Hawaii to start quarantining airport arrivals, first legislator tests positive as COVID-19 cases climb to 26, criticism mounts against state, local leaders, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

The State plans to quarantine everyone coming to Hawaii for 14 days. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green wants to implement a 14-day quarantine for both residents and visitors coming into the islands. KHON2.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green adds pressure to secure visitor arrivals. He wants to suspend all non-essential travel to the state through April 30. Hawaii News Now.
Petition fighting for mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors to Hawaii gains support. Maui COVID-19 Facts, a group that wants a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers to Hawaii is quickly gaining support. The group sent a petition to Governor Ige on Thursday, showing the number of signatures nearly doubled overnight, with more than 10,000 signatures. KITV4.
MIT Researcher: Honolulu Airport Wasn’t A Virus ‘Super-Spreader’ This Time. The author of a study on Honolulu’s unique potential to spread contagion says we’re lucky the coronavirus moved west out of China, not east toward the islands. Civil Beat.
Hawaii now has 26 cases of coronavirus. A television star and lawmaker are among the 10 most recent people in Hawaii to contract the coronavirus, which jumped to 26 from two cases in just one week. Star-Advertiser.
New coronavirus cases to the state include lawmaker, actor and medical center employee. The Hawaii Heath Department said all of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases here in Hawaii are travel related. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 26 Cases Reported Statewide. There remains only one reported confirmed case of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi Island, health officials say. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday. Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson announced 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Big Island Now.
DOH emphasizes social distancing. Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hawaii — eight on Oahu and two on Maui — bringing the total to 26, state health officials said. Tribune-Herald.
DOH Testing in Hawaii For COVID-19 Remains Deliberately Narrow. Lt. Gov. Josh Green slammed the pace of the state Department of Health’s screening program as a “total fail.” Civil Beat.
Why Hawaii Is Not Fully Prepared To Care For Surge In Coronavirus Patients. In less than a week, the number of cases of coronavirus in Hawaii increased from 2 to 16. Are Hawaii’s hospitals fully prepared for the influx of coronavirus patients? Two studies say no. Hawaii Public Radio.
House Speaker Scott Saiki urges Gov. David Ige to ‘shut down’ the state for 15 days. House Speaker Scott Saiki is describing the handling of the pandemic thus far as “utterly chaotic,” and is urging Gov. David Ige to shut down the state and have residents shelter in place for the next 15 days. Star-Advertiser.
House speaker ‘implores’ governor to institute immediate statewide shutdown for 15 days. House Speaker Scott Saiki is calling on the governor to institute an immediate statewide shutdown for 15 days, requiring people to shelter in their homes or hotel rooms to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Saiki To Ige: State’s Handling Of COVID-19 ‘Has Been Chaotic’. The Hawaii House speaker urges the governor to order “an immediate statewide shutdown” of the state for the next 15 days. Civil Beat.
House Speaker Says State Response 'Utterly Chaotic,' Wants 15-Day State Shutdown. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii House Speaker Calls For State Shutdown, Shelter In Place. Calling the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic "utterly chaotic" with "mass confusion among the public", House Speaker Scott Saiki called on the Governor to take immediate action. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii’s newly created Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 held its first meeting Thursday, as the state Department of Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19. Garden Island.
Sen. Nishihara in quarantine as Legislature closes indefinitely. Just hours after he was notified he tested positive for the new coronavirus, state Sen. Clarence Nishihara found himself confined Thursday to a bedroom in his Waipahu home without even a TV to pass the time. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii State Senator Tests Positive For Coronavirus. Health officials screened as many as 70 lawmakers and staff after Sen. Clarence Nishihara tested positive. Civil Beat.
State Capitol building closes after senator tests positive for coronavirus. The state Capitol building is closed following news that state Sen. Clarence Nishihara tested positive Thursday for coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s public schools will start offering grab-and-go meals for kids Monday. Two dozen public schools across the state will begin serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunches Monday to help students who might otherwise miss meals during the extended three-week spring break. Star-Advertiser.
DOE Will Offer Meals Outside Some Cafeterias While Schools Are Closed. Many students depend on school meals to keep from going hungry. Civil Beat.
University of Hawai‘i cancels graduation. The University of Hawai‘i is canceling the traditional commencement ceremonies, said University of Hawai‘i President David Lassner during a meeting of the University of Hawai‘i Board of Regents at the Honolulu Community College via teleconferencing. Garden Island.
University of Hawai‘i Commencement Ceremonies Canceled. Calling it a “difficult decision,” University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner announced the cancellation of all traditional commencement ceremonies at all 10 campuses in the US system, including the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului. Maui Now.
Unemployment online system crashes from onslaught of claims. The overload in unemployment claims, which have been steadily rising as COVID-19 concerns clamp down on Hawaii’s economy, caused a misleading reported drop in Wednesday’s activity. Star-Advertiser.
State Labor Department apologizes, explains solutions for lagging website. Officials say an overload of claims being filed online caused the problem. KHON2.
Hawaii Unemployment Claims Skyrocket As Coronavirus Crisis Continues. Thousands of people are trying to apply for unemployment insurance as Hawaii’s tourism and service industries tumble. Civil Beat.
Hilo, and Now Honolulu, Dodge Influx of Cruise Ship Passengers. Big Island residents are breathing a sigh of relief after state authorities canceled a cruise ship’s emergency plans to unload hundreds of its passengers at Hilo Harbor. State transportation officials say the Holland America Line vessel is now set to arrive in Honolulu Friday, but none of its more than 800 passengers will be allowed off. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
City pulls lifeguards from Oahu beaches. Residents and visitors swam at their own risk at Oahu beaches Thursday after city officials instructed lifeguards not to go to their observation tower stations over concerns that they could be exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Unauthorized vendors fill a gap left by departing city beach concessions. Despite Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement Wednesday that the city’s parks would be closed the next day, there were at least 100 tourists enjoying Kuhio Beach Park on Thursday morning, according to Dave Carvalho of the city concession Pacific Island Beach Boys, who was waiting to hear whether the city Department of Enterprise Services would order his concession to close that day. Star-Advertiser.
A major Waikiki hotel closes its doors to encourage visitors to return home safely. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hale Koa Hotel, but the Waikiki resort — which caters to military families — decided to close its doors Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Twin-tower Keeaumoku project wins Council OK. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the green light to a twin-tower condominium project that is expected to add nearly 1,000 more residential units to the Keeaumoku Street area. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Inouye in isolation; Big Isle senators react after Nishihara tests positive for COVID-19. State Sen. Lorraine Inouye of Hilo said she was tested Thursday for the COVID-19 coronavirus and will remain in isolation in Honolulu until she receives the test results. Tribune-Herald.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing comes to Kona on Monday. The 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. effort is being undertaken by Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s COVID Task Force with help from the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation and Ironman Foundation. West Hawaii Today.
Feeding the hungry: Food Basket seeks monetary donations, paper bags, volunteers. The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s food bank, is seeking the community’s help as they face uncertain times providing food for our island’s hungry as the coronavirus pandemic continues. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor Kim’s Plan Poses Serious Health Risks, Scientists Say. Kim’s plan also contrasts starkly with the policies soon to be enacted by mayors on every other major island — as O‘ahu and Maui will mandate social distancing practices for all restaurants, bars and related businesses, and Kaua‘i will enforce a 9 p.m. curfew indefinitely. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor Victorino Announces Public Health Emergency Rules for Maui County. Mayor Michael Victorino announced a number of Public Health Emergency Rules effective as of 7:45 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, directed toward limiting the gathering of groups of people and curtailing vehicular transportation except for essential activities or operation of essential business or government functions, such as travel to and from work and medical appointments. Maui Now.
Emergency rules take effect Friday. County to require closures of certain businesses; road to Hana for local traffic. Maui News.
Online fees waived for water, trash, property taxes. Credit card and transaction fees for online payments for real property taxes, trash pickup and water bills are being waived, and a Molokai and Lanai COVID-19 update will be livestreamed Friday, Maui County said. Maui News.
Maui Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Expected to Launch Early Next Week. Preparations are underway to ready the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot in Wailuku as Maui’s drive-through testing site for COVID-19. Maui Now.
2 new Maui cases are residents who returned from Europe. Two Maui residents who traveled back from Europe together were among the 10 new cases reported in Hawaii on Thursday, according to county and state officials. Maui News.
Kauai
Mail it in or make an appointment. Most county offices are closing to the public due to COVID-19 spread-prevention techniques. Garden Island.
Utility disconnections suspended. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative and Hawai‘i Gas have both suspended service disconnections for Hawai‘i residents in response to anticipated economic hardships for members and customers. Garden Island.
