infected with COVID-19 died Sunday evening, raising Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll to 15, state Department of Health officials announced. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu man hospitalized for COVID-19 dies, bringing death toll from virus in Hawaii to 15. An Oahu man who has been hospitalized since early March after apparently contracting COVID-19 through community spread died Sunday, the state Health Department said. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu man dies Sunday night of COVID-19, state death toll rises to 15. The Hawaii Department of Health reported the 15th death associated with COVID-19 Sunday night, April 26. KHON2.
COVID-19 kills a 15th person in Hawaii, DOH confirms. The 15th death associated with the coronavirus in the state was reported by the Hawai‘i Dept. of Health Sunday night. KITV4.
Hawai‘i Coronavirus Total Now 606: 2 New Cases, Maui Total is 112. As of noon on Sunday, April 26, 2020, there are 606 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi with 2 new cases, including one additional case each on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. Both new cases are minors below the age of 18. Maui Now.
Inside Hawaii’s Ambitious Mobile Virus-Testing Operation. Dozens of health care workers, many of them volunteers, have been traveling all over the state to test as many people as possible. Next up: homeless camps. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 pause gives Hawaii a chance to restore tourism balance. The COVID-19-related collapse of Hawaii’s tourism could lead to greater public appreciation for an industry that supported more than 200,000 jobs last year. But that’s going to take time. Star-Advertiser.
Mai Hele Mai campaign urges tourists to stay away from Hawaii. More than 1,500 visitors have come to the Aloha state in the last two weeks, according to numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. A new campaign called Mai Hele Mai is urging visitors to stay away from Hawaii to help reduce the spreed of COVID-19. KITV4.
Visitor arrivals near 4,000 since quarantine order in place. As of Saturday, 3,897 trans-Pacific visitors arrived in Hawaii since the quarantine order took effect March 26. That’s an average of 125 visitors arriving in the islands over the past 31 days. Star-Advertiser.
State Discusses ‘Soft Reopening’ as Unemployment Funds Dwindle. Hawai‘i may not begin reopening in May as initially planned, but discussions on what a reopening would look like are well underway. Big Island Now.
Some fear liberties will be lost in Hawaii’s COVID-19 pandemic orders. Government officials appear to be doing a good job of limiting the damage of the coronavirus pandemic in Hawaii, recording among the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in the country. But at what price. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Supreme Court order mandates quicker release of non-violent inmates. An order issued late Friday by the Hawaii Supreme Court suggests that justices are unhappy with how lower court judges, prosecutors and the state Department of Public Safety have been carrying out the high court’s edict to release more inmates quickly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Safety checks for registration renewals waived temporarily. Oahu motorists who renew their annual vehicle registration can now do so electronically without a valid safety check at least through May 31. Star-Advertiser.
Immigrants And Others Struggle Applying For Hawaii Jobless Benefits. Those who don’t speak English, don’t have computers or lack bank accounts hit barriers using the swamped system. Civil Beat.
Losing party in Meadow Gold sale alleges misdeeds. former owner of Foremost Dairies-Hawaii has emerged as the tentative buyer for a portion of Meadow Gold Hawaii, the state’s largest dairy processor. Star-Advertiser.
2 more Hawaii newspapers announce one less day of traditional print. Both the Hawaii Tribune Herald on Hawaii Island, and the Garden Island Newspaper on Kauai informed their readers that they would only produce digital editions on Saturdays. Regular papers will still be produced throughout the other days of the week. The change begins on May 9. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
The Trash That Fuels Oahu’s Power Plant Is Vanishing As Fast As The Tourists. That could prove costly for the city, which must send tons of trash to the H-Power facility or face financial penalties. Civil Beat.
4 more Punahou alumnae accuse teachers of sex abuse. Punahou School acknowledged the four new sexual misconduct allegations against former teachers and coaches in a mass email distributed Sunday afternoon to the “Punahou community.” Star-Advertiser.
Decision to be made today on fate of ‘Stairway to Heaven’. The future of the Haiku Stairs is expected to be decided by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply today, and the public is being asked to weigh in. Star-Advertiser.
National Heritage designation is proposed for Kaena Point. Hawaii U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Tulsi Gabbard have proposed a study of Kaena Point for potential designation as the state’s first National Heritage Area. Star-Advertiser.
Well-Known Monk Seal Found Dead On Oahu’s Windward Side. COVID-19 restrictions prevented a post-mortem exam to determine the cause of death for R5AY, or Honey Girl. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Despite pandemic, some continue camping on Maunakea. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down businesses and gatherings worldwide, a few holdouts are still camping alongside the Maunakea Access Road. Tribune-Herald.
UH mulls changes to Maunakea management structure. The University of Hawaii is investigating possible new management structures for governing Maunakea lands in an effort to improve its stewardship of the mountain. Tribune-Herald.
A shot in the arm: Council members push programs to help beleaguered businesses. Two Hawaii County Council members are working on programs to bring fast relief to small businesses and farmers reeling from the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
$61 million slated for Puna roads. The county is receiving $61 million in federal funding to repair lava-inundated roads in lower Puna, but a timeline for when the next road can be restored has yet to be established. Tribune-Herald.
2018 Eruption Caused By Inflation, Not Rain, HVO Says. Was the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano caused by heavy rainfall? Scientists on the island say there was another, more likely cause. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Restaurant: ‘It was a public service to come forward’ after outbreak. Merriman’s had three workers test positive. A well-known Maui restaurant typically at the forefront of fine dining is now leading the way when it comes to public disclosure in the era of coronavirus. Maui News.
Nearly 50-year-old Maui firm is closing. Distributor Tanikai hit by economic impacts of novel coronavirus. Maui News.
With tourism on furlough, Hawaii’s whales are enjoying some needed rest from constant scrutiny. Hotel occupancy on Maui, the most popular island for whale watching, declined 40% from March 2019. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Mayor a national celebrity. Mayor Derek Kawakami earlier this month introduces his latest “Stay Home, Kaua‘i” video aimed at keeping his county informed and entertained after implementing a curfew to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Garden Island.
