Statewide stay-at-home ordered for Hawaii, state sees first COVID-19 death, unemployment website bolstered, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|HI-EMA Director Ken Hara and Gov. David Ige announce stay-at-home order PC:Governor's Office
Ige announces statewide business, travel restrictions to limit virus’ spread. On the same day that Hawaii reported its first death from the new coronavirus, Gov. David Ige announced hours earlier new statewide restrictions Monday on the movements and activities of Hawaii residents to try to slow the spread of the deadly disease. Star-Advertiser.
Ige Orders Hawaii Residents To Stay At Home. The order follows similar mandates by the mayors of Maui and Honolulu counties — and it’s an action legislative leaders have been pushing for the last few days. Civil Beat.
To face ‘unprecedented’ virus threat, state issues stay-at-home order. The governor on Monday issued a sweeping “stay-at-home" order for the state as part of an aggressive push to stop the spread of coronavirus in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Governor issues statewide order to stay home. Hawaii residents, except for essential workers are ordered to stay at home. That’s the latest mandate by Governor David Ige. KHON2.
Governor Ige issues statewide stay-at-home order to start Wednesday. Governor David Ige announced that he signed a third supplementary proclamation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. KITV4.
Ige orders Hawaii residents statewide to stay at home to combat coronavirus spread. Gov. David Ige ordered all Hawaii residents to stay home starting Wednesday under a statewide shutdown intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and extended the deadline for state income tax return filings by three months. Pacific Business News.
Ige: Stay home, Hawaii. The order, which he signed Monday, goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and remains in effect through April 30. Tribune-Herald.
Stay-at-Home Order in Effect for Hawai‘i Beginning Wednesday. Gov. David Ige announced Monday that the entire state is under a stay-at-home order beginning at 12:01 a.m. March 25 and extending through April 30 due to concerns around the potential spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. Big Island Now.
Governor announces statewide ‘stay at home’ order. Gov. David Ige announced a statewide stay-at-home order starting Wednesday through April 30, following similar orders issued by Maui and Honolulu counties to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Maui News.
Governor Ige Announces Statewide Stay-At-Home Order. Governor David Ige this afternoon issued a statewide Stay At Home Order that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 25, and remain in effect until April 30th. Maui Now.
Health care workers: Stay-at-home orders in Hawaii are too lenient, confusing. In an open letter Monday, Hawaii health care providers told the governor and three of Hawaii’s mayors that emergency orders put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus in the islands are confusing ― and too lenient. Hawaii News Now.
State reports first coronavirus-related death in Hawaii. The state reported its first confirmed coronavirus-related death on Monday night, saying the victim was an Oahu adult with no recent history of travel. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Has 1st COVID-19 Death, State Stay-At-Home Order Announced; Cases Stand at 77. The state Department of Health said Hawaii has recorded its first death from the coronavirus. The Oahu adult with multiple underlying conditions died on March 20. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii health officials report state’s first death from coronavirus. The Hawaii Department of Health tonight announced that an Oahu adult is the state’s first death from the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Announces First Death From The COVID-19 Virus. The Hawaii Department of Health announced Monday night that an Oahu adult is the first state resident to die from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 Update: First Death Reported In Hawaii. Monday's dramatic day of government action ended with the chilling report of the state's first coronavirus death. Big Island Video News.
State Reports First COVID-19-Linked Death. An O‘ahu adult who died March 20 is Hawai‘i’s first death from COVID-19, the Hawai’i State Department of Health announced Monday. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s first death from COVID-19. An Oahu adult is Hawaii’s first death from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. KHON2.
O'ahu adult is Hawaii's first death from COVID-19. Hawaii's first death from COVID-19 is an O'ahu adult. KITV4.
Hawaii’s unemployment assistance gets a fix. Hawaii’s partially paralyzed unemployment filing system got a technological shot in the arm Monday that should allow a tsunami of laid-off workers to register for benefits immediately. Star-Advertiser.
State creates new webform for filing unemployment claims. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations established a new webform for filing unemployment claims that is available 24/7. Tribune-Herald.
State Rolls Out New Webform For Unemployment Claims. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations today announced the establishment of a new webform for filing unemployment claims that is available 24/7. Individuals can file claims by using a new online webform and choosing to either file a new claim or continue an existing claim. Maui Now.
After days of stumbles, state fixes system for filing unemployment claims. With tourism all but shut down in Hawaii, hundreds of workers are being laid off and encountering a system for unemployment claims that’s overwhelmed. Hawaii News Now.
State sets up call center to provide assistance for unemployment claimants. The local unemployment offices remain closed to walk-in and in-person services. KITV4.
Local hospitals asking for medical supply donations. Some hospitals in the state are asking people to donate masks and other medical supplies. KHON2.
Inouye negative for virus, says Senate president arranged testing of asymptomatic senators. There is a scarcity of test kits for COVID-19, locally and nationally, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Hawaii Department of Health guidelines advise that apparently healthy individuals who show no symptoms of the virus shouldn’t be tested — even if they are known to have been in contact with an infected individual.Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii public school cafeteria workers begin free meal service. Public school cafeteria workers distributed 1,089 breakfasts and 2,603 lunches to children Monday, the first day of the free Grab-and-Go meal service for students on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Bank of Hawaii to close 40 branches temporarily. Bank of Hawaii said Monday that it will temporarily close 40 of its 68 branches across the state and the West Pacific Region due to the spread of the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii researcher and team pursue potential coronavirus vaccine. University of Hawaii researcher Axel Lehrer is working with New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company Soligenix, Inc., to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, the team announced Monday. Star-Advertiser.
UH Research Team Developing COVID-19 Vaccine. Animal trials could begin in several weeks. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Malls, hotels and other businesses close as city’s stay-at-home order takes effect. Responding to a flurry of questions about what constitutes an “essential” activity, the mayor on Monday acknowledged that his “stay-at-home” order was broadly worded to allow daily activities to continue while also working to stop the spread of coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell's "Stay at Home/Work from Home" order takes effect. Mayor Caldwell issued an emergency order on Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19. KITV4.
EMS inundated with non-emergency calls, asks public to stay home. The City and County of Honolulu’s Emergency Medical Services said they’ve been responding to hundreds of Covid-19 related calls, most of which they said are non-emergencies. KHON2.
Honolulu Bus Drivers ‘On The Front Lines’ Of The Coronavirus Crisis. Passenger counts have plummeted as COVID-19 numbers climb. Some drivers remain wary of what lies ahead. Civil Beat.
U.S. Army closes several gates at Oahu bases due to COVID-19. The United States Army Garrison announced Monday plans to close gates at four Oahu bases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Army closes several O'ahu installation gates. U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii to close five gates in response to COVID-19. KITV4.
Military training, preparedness in Hawaii running into conflict with coronavirus social distancing. All gyms on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have been closed until further notice after a “patron” of the Hickam gym tested positive for coronavirus, the base said Sunday. Star-Advertiser.
As the city’s stay-at-home order goes into effect, many Oahu businesses had no choice Monday afternoon but to shut their doors for the foreseeable future. The fashion industry ― including hair salons, eyelash studios, and other spa services ― weren’t considered “essential” services under the order. Hawaii News Now.
Ala Moana, Pearlridge limit shopping for essentials only. Shopping for all but basic necessities has been put on hold on much of Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Surfers and walkers fear disregard of distancing rules will cause harm to all. All City and County of Honolulu parks had been closed to the public since Thursday, but people were allowed to exercise outdoors if they stayed 6 feet apart, and to cross city parks to access the ocean, where the city has no jurisdiction below the high-water line on the beach, which lies under state control. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s Spending On Homeless Stagnates Even As Problem Persists. The city says it needs the state to expand mental and behavioral health services for the homeless population for more spending to do any good. Civil Beat.
Kahala Hotel & Resort to temporarily close to help stop spread of coronavirus. The Kahala Hotel & Resort will temporarily suspend operations beginning Tuesday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the company announced Monday. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
Beachgoers Ignore Closures Across Big Island. All state parks in Hawai‘i are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic circling the globe, but that’s not stopping Big Island residents and visitors from visiting the beach. Parkgoers ranged from indifferent to indignant about the idea that the state and county are attempting to close off the oceanfront to the public in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Big Island Now.
Maui
MPD preps for COVID-19 impact; officer quarantined. Officer had contact with person under investigation for virus. Maui News.
About 75 Tested for COVID-19 in Maui Drive Through Site. About 75 people were tested Monday for COVID-19 on the first day of testing at the drive-through site at the War Memorial Gym parking lot on Maui, according to the Maui District Health Office. Maui Now.
Unused Rental Vehicles Pile Up Around Kahului Airport Ahead of Quarantine Order. With many travelers opting to leave before a mandatory quarantine takes effect on Thursday, and stay-at-home order take effect on Wednesday, the overflow of returned rental vehicles is starting to pile up around Kahului Airport. Maui Now.
Kauai
Looking at lockdown. Mayor Derek Kawakami announced the Kaua‘i Stay At Home order on Monday, promising more information for the public today and confirming the fourth case of COVID-19 on the island. Garden Island.
Lights out for seabirds. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service has finalized the first draft of the Kaua‘i Seabird Habitat Conservation plan, which outlines steps Kaua‘i is taking to minimize light pollution and other dangers to the threatened Newell’s shearwater (Puffinus auricularis newelli, Hawaiian name: ‘a‘o), the endangered Hawaiian petrel (Pterodroma sandwichensis, Hawaiian name: ‘ua‘u), and the endangered Hawai‘i distinct population segment (DPS) of the band-rumped storm-petrel (Oceanodroma castro, Hawaiian name: ‘ake‘ake). Garden Island.
