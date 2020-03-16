Spring break extended for Hawaii schools, Ala Moana mall cuts back hours, 7th COVID-19 case identified, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii schoolchildren ©2020 All Hawaii News
School closures extended. Hawaii public schools will remain closed for an additional week of spring break to allow school administrators and staff time to evaluate and respond to newly emerging recommendations for controlling the spread of COVID-19, Gov. David Ige announced Sunday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Public Schools Extend Spring Break Due To Coronavirus. The state has now confirmed seven cases of COVID-19. Civil Beat.
DOE extends spring break one week for students in light of coronavirus concerns. Classes for public school students in Hawaii won’t resume until March 30 after Gov. David Ige announced spring break was extended an additional week in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
The state Department of Education extended spring break for public and charter schools through Monday, March 30 on Sunday as the number of presumed positive cases of COVID-19 rose to seven in Hawai‘i. Garden Island.
COVID-19 Cases Hit 7, Schools Close, Businesses Asked to Allow Work From Home. Gov. David Ige at a press conference Sunday afternoon confirmed two major developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic as it relates specifically to Hawai‘i — that a seventh case has been confirmed and that schools statewide will remain closed through the end of March. Big Island Now.
New travel-related cases of coronavirus on Oahu, Maui bring statewide total to 7. The governor reported three new travel-related cases of coronavirus in Hawaii on Sunday — bringing the statewide total to seven — and said while there’s still no evidence that the virus is spreading in the community, residents should take steps now to prepare for that in the near future. Hawaii News Now.
7th positive COVID-19 case announced in Hawaii, all cases related to travel. Another presumptive positive case for the coronavirus has been announced, bringing up the state total to seven cases on March 15. KHON2.
Seven total COVID-19 cases in Hawaii as of Sunday. Governor says these patients got sick outside of Hawaii. KITV4.
Kamehameha Schools starts spring break early in response to coronavirus situation. Kamehameha Schools Kapalama said today it will begin spring break on Tuesday, earlier than scheduled in response to the developing COVID-19 situation. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 concerns prompts Kamehameha Schools Kapalama to start spring break early. Spring break will now start on Tuesday, March 17. Students are currently scheduled to return to school on April 6. KITV4.
Hawaiian Airlines Cutting Flights Systemwide Due To Virus. Capacity will be reduced up to 10% in April and up to 20% in May, and a hiring freeze is now in place. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Suspends Service to Australia, New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines won’t be flying anywhere down under for the immediate future. Big Island Now.
Hawaiian Airlines suspends flights to, from Australia and New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines announced Sunday that it was suspending all routes to and from Australia and New Zealand in response to new restrictions on entry into those two countries. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii inventor creates COVID-19 app to stop people from touching their face. Just say, JalapeNO! with the app that buzzes every time you touch your face, now available on Fitbit Ionic. KITV4.
Social distancing is crucial, Ige says. State officials emphasized again Sunday that “social distancing” will be key in helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Diana Ross Hawaii concerts canceled over coronavirus concerns. Diana Ross’ Hawaii concert dates have been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, according to Hawaii-based concert promoter, Rick Bartalini Presents. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Judiciary Limiting Access to Facilities. The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced today that beginning Monday, March 16, it will restrict access to anyone who has a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms; has traveled outside Hawaiʻi in the past 14 days; or who has had close prolonged contact with a person who has or is suspected to have COVID-19. Maui Now.
Public Safety Department is urged to have plan for prisons and jails during coronavirus pandemic. The Community Alliance on Prisons and the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii are urging the state Department of Public Safety and legislators to prepare now for the new coronavirus by having a plan in place for those incarcerated within the state system, including those in Arizona. Star-Advertiser.
Advocates seek to rid Hawaii of 88,000 cesspools. Two advocates committed to protecting Hawaii’s waters and coral reefs have launched a new nonprofit to help rid the state of cesspools that pose a threat to public health and the marine environment. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers review restricting landfill sites. A heavy load of public testimony has been dumped on Hawaii lawmakers this year over a bill that largely aims to distance residential communities from landfills. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Gun Violence Commission Would Leave The Public In The Dark. The Legislature has proposed creating a new group to help tackle violent crimes but exempting it from the Sunshine Law. Civil Beat.
Aloha ʻAina Party Now Official In Hawaii. Pua Ishibashi spoke to media at the foot of the Kamehameha Statue in Hilo on Friday afternoon. Big Island Video News.
Heiress said her estate won’t go to Hawaiians. Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa told a psychiatrist in January that she changed her mind about leaving the bulk of her estate to the Hawaiian people, a statement that contradicts her testimony in court last week. Star-Advertiser.
Advocates Want More Emphasis On High Quality Pre-K In Early Education Bill. A proposal to provide more preschool programs for Hawaii’s toddlers passed the House last week. But division remains about what those programs should look like. Civil Beat.
Oahu
‘Iolani School suspending operations Monday, parent in coronavirus testing protocol. ‘Iolani School is suspending on-campus academic operations as of Monday due to coronavirus concerns. Head of school Dr. Timothy Cottrell said ‘Iolani is aware of at least one parent in the COVID-19 testing protocol and is awaiting results. Star-Advertiser.
Iolani School temporarily suspends on-campus classes, moves to online distance learning. In a major first step for large Hawaii private schools, Iolani School announced their decision Sunday to switch to online distance learning as the number cases of coronavirus in Hawaii slowly climbs. Hawaii News Now.
Ala Moana Center to cut hours, open weekdays noon to 7 p.m. Ala Moana Center is cutting back its hours, starting Monday the mall hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; some restaurants may be open later. Star-Advertiser.
To reduce crowds and contact, Ala Moana Center slashes hours. The world’s largest outdoor mall, Ala Moana Center, is cutting back their hours during the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
State's largest mall cuts hours due to COVID-19. The mall is shortening its operating times by almost five hours a day. KITV4.
COVID-19 won’t delay rail’s scheduled opening this year, says the head of HART. The head of Honolulu’s $9.2 billion rail project said he is fairly confident the repercussions from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak will not negatively affect the project’s scheduled opening for the first segment later this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Drive-through testing coming: Meanwhile, cruises cancelled; Matson pushes back against rumors; first random virus tests negative. Hilo Medical Center on Tuesday will open a COVID-19 drive-through area to collect samples to be sent away for testing. Tribune-Herald.
North Hawaii Community Hospital to be COVID-19 testing site. Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea will be a testing site for COVID-19 starting this week. West Hawaii Today.
YWAM students returning home. Discipleship Training School students at Youth With a Mission in Kona returning from three months abroad will be monitored at the University of the Nations. West Hawaii Today.
Courts, cops, cells and COVID-19: Criminal justice system in Hawaii wrestles with virus threat. As of Feb. 29, Hawaii Community Correctional Center, which has an operating bed capacity of 226 inmates, had a population of 408 inmates — 325 men and 83 women. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiian family claims ownership of Kohala shoreline parcel. A Native Hawaiian family claiming ownership of a Kohala shoreline parcel sparked a heated outburst from a sovereignty activist that temporarily shut down a Planning Committee hearing last week, but ended with the parcel moving forward to a rezoning. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Air Canada flight attendant is Maui’s first COVID-19 case. An Air Canada flight attendant who developed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving on Maui is the island’s first confirmed case of the virus, Gov. David Ige announced Sunday afternoon. Maui News.
Maui Arts & Cultural Center Announces Pause In Programming. In support of current County, State, and Federal governmental and health agency recommendations, and in light of the worldwide efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Maui Arts & Cultural Center has postponed all public programming until further notice. Maui Now.
Maui County COVID-19 cancellations, closures, postponements. The Maui News has compiled a list of countywide cancellations, closures and postponements due to novel coronavirus. Maui News.
Kauai
Silent danger lurks. The Kaua‘i Invasive Species Committee’s mission continues to evolve with the ever-changing ecosystem, which the Kapa‘a-based nonprofit organization was built to protect. Garden Island.
