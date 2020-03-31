Hawaii map shows COVID-19 cases by ZIP approximation, inter-island travelers face 14-day quarantine, public defender wants 426 inmates released, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii COVID-19 map, week 1. Hawaii Department of Health
New Island Maps Plot Location Of COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. A new set of maps showing the confirmed coronavirus cases by zip code will be updated once a week, the state health website says. Big Island Video News.
DOH Releases Hawai‘i COVID-19 Virus Map. The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday evening released a map of COVID-19 infections across all four major Hawaiian Islands, which tracks where cases are most heavily concentrated. Big Island Now.
Interisland quarantine starts Wednesday. A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers starting Wednesday comes as Hawaii begins to address a shift in COVID-19 cases from mostly out-of-state travel-related to more in-state. Star-Advertiser.
Interisland Travelers Ordered To Quarantine; Case Total Now At 204. Hawaii Gov. David Ige is imposing a fourteen-day mandatory quarantine on interisland travelers starting on Wednesday. The emergency order will close a gap in the state safety net aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor expands state’s mandatory quarantine to include inter-island travelers, too. The governor is expanding a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for air travel to include all inter-island passengers as part of a push to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. Hawaii News Now.
Governor Ige puts 14-day quarantine on inter-island travelers. With 204 cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii, Governor Ige announced Monday that the mandatory two-week quarantine for all incoming passengers will now include those who fly inter-island. KHON2.
Interisland travelers face quarantine. After midnight tonight, anyone taking an interisland flight who is not an essential worker traveling for legitimate work purposes will be subjected to “a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine,” Gov. David Ige said Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Gov Signs New Order, Inter-island Quarantine Starts April 1. Governor David Ige made some COVID-19 related announcements on Monday, while Lt. Gov. Josh Green gave a situational update. Big Island Video News.
Inter-Island Travelers to Face Mandatory Quarantine, Hawai‘i Gets $4 Billion in Aid. Anyone in Hawai‘i who wants to island-hop during the month of April will have to pay with 14 days of mandatory quarantine — on top of the cost of airfare. Big Island Now.
Gov. Ige Calls for Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine on Interisland Travel for Month of April. During an afternoon press conference, Governor David Ige announced a mandatory self quarantine for inter-island travel beginning on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Maui Now.
Hawaii COVID-19 Count Exceeds 200. The number of new cases has more than doubled since last Wednesday. Civil Beat.
Child is among 204 cases in Hawaii. At least two people, including a 37-year-old Waikiki bartender, are on life support and ventilators in Hawaii hospitals due to the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Ahead of the Curve. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green played a high stakes round of the “on the other hand” game at a press conference Monday — encouraging Hawai‘i residents that the state could see low COVID-19 mortality rates if people follow the rules, but warning that a failure to do so would still lead to a public health catastrophe. Big Island Now.
Hawaii blood samples caught in pandemic’s disruption of air travel. The precipitous drop in airlift to and from Hawaii is having hidden consequences that could affect precious cargo including the supply of blood for patients in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Is Taking A Big Toll On Other Types Of Health Care. Many hospitals are canceling elective procedures, while dwindling numbers of patients are threatening the bottom line of community and rural clinics. Civil Beat.
Some Hawaii hospitals accept homemade masks as experts urge public to wear them. The coronavirus pandemic is prompting Hawaii’s health care system to change some of its old rules. Some hospitals are now accepting donations of homemade masks as the CDC considers guidelines that would recommend everyone to wear them in public. Hawaii News Now.
More schools will hand out grab-and-go meals, according to the Hawaii Department of Education. 46 public schools statewide will serve breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old or younger by Wednesday, April 1. Prior to this, only 38 campuses were serving meals. Hawaii News Now.
Jail time for crimes increased during emergency proclamation. The state is under an emergency proclamation, so certain crimes committed during this time will carry enhanced penalties. KHON2.
Public Defender’s Office Wants Hundreds More Hawaii Inmates Released. That includes 137 inmates from the Oahu Community Correctional Center, 44 from Kauai, 45 from Maui, 197 from Hilo, and three from the women’s facility on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Public Defender’s Office Wants Hundreds More Hawaii Inmates Released. Public defender recommends up to 426 inmates be released. The Office of the Public Defender late Monday submitted to the Hawaii Supreme Court a list with the names of 426 inmates that it believes may be released from incarceration to help ease Oahu’s overpopulated jails in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Balance COVID Restrictions With Freedoms, ACLU Tells Police. The letter offers guidance on COVID-19-related movement restrictions, and cautions against arrests "due to the risks of COVID-19 exposure for people in custody and people working in jails. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii’s Economic Downturn Will Be ‘Sharp And Painful’. A new University of Hawaii report paints a grim picture for Hawaii’s economic outlook. Civil Beat.
Economist: Recession in Hawaii will surpass anything we’ve seen ‘in our lifetimes’. Carl Bonham, director of the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaii, made the dire economic prediction in a legislative meeting on the coronavirus pandemic Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Economist: Hawaii in recession as virus shuts down tourism. The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the state’s economy into a recession that’s unprecedented for people alive in Hawaii today, a University of Hawaii economist told lawmakers Monday. Associated Press.
State lawmakers, meeting over Zoom, discussed a new UHERO forecast update that addresses the economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is taking heavy toll on the economy, and Hawaiʻi is already in a deep recession that will surpass anything that we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Big Island Video News.
“This is a song and dance!” Senators accuse Governor’s office of poor leadership in COVID-19 crisis. Senator Kidani tells Governor’s Chief of Staff, the Senate committee was “dismayed” at information getting “circumvented.” Strong words flying between state Senators and the Governor’s office on Monday. KITV4.
Hawaii unemployment could soar to 25% before recovery begins. Hawaii’s unemployment rate is projected to soar to 25% later this year in the economic free fall triggered by the coronavirus disaster, but the state is also in line to receive at least $4 billion in federal aid from the new federal relief bill approved Friday, according to testimony before a select state House committee Monday morning. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Might be an Act of God That Voids Business Contracts. It’s possible that some businesses in Hawai‘i will try to claim that circumstances surrounding COVID-19 absolve them of obligations under a business contract. Hawaii Business.
Hawaii to get at least $4B in federal coronavirus aid. The federal government will send at least $4 billion in coronavirus funding to Hawaii in the form of direct payments to the state and county governments, individuals and businesses, which are also eligible for millions in loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Pacific Business News.
Oahu
Hiking trails may be open but off-limits in closed parks. When Hawaii Kai resident Lisa Westly checked the Na Ala Hele hiking trails website of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife on Thursday, she was happy to see the Hawaii Loa Ridge trail, a nearby favorite, was open, despite the closure of several city and state parks to counter the coronavirus’ spread. Star-Advertiser.
Giant Tesla batteries proposed for Oahu power. Hawaiian Electric is proposing to plug Oahu’s power grid into an enormous battery pack. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County announces online appointment request form. The County of Hawaii now has an appointment request form available online for those needing access to county services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is no longer taking face-to-face appointments. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Intermediate School to serve ‘grab-and-go’ meals starting April 6. The state Department of Education said Monday that Hilo Union Elementary School on April 6 will become one of the Big Island public schools where parents, guardians or caregivers can pick up a “grab-and-go” meal for all public and charter school students. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island Humane Society introduces way to ‘foster to adopt’ animals online. The Hawaii Island Humane Society animal shelters are closed on the Big Island, but adoption and fostering demands remain high during the COVID-19 outbreak. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
MEDB Gets $100K for Local Manufacturing of Ventilators During COVID-19 Response. Mayor Michael Victorino announced today, $100,000 in grant funds to Maui Economic Development Board Inc. for local production of emergency ventilators to treat COVID-19. Maui Now.
Maui Health Foundation Coordinating PPE Donations. Maui Health is partnering with the Maui Health Foundation to serve as a community drop-off site for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi gun shop see “sizeable uptick” in sales. Bryant’s store is open six days a week and follows island-wide measures in line with Mayor Derek Kawakami’s curfew. Garden Island.
Virtual screenings. Kaua‘i nurse practitioner Marghee Maupin is offering COVID-19 screenings to patients with or without insurance, and is conducting virutal exams via online video platforms to consult with her patients. Garden Island.
Molokai
Coronavirus-Free Moloka'i Wants To Keep It That Way. A coronavirus outbreak on Molokaʻi could severely strain the island’s health care system with just one hospital - Molokaʻi General Hospital - serving its more than 7,000 residents. Hawaii Public Radio.
