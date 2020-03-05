Infected cruise ship visited 4 Hawaii ports; Ige, all four mayors declare state of emergency over COVID-19; Green named coronavirus liaison, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Passengers disembark cruise ship on a rainy Hilo day ©2020 All Hawaii News
State monitoring cruise ship that had virus cases. State health officials said Wednesday they are monitoring a situation regarding a cruise ship that recently made stops in Hawaii and might have had passengers previously exposed to COVID-19, the recently identified coronavirus that has infected nearly 100,000 people worldwide since it was discovered in late December. Tribune-Herald.
Cruise Ship Headed Back to San Francisco with Quarantined Individual. The Coast Guard informed state officials today that the Grand Princess cruise had two ill passengers onboard a previous cruise, which was not in the islands, who have since tested positive for COVID-19. Maui Now.
Cruise ship linked to new coronavirus death stopped in Hawaii after patient disembarked in CA. A cruise ship that was carrying two passengers later confirmed to have coronavirus stopped in Hawaii after those patients disembarked in California, officials said. Hawaii News Now.
California man on same cruise ship that came to Hawaii has died from COVID-19. The Grand Princess arrived on Oahu on February 27 and was docked at Pier 2. Passengers were allowed to get off here as they did on Kauai, Maui, and in Hilo. KHON2.
Ige issues emergency proclamation to streamline state’s response to coronavirus. The governor has issued an emergency proclamation aimed at streamlining the state’s response to the coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige, counties of Hawaii issue emergency proclamations for COVID-19. Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on March 3 that will let the State work to prevent, contain and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and to provide disaster relief if necessary. KHON2.
Gov. Ige issues emergency proclamation for COVID-19. Gov. David Ige today issued an emergency proclamation that allows the state to work quickly and efficiently to prevent, contain and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and to provide disaster relief if necessary. KITV4.
Coronavirus Prompts Emergency Proclamation From State. Gov. David Ige Wednesday issued an emergency proclamation to facilitate a fast, efficient response to the threat posed by the coronavirus and to provide disaster relief, should that prove necessary. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Declares Emergency To Coordinate Coronavirus Efforts. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Governor Issues Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19. Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige today issued an emergency proclamation that allows the state to work quickly and efficiently to prevent, contain and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and to provide disaster relief if necessary. Maui Now.
Hawaii Officials Give COVID-19 Update, Pass Funding Measures. While there are no cases of Coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the State of Hawaiʻi, “the CDC announced it is investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship which is returning to San Francisco,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported in a Wednesday afternoon update. Big Island Video News.
Gov. David Ige appoints Josh Green as coronavirus preparedness coordinator. Gov. David Ige has appointed Lt. Gov. Josh Green as the administration’s liaison between the state and the health care sector for activities related to the COVID-19 preparedness and response. Star-Advertiser.
Ige Makes Green Coronavirus Healthcare Liaison. The lieutenant governor, a medical doctor, is “uniquely positioned” for the job, says the governor. Civil Beat.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green named Hawaii's COVID-19 Healthcare Liaison. Governor David Ige named Lieutenant Governor Josh Green Hawaii's COVID-19 Healthcare Liaison. KITV4.
Hawaii Preparing For Possible Economic Effects Of Coronavirus. Lawmakers want to work with state officials to make sure Hawaii can weather potential impacts from the virus. Civil Beat.
Economic Warning Signs From Coronavirus Already Appear In Islands. There are still no reported cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hawaii. But a spate of canceled events and falling visitor numbers from abroad indicate the virus is creating economic headwinds. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii receiving millions in federal funding to support coronavirus response. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today announced it will provide $2.75 million in initial funding to support Hawaii’s response to the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 emergency money on the way. Two people on Kaua‘i are under the supervision of the state Department of Health, self-monitoring for COVID-19, according to latest updates from DOH, and Gov. David Ige has issued an emergency proclamation regarding the virus. Garden Island.
United, Korean Air reducing Hawaii service as virus worries mount. News that United Airlines, Hawaii’s largest domestic carrier, plans to temporarily cut service to the islands was the latest coronavirus-related blow to the state’s tourism economy. Star-Advertiser.
Defense secretary notes site delays in stalled $1.9B radar. The Defense Department zeroed out funding in its fiscal 2021 budget request for the Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii — in spite of three years of congressional appropriations. Star-Advertiser.
Judge Rejects Gabbard’s Lawsuit Against Google. The presidential candidate claimed the company was trying to silence her. Civil Beat.
Oahu
HPD chief hopes to ‘shore up’ beats. The Honolulu Police Department plans to “shore up” parts of the department after Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal for a large bump in positions for officers. Star-Advertiser.
How to save Haiku Stairs? Kualoa Ranch suggests they be moved. With breathtaking views, Kualoa Ranch on Windward Oahu attracts tourists and filmmakers alike. Hawaii News Now.
New DMV self-service kiosk opens at Foodland in Waipahu. Another self-service kiosk to renew motor vehicle registrations is now available inside the Foodland Super Market at Waipio Shopping Center, city officials announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Settlement reached in deadly 2016 fall at Ala Moana Center. The owners of Ala Moana Center have settled a lawsuit over a 2016 railing collapse that led to the death of a young man. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Residents of Kurtistown neighborhood vow to fight cell phone tower project. Members of a small Kurtistown community are fighting for their health and homes against the planned construction of a nearly 200-foot-tall cellphone tower. Tribune-Herald.
$103M bond issue would build roads. A move to leverage the county general excise tax by floating bonds to expedite road projects could mean the payments stretch out past the 2030 expiration of the GET. West Hawaii Today.
Feds reviewing Section 106 comments for Daniel K. Inouye Highway extension. As state lawmakers consider allocating $90 million in capital improvement project funds to extend the cross-island route, known colloquially as Saddle Road, from its current terminus at Mamalahoa Highway to Queen Kaahumanu Highway, federal officials are starting to assess comments on the project’s archaeological inventory survey completed several years ago. West Hawaii Today.
Japan suspends its funding for TMT. Tomonori Usuda, TMT Japan project manager with the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, confirmed the budget reduction “due to the stalemate of the construction in Hawaii”. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
One on Maui tests negative for coronavirus. Number of tests likely to go up with arrival of kits, expanded criteria. Maui News.
Maui public libraries launch 'ukulele lending program. Six Maui public libraries will launch a new lending collection of ‘ukulele beginning Saturday, March 14th. KITV4.
Tournahauler takes its place of honor at sugar museum. Its 750-horsepower engine firing up with a guttural rumble and belch of black smoke, the island’s last functioning Tournahauler began what was likely the final run of its kind Monday morning in Puunene. Maui News.
Kauai
Honoring Bill Enoka. Enoka was one of two pilots who died in a recent plane crash at Dillingham airport on O‘ahu and was an active part of the Kaua‘i community, training pilots in the CAP and working on aircraft. Garden Island.
