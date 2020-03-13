Merrie Monarch canceled, Hawaii coronavirus testing lags far behind, Hawaiian heiress Kawananakoa found unfit to manage $215M estate, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Merrie Monarch hula ©2020 All Hawaii News
Merrie Monarch canceled. The 57th annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo has been canceled, marking the latest and one of the most anticipated events in Hawaii to be suspended in the wake of the spreading COVID-19 disease. Star-Advertiser.
Organizers cancel Merrie Monarch Festival, citing ongoing coronavirus fears. The Merrie Monarch Festival, the biggest stage for hula in the world, will be canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Merrie Monarch Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears. It’s the latest in a series of cancellations across Hawaii and the nation. Civil Beat.
Merrie Monarch Festival 2020 Cancelled. The world's premier hula festival will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Merrie Monarch Festival Officially Canceled. The 57th annual Merrie Monarch Festival — the most renowned celebration of hula in the world, held every year on the Big Island — has been canceled in response to fears surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. Big Island Now.
“This was such a hard decision to make,” Organizers cancel 2020 Merrie Monarch Festival. After heavy consideration, organizers and sponsors of the 2020 Merrie Monarch Festival announced that the event will not be held. KHON2.
Decision to cancel Merrie Monarch praised. The hula competition, while the crown jewel of Merrie Monarch week, is just one aspect of the weeklong festival. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii braces for possible recession as economic fallout of virus grows. Even if the coronavirus does not become widespread in Hawaii, business leaders said the pandemic is already hurting Hawaii businesses. Hawaii News Now.
Isle lawmakers hear dire forecasts. The newly created House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness heard a grim assessment Thursday morning of the near-term prospects for the Hawaii economy, and was also warned that unemployment claims are already beginning to increase. Star-Advertiser.
Can Hawaii’s Construction Industry Make Up For Slumping Tourism? A task force on COVID-19 floated ideas to boost the state economy through an outbreak. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Coronavirus Impact Committee Handed Grim Prognosis. The first meeting of a state House advisory committee looking at a possible downturn in the Hawaii economy in the wake of the coronavirus heard what many suspected: the impact is here and it's worse than projected. Hawaii Public Radio.
Flurry of blows to tourism. The shutdown of a major cruise line in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is salt in the wounds of many struggling tourism-related businesses in Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Bleak Economic Future Ahead Amid Growing COVID-19 Fears, State Leaders Say. Economy experts say it looks like Hawai‘i is headed into a recession as COVID-19 concerns continue to worry communities worldwide. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Coronavirus Updates: State Reduces Growth Forecast, UH To Go Online, Merrie Monarch Canceled. Hawaii Public Radio.
The visitor industry braces for layoffs and lawmakers rush to help. People with jobs related to tourism are already suffering from the drop in visitor arrivals. KHON2.
Government Steps Up Effort To Sanitize Public Spaces. Both the State and the County of Hawaiʻi are taking extra steps to help fight COVID-19. Big Island Video News.
State Spends $260K on Hand Sanitizing Dispensers/Supply at Hawai‘i Airports. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is installing 250 hand sanitizing dispensers with more than 12,000 boxes of anti-bacterial solution that will be placed in high passenger volume areas throughout the airports statewide. Maui Now.
Coronavirus prompts correctional facilities to suspend inmate visits. All correctional facilities are suspending personal visits starting Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Correctional Facilities Suspend Inmate Personal Visits. Effective today, March 13, 2020, and until further notice, all correctional facilities in Hawaiʻi will suspend inmate personal visits. Maui Now.
Will Hawaii Turn Cruise Ships Away? Cruise ships continue to dock in Hilo and elsewhere in Hawaiʻi, despite the declared pandemic due to COVID-19. Big Island Video News.
Keeping Hawaii’s Homeless Safe From Coronavirus. Without housing to self-quarantine in, the homeless population is at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and dying from it. Civil Beat.
Judge: Hawaiian Heiress Is Not Capable Of Managing Her Own Affairs. A state judge says the $215 million estate of Abigail Kawananakoa is being wasted and has said a conservator needs to oversee it. Civil Beat.
Kawananakoa found unfit to manage financial affairs. A judge ruled Thursday that Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa is mentally unfit to handle her own financial affairs. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Minimum Wage Bill Clears First Senate Hurdle. Some lawmakers still think $13 an hour is too low though. Civil Beat.
Rebuffed By Legislature, Hawaii Counties Seek Solutions To Mounting Abandoned Car Problem. Hawaiʻi’s mayors are not getting the help they’ve sought from the state Legislature this year to tackle a growing problem – abandoned cars. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Coronavirus Top Of Mind As Honolulu Budget Committee Begins Review Of Caldwell's Budget Plan. A Honolulu City Council committee kicks off a review of Mayor Kirk Caldwell's multi-billion dollar budget plan on Thursday as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic looms. Caldwell is proposing a $2.98 billion operating budget and $1.27 billion capital improvements budget for fiscal year 2021. Hawaii Public Radio.
Virus Outbreak Is No Excuse To Not Pay Your Property Tax. Property owners who don’t pay could lose their homes to foreclosure, the city’s budget director says. Civil Beat.
Amid outbreak, state’s first regional treatment center opens in Kaneohe. New safety procedures are now in place at Kaneohe's largest medical office building. Hawaii News Now.
Queen’s Medical Center turns ‘disaster tents’ into outdoor coronavirus triage center. The Queen’s Medical Center opened two “disaster tents” outside in its ambulance bay today to evaluate and test patients for the novel coronavirus while keeping them separated from Queen’s emergency room patients. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
‘I’m just worried’: Continued cruise ship visits have Lt. Gov. concerned about patient surge capacity. While the decision to halt cruise ship visits is out of Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s hands, the West Hawaii doctor is worried that neighbor islands may not have the capacity to handle a surge of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases from a vessel making call. West Hawaii Today.
$103M bond issue breezes through council committee. The County Council has nothing but aloha for a $103 million bond measure to raise money for road construction. West Hawaii Today.
Island’s nine care facilities implement no-visitor policies. Hawaii Island’s long-term nursing and care facilities have implemented unified no-visitor policies in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Outlines Actions to Protect Maui from Coronavirus. Mayor Michael Victorino said he would be seeking a moratorium of 60 days minimum on cruise ship travel to Maui County. Maui Now.
Cancellations rise with novel coronavirus worries. Off-island school trips halted, Kalaupapa tours suspended to protect elderly patients. Maui News.
Makena project may need broader environmental study. Plan proposes 53 luxury home lots near South Maui’s Makena coastline. Maui News.
Kauai
County closes various facilities for 60 days. The Department of Parks &Recreation announced the closure of various county facilities and events starting Monday, March 16, and continuing for a period of 60 days. Garden Island.
Combating the new coronavirus. Cruise ships docked on Thursday at Nawiliwili, releasing the usual flood of passengers onto Kaua‘i for shopping, tours and beach outings, just as the Grand Princess cruise ship did on Feb. 26. Garden Island.
