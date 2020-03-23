Hawaii shutting down, issuing stay at home orders, 14-day quarantine for arrivals, some say state isn't doing enough to protect against COVID-19, news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki surfers ©2020 All Hawaii News
As the number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii climbs to 56, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino are ordering residents to stay at home and work at home if they aren't essential workers, following the lead of San Francisco and other jurisdictions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu, Maui mayors issued stay-at-home orders to flatten coronavirus curve. The majority of Hawaii’s population was ordered to stay at home until April 30 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as the mayors of the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County ordered non-essential workers to work from home for the next five-and-a-half weeks, and Gov. David Ige said Hawaii is headed for a statewide stay-at-home order. Pacific Business News.
As Honolulu, Maui Order “Stay At Home”, Big Island Awaits Mayor Kim. On Sunday, the mayors of the City and County of Honolulu and the County of Maui issued stay-at-home, work-at-home orders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of which has already upended life in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
'Close the state down’: Critics question Ige’s approach to coronavirus. After Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Maui Mayor Mike Victorino issued stay-at-home orders for residents, Gov. David Ige said he plans to issue a statewide plan after a legal review. Hawaii News Now.
14-day quarantine to begin Thursday for arrivals to Hawaii. In the state’s toughest measure yet in battling the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. David Ige on Saturday ordered residents and visitors returning to Hawaii to undergo a 14-day quarantine starting Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days. Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus. Associated Press.
Quarantine order starts Thursday for people entering Hawaii. Gov. David Ige on Saturday afternoon announced a 14-day quarantine mandate for visitors and residents arriving to Hawaii via all modes of travel effective Thursday until further notice. Maui News.
Here’s What The Governor Can Do In An Emergency. The Emergency Management Act expands the governor’s powers during a crisis. Civil Beat.
Kahele, Gabbard Expresses Concern Over Governor’s Proclamation. Hilo State Senator Kai Kahele implored Governor David Ige to take further action immediately, as a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine begins Thursday for all arrivals into Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiian Airlines to cease most flights. As the state’s visitor industry moves quickly toward protective hibernation, Hawaiian Airlines announced Sunday that it will suspend most of its long-haul passenger service and reduce its schedule of flights to the neighbor islands. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines Will Suspend Most Long-Haul Service Starting Thursday. The airline, which is Hawaii’s largest private employer, faces uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Airlines, in preparation for a 14-day government quarantine order for all Hawaii arrivals set to begin Thursday, announced Sunday it will maintain its regular flight schedule through Wednesday to allow guests to return home and to accommodate the repatriation of aircraft before finalizing significant reductions of its domestic and international passenger network. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiian to Suspend Most Long-Haul Passenger Service. Hawaiian Airlines will sideline most of its long-haul passenger service in response to a 14-day, state-ordered quarantine for all arrivals beginning Thursday, March 26. Big Island Now.
Hawaiian Air to suspend most N. America, international flights, some interisland routes. In the wake of Gov. David Ige’s travel quarantine mandate, Hawaiian Airlines announced Sunday that it will suspend most of its North America and international routes beginning Thursday and cut some of its Neighbor Island routes starting Wednesday. Maui News.
8 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, officials say. Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hawaii — including another child — bringing the state cases to 56, the state Department of Health said today. Star-Advertiser.
8 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Health said the total case numbers rose to 56, including six new cases on Oahu and two on Maui. Civil Beat.
Blood Bank of Hawaii Calls for Donations as COVID-19 Creates Nationwide Shortage. Hawai‘i’s blood supply is dropping fast as concern over the spread of COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of nearly 30 blood drives that had been scheduled through May. Hawaii Business.
38 Hawaii public schools to kick off free Grab-and-Go Meals on March 23. Stop by one of the designated schools to pick up a grab-and-go meal for each child present in the car. KHON2.
Your Child Care Center May Still Be Open. As coronavirus cases rise in the state, child care centers emerge as an “essential function” for front-line workers. Civil Beat.
What stores offer senior shopping hours in Hawaii? To protect a high-risk group from exposure to COVID-19, stores around the state are starting to offer special hours dedicated to seniors and those with chronic conditions. KITV4.
Hawaii Prosecutors Retool Policies To Avoid Filling Up Jails During Pandemic. One prosecutor — Justin Kollar of Kauai — has signed on to a national initiative to release some low level offenders not considered a threat to the community. Civil Beat.
Walk-In Voting Canceled For Hawaii Democratic Primary. The party will add another round of mailed balloting for the April 4 presidential contest, but details are still being finalized. Civil Beat.
Is Climate Change Affecting The Spread Of Disease? A warming climate could negatively impact Hawaii residents’ ability to fight off diseases like the flu and COVID-19, and will enable the spread of more ailments. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issues stay at home, work from home order. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today issued a “stay at home, work from home order” for Oahu effective Monday at 4:30 p.m. through April 30 in an attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor Orders ‘Stay At Home, Work From Home’ For All Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency order on Sunday requiring all Oahu residents and visitors to stay home except for essential activities. Civil Beat.
Stay at home, work from home order announced for Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that he signed an emergency order which involves Oahu residents to stay at home and work from home. KHON2.
Norwegian Jewel cruise passengers will disembark in Honolulu on Monday for ship repairs. Hawaii officials and Norwegian Cruise Line will transport the nearly 2,000 passengers to chartered flights in isolation to avoid public contact amid ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. KITV4.
Cruise ship passengers to go directly to airport. A Norwegian Cruise Line ship will begin offloading its 2,000 passengers at Honolulu Harbor today after initially being denied permission to do so because of the coronavirus outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Norwegian Jewel docked in Honolulu, passengers will disembark to airport. Another cruise ship is seen docked in Honolulu. The Norwegian Jewel arrived Sunday afternoon. KHON2.
Disney, Four Seasons hotels at Hawaii's Ko Olina Resort's to close due to coronavirus. Ko Olina Resort — including the Four Seasons Resort Oahu, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and the Ko Olina Golf Club — will close to the public on Tuesday because of the coronavirus, which will put more than 2,500 employees out of work for an unspecified amount of time. Pacific Business News.
Tripler has dealt with at least 4 known cases of COVID-19. So far, officials have reported at least four cases tied to or treated by Tripler Army Medical Center staff. Hawaii News Now.
Owners of abutting Honolulu buildings remain locked in a renovation dispute. Two historic downtown Honolulu office buildings could use some social distancing on Queen Emma Street. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Green to address County Council: Council to hear COVID-19 update Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to address the Hawaii County Council during a teleconference Wednesday that includes a question-and-answer session with council members. West Hawaii Today.
Council seeks lockdown: Resolutions ask Ige, Kim to ‘push the pause’ button amid COVID-19 scare. Shut it down already, the County Council urged Gov. David Ige and Mayor Harry Kim in a pair of nonbinding resolutions approved unanimously Friday. West Hawaii Today.
Volcano businesses hope current problems won’t mirror 2018 struggles. As Big Island tourism struggles during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Volcano businesses are hoping to avoid a repeat of their problems during the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Tribune-Herald.
Claim that TMT needs performance bond alive on appeal. Foes of the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope are appealing to Hawaii’s appellate court in hopes of overturning a lower court rejection of their argument that the project requires a substantial security bond before starting construction. Star-Advertiser.
Kona Coffee Farmers Favor 100% Labeling Rule. These farmers want the Kona name to be reserved only for 100% Kona coffee. Hawaii Business.
Maui
Maui ‘stay at home and work from home’ order starts Wednesday. Mayor Michael Victorino issued Sunday afternoon a “stay home and work from home” emergency order for all residents and visitors in Maui County — effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday until April 30 — amid efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve. Maui News.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issues stay at home, work from home order. Victorino said critical services will still continue and everyone will still be able to get groceries and other essential products. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Stay-At-Home Order, Effective March 25 to April 30. Mayor Michael Victorino announced an update to Public Health Emergency Rules ordering those in Maui County to stay at home and work from home, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Maui Now.
Maui mayor outlines what’s essential and not essential in stay-at-home order. A “stay-at-home” order issued for Maui will go into effect on Wednesday, Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
More COVID-19 rules ‘likely’. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami, in consultation with Governor David Ige and the mayors of the other islands, is expected to refine Kaua‘i’s response to the COVID-19 during announcements that will be released, today. Garden Island.
Mayor On Curfew — ‘I’m Willing To Be Criticized For Overreacting’. Derek Kawakami, frustrated by the tourist influx, imposed a curfew for the island. Civil Beat.
Curfew takes effect with no violations. The people on Kaua‘i responded positively to the mayor-mandated curfew that took effect on Friday. Garden Island.
