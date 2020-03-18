Hawaii governor asks tourists to stay away, restaurants, bars, libraries close, state employees to stay home, more COVID-19 news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii pool party in pre-COVID days ©2020 All Hawaii News
State Wants Tourists To Postpone Visits As Coronavirus Cases Climb to 14. Gov. David Ige said today the state is encouraging tourists to temporarily postpone their Hawaii visits and will screen cruise ship passengers for the coronavirus starting on Friday while working on similar thermal screening at the airport. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ige urges visitors to stay away for 30 days; all non-essential state workers to stay home. Amid growing fears that the coronavirus is spreading in the community, the governor issued a host of new orders and guidelines Tuesday, directing all non-essential state workers to stay home, asking visitors to stay away, and directing bars to close. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige lays out plan for “15 Days to Slow the Spread of COVID-19”. KHON2.
Gov Issues COVID-19 Directives, “Encourages” Visitors To Postpone Vacations. Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige is promoting "15 Days to Slow the Spread" of COVID-19, directing certain closures and "encouraging" visitors to postpone their vacations. Big Island Video News.
Ige asks would-be travelers to avoid Hawaii; all cruise passengers to be screened. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday urged potential visitors to the islands to postpone their vacations for at least 30 days as part of what he called “strong measures to secure our islands” from the global coronavirus pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
=====
Restaurants and bars to shut-down dine-in by governor’s request. Governor David Ige is requesting for bars, restaurants and other businesses to make changes to only operate as a drive-through, pick-up or delivery and close down their dining areas for the next 15 days as an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus. KHON2.
Bars closed, restaurants dine-out only. Governor David Ige closed churches, clubs, theaters and bars statewide on Tuesday, limited restaurants to drive-through, take-out, pick-up or delivery only and limited social gatherings to 10 people or less to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. Garden Island.
Full text of Gov. David Ige’s announcement of ‘aggressive action’ to fight coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Tourism shocks could cost tens of thousands of jobs. Gov. David Ige’s call for tourists to postpone trips to Hawaii for the next 30 days could lead to the closure of some hotels and job losses for tens of thousands of workers, according to one industry expert. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Biggest Industry Is Reeling As The Coronavirus Spreads. Hawaii’s hotel and service industry workers are losing their jobs as COVID-19 pummels the state’s tourist industry. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Governor Wants Bars And Clubs To Close Or Cut Back. Many state employees are also being directed to work from home. Civil Beat.
Ige directs bars to close, shift restaurants to takeout. To date, Hawaii has recorded 14 positive cases of the new coronavirus. Officials have closed schools and facilities and postponed events to prevent the disease from spreading widely in the community and overwhelming the health-care system. Associated Press.
=====
HSTA files grievance over Hawaii DOE’s plan to call teachers back next week. The union representing Hawaii’s public school teachers is challenging a decision by the state Department of Education to require teachers to work during the second week of the extended two-week spring break. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Teachers Union Files Complaint Against DOE, Governor. The union says the state’s plan to have teachers back in the classroom next week and kids the week after is too soon. Civil Beat.
HSTA files complaint over plan for teachers to return to school next week. Governor David Ige said public school students will be back to school on March 30th, but teachers, who are scheduled to be back in school next week say that’s too soon. KHON2.
=====
Foodland, Foodland Farms, Sack N Save and Target to have special shopping hours for seniors. All Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack N Save stores statewide will serve only seniors during their first hour of business on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, allowing them to shop in less crowded conditions as those around the state stock up during the COVID-19 outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Businesses, community members extend a helping hand to kupuna as virus spreads. Some businesses and community members noticed how busy lines and empty shelves could leave Hawaii’s seniors without necessary supplies. KHON2.
Blood Bank of Hawaii Calls for Donations as COVID-19 Creates Nationwide Shortage. Hawai‘i’s blood supply is dropping fast as concern over the spread of COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of nearly 30 blood drives that had been scheduled through May. Hawaii Business.
Protocols urged before visits to remote screening sites. As testing for COVID-19 ramps up across the state, health officials and medical providers are encouraging residents to follow proper screening protocols to prevent overtaxing limited health care resources. Star-Advertiser.
Holland America Line cruise ship’s crew disembarks in Honolulu. A Holland America Line cruise ship, the Westerdam, moored at Pier 2, arrived Monday and was scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Unemployment claims soar as tourism comes to a standstill, business close. The state saw an additional 1,490 unemployment claims Monday. That one-day total, surpassed the total from the previous week. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii construction industry may ease virus economic impact. Hawaii’s construction industry could soften the blow to the state’s economy during the continuing spread of the new coronavirus, analysts and business leaders said. Hawaii News Now.
This Hawaii Defense Contractor Has Emerged As A Major Political Player. Navatek’s strategy has paid off. It’s received millions of dollars in federal contracts with the help of members of Congress throughout the country. Civil Beat.
Schatz Backs Kahele For Congress At Washington Fundraiser. Hawaii’s senior senator was the “special guest” at an event to boost the state senator’s campaign to replace U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Iwilei building could become quarantine center for coronavirus-infected homeless. Discussions are underway to triage and quarantine homeless people who test positive for the novel coronavirus in a 26-room, three-story building behind the Institute for Human Services’ women’s shelter on Kaamahu Place in Iwilei. Star-Advertiser.
City: We’ll continue to conduct sweeps amid coronavirus outbreak. The city says it will continue to conduct homeless sweeps as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Aloha Stadium suspends operations, putting events in jeopardy. After earlier projecting a $1.16 million profit for the current fiscal year, Aloha Stadium officials are now trying to assess how much of a hit they might take from closing the facility for the four weeks. Star-Advertiser.
St. Andrew’s Schools Extends Spring Break and Moves to Distance Learning. St. Andrew’s Schools is extending spring break across all campuses. KITV4.
Windward Mall alters hours of operation in response to COVID-19. Windward Mall’s management team will continue to monitor local public health and CDC channels for information and will be sure to share information as it becomes available. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Council closing meetings: Meeting live-streams to continue, but no oral testimony. They say you can’t fight city hall. In these uncertain times, you can hardly even go there. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor Kim Sends Message On County Policy After State COVID-19 Directives. All County employees are to report to work as scheduled, says Mayor Harry Kim, and Big Island restaurants, bars, and places of worship may make their own decision as to whether they stay open or close. Big Island Video News.
Big Island has first confirmed COVID-19 case. A visitor from the mainland is the first confirmed Big Island case, state Epidemiologist Sarah Park said Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Waimea Urgent Care Tentatively Closes; COVID-19 Testing Sites Open Islandwide. Waimea Urgent Care has tentatively closed until April 1, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread. Big Island Now.
Drive-through virus testing begins in Hilo. Thirty-five people were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday during Hilo Medical Center’s first day of drive-through testing. Tribune-Herald.
21 tested for COVID-19 at community health center. The nonprofit health center, which serves 25% of West Hawaii’s population, said it began testing patients on Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
DLNR Closes Big Island State Parks, Announces Several Statewide Mass Closures. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and risks of its potential spread, the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources has announced several closures, including state parks across the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Kona couple quarantined in California after getting off ship with cluster of COVID-19 cases. A couple from Kona is quarantined in California after getting off a cruise ship stricken with a cluster of coronavirus cases. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui Senators Update Constituents as Legislative Session is Suspended. Hawai’i State senators from Maui released a video Monday afternoon announcing the suspension of senate sessions. Maui Now.
Maui doctors call for free regional testing center. Physicians: Clinics don’t have staff, resources to handle influx of patients. Maui News.
Third case of COVID-19 reported on Maui. A third person on Maui has tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health said on Tuesday afternoon. Maui News.
Businesses reduce hours while some go on total hiatus. Regal Cinemas in Maui Mall is temporarily closing while theater at QKC remains open. Maui News.
Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i COVID-19 Update for Residents to be Live Streamed Friday. The County of Maui will be providing COVID-19 updates to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents on Friday via a live stream on Akakū Maui Community Television, Channel 53 and the County of Maui Facebook page. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai underwater from Westside to Northshore. On Tuesday morning, a Hanalei resident Kevin Horgan and his wife woke up to about four feet of water flooding the bottom floor of their house, which is located on Weke Road across from the newly rebuilt Blackpot Beach Park. Garden Island.
