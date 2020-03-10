Hawaii House panel named to study COVID-19 economic effects, Nadamoto seeks Honolulu prosecutor job, $82M FEMA agreement for lava-stricken Puna, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii cruise ship scene ©2020 All Hawaii News
Grand Princess docks in Oakland with 4 isle residents to be quarantined. Four Hawaii residents were among the 3,500 people aboard the Grand Princess that docked Monday at the Port of Oakland, Calif., but state health officials did not have details on them or where they will be quarantined. Star-Advertiser.
House Speaker Scott Saiki appoints members of Hawaii coronavirus committee. House Speaker Scott Saiki has appointed 26 members of the Select House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting this week. Star-Advertiser.
House Speaker Names Business Leaders To Coronavirus Committee. The 26-member committee will have its first public meeting Thursday. Civil Beat.
The state is scrambling to get in touch with people who had close contact with an elderly Oahu man who caught the coronavirus on a trip to Washington state. State scrambles to get in touch with those who had contact with patient. Hawaii News Now.
State tourism hit hard as virus reaches Hawaii. COVID-19 has infected Hawaii’s visitor industry, which is starting to see symptoms ranging from travel cancellations and anemic bookings to declining air seats to plummeting hotel occupancies — some as low as 10%. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 testing in Hawaii comes under fire. The state confirmed its first case Friday and a second on Sunday, though doctors have been frustrated at the lack of widespread testing in the community and say the Health Department has denied testing for some patients who physicians suspect might have the disease. Star-Advertiser.
5 Kaiser employees linked to coronavirus care under ‘self-monitoring’ at home. Kaiser Permanente says five of its employees are now self-monitoring at home because they were involved in the care of two people with coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Minimum Wage Hikes Have Had Little Long-Lasting Effect On Business. Minimum wage hikes might be tough for some local businesses, but a recent state study of the impacts of the 2014 minimum wage increase shows few effects on the labor market. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers Want To Subsidize Big Rate Increases By Hawaii’s Only Interisland Shipper. But the state Department of Transportation opposes House Bill 2475, saying it unfairly benefits just one company. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Acting prosecutor Nadamoto formally announces run for the position. Honolulu’s acting city prosecutor, Dwight Nadamoto, on Monday formally kicked off his campaign for election to the job. Star-Advertiser.
Acting Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto Announces Run For The Job. He filed his paperwork back in December but withheld his announcement until now. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s acting city prosecutor wants the job permanently. Acting city Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto announced Monday he wants the job permanently. Hawaii News Now.
In trial for control of her fortune, heiress Abigail Kawananakoa takes the stand. Hawaiian royalty descendant Abigail Kawananakoa took the witness stand for the first time in the two-a-half year legal battle over her fortune. Hawaii News Now.
Kawananakoa takes witness stand in her defense. Abigail Kawananakoa denied she had a stroke, accused her former attorney of lying and disputed the need for independent oversight of her financial affairs during more than an hour of court testimony that was open to the public Monday afternoon. Star-Advertiser.
Coronavirus concerns prompt downtown Honolulu bar to cancel popular St. Patrick’s Day block party. Murphy’s Bar & Grill announced today it is canceling its 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day block party over concerns of spreading the novel coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu home sales strong in first two months of 2020. Oahu single-family home sales for the first two months of the year were 13% higher than the same period a year ago, while the median price declined slightly, and condominium sales in January and February rose 7% as the median price increased by nearly 4%, according to statistics from the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
County reaches agreement with FEMA on lava-covered roads. The agreement under FEMA’s Public Assistance program identifies about $82 million worth of damage to county-owned roads, excluding Highway 132. Tribune-Herald.
Pohoiki Road Restoration Part Of $82 Million FEMA Agreement. The County will cover a quarter of the cost of recovering various county roads covered by lava during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea. Big Island Video News.
FEMA to Provide Tens of Millions in Volcano Recovery Aid. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending more than $60 million to Hawai‘i County to help repair public roads devastated by lava during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. Big Island Now.
FEMA, Hawaii County reach agreement to replace roads destroyed by Kilauea eruption. FEMA and Hawaii County have reached an agreement on the cost of replacing public roads inundated by lava during 2018’s Kilauea eruption — $82 million. KHON2.
Bill would establish guidelines for distribution of disaster funds. A County Council committee will hear a bill today that will determine how to disburse millions of dollars of Kilauea eruption recovery funds. Tribune-Herald.
20 nominations considered by PONC: Commission kicks off land-buying program for 2020. Three stretches of Alii Drive oceanfront property are on a list of properties the county will consider purchasing this year under its open space land-buying program. West Hawaii Today.
Kona’s Simmy and Lokelani McMichael made the trip to Hilo on Monday to testify before the Hawaiʻi County Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission on behalf of some treasured coastal lands along Aliʻi Drive. Big Island Video News.
Hospitals button up: HMC, others implement new visitor restrictions, screenings. New visitor restrictions and screenings are now in place at Hilo Medical Center, Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua, Ka‘u Hospital, Extended Care Facility and HMC’s outpatient clinics in response to ongoing developments with COVID-19. Tribune-Herald.
EPA assesses fines, requires closure of 12 large-capacity cesspools. The owners of a dozen large-capacity cesspools in North and South Kona have agreed to pay fines and replace them with compliant systems. West Hawaii Today.
Marzo running for mayor. Ikaika Marzo, a Puna tour operator who became a social media phenomenon during the monthslong 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption of Kilauea volcano, is running for mayor. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Sen. English Announces $204 Million for Projects in 7th Senatorial District. Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English of Maui announced that over $204 million in Capital Improvement Project funds were released by Governor David Ige for the senator’s District 7, which covers Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and Kaho‘olawe. Maui Now.
Maui Departments Increase Sanitization, Urge Precautions Against COVID-19. While there are no confirmed cases in Maui County, all county departments and personnel have increased sanitization efforts and are taking additional precautions amid statewide concerns relating to COVID-19. Maui Now.
Home sales on Maui rise on mixed prices in February. Home sales on Maui rose in February, compared to a year ago, but the median price for single-family homes declined by 5% even as the median price for condominiums rose by about the same amount, according to statistics from the Realtors Association of Maui. Pacific Business News.
Kauai
Some Brun charges dismissed. Felony charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest against County Councilmember Arthur Brun—originally filed by Kauai County authorities—have been dismissed, apparently because they were superseded by Brun’s federal indictment for running an island-wide methamphetamine ring. Garden Island.
How rulebreaking is impacting professional photographers. Many places on Kauai are completely off-limits for professional photography and videography — places like the bottom of Wailua Falls and Waimea Canyon and Koke‘e. Garden Island.
Kauai median condo price soars as sales grow by double digits. Home sales grew by double digits on Kauai last month along with prices, compared to a year ago, with the median price of a condominium rising 89%, according to statistics from Hawaii Information Service on behalf of the Kauai Board of Realtors. Pacific Business News.
