Hawaii disinfects behind cruise ship as second COVID-19 victim tests positive, Lt. Gov. asks White House to stop cruise ships from docking here, Kauai mayor to deliver state of the county speech online, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Officials Confirm 2nd Virus Case. Hawaii’s second case of the virus that causes COVID-19 was confirmed after a man who traveled to Washington state was tested after his return to Hawaii, officials said Sunday. Associated Press.
The resident who fell ill in Washington state and came home to Hawaii where he tested positive for COVID-19 was aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA21 from Seattle to Honolulu on March 4, state Department of Health spokeswoman Janice Okubo said as of 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Maui News.
Passengers, crew members on cruise ship docked in Hilo test positive for COVID-19. Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which had a port call in Hilo on Friday, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. KITV4.
A series of events titled Atua: Polynesian Ancestors, Stars and Temples scheduled to be held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Brigham Young University–Hawaii over the next two weeks has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and COVID-19. KITV4.
Bill would protect school newspapers’ rights. Hawaii lawmakers are advancing a bill that would ensure more First Amendment protections for student journalists in Hawaii public schools. Star-Advertiser.
Pot, hemp bills advance. About one-third of the marijuana-related bills introduced in the state Legislature this year have successfully passed the halfway point before possibly becoming law. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Zoning committee decision could restrict wind farms on Oahu. A proposal to prohibit energy-producing windmills from being installed within 5 miles of any neighboring properties won tentative approval from the City Council Zoning Committee last week despite a warning from city officials it would essentially eliminate future development of wind farms anywhere on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council Violated Open Meetings Law. A council meeting improperly included a last-minute resolution about the use of Honolulu police resources during the Mauna Kea protests. Civil Beat.
Public transit, taxis ramp up cleaning amid growing coronavirus fears. Hawaii News Now.
Aviation groups want Dillingham Airfield to keep flying as businesses face an uncertain future. Two national aviation organizations have weighed in on the Dillingham Airfield controversy, with one asking the state for more time to maintain jobs and find a new airport “sponsor,” and the other asking federal authorities to “stand firm” and not release the state from grant obligations at the airport. Star-Advertiser.
State confirms rapid ohia death on fifth tree on Oahu. Rapid ohia death, the fungal blight that has killed off hundreds of thousands of native ohia trees in Hawaii, has been detected once again on Oahu, according to state officials. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Ikaika Marzo To Run For Hawaii County Mayor. A resident who sprang into action to help Puna during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea now plans a run for Hawaiʻi County mayor. Big Island Video News.
Audit says water department needs clearer contingency plans. The Department of Water Supply needs to take a few more steps to ensure the public has dependable access to water when equipment breaks down, the county legislative auditor said in a report released Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
Council panel to consider Kohala Shoreline rezoning. Developers of a 38-acre shoreline parcel north of Kohala Kai want to downsize the zoning to create only six lots rather than the 50 currently allowed, but local conservationists would prefer no development there at all. West Hawaii Today.
Puna residents: Reopen more roads. Dozens of lower Puna residents plan to attend a County Council committee meeting next week to voice their dissatisfaction with the county’s handling of roads still buried in lava. Tribune-Herald.
West Hawai‘i Hospitals Change Policy to Address Coronavirus. Kona Community Hospital and Kohala Hospital began routing all visitors through a single point of entry starting Saturday, March 7. Big Island Now.
Maui
Short-term rental talk draws crowd – Owners: Ban of vacation rentals would punish the legal operators. County mulling end to short-term rental homes; no bill yet. Rental owners, managers and real estate agents decried an idea to phase out short-term rentals in single-family dwellings, saying it would penalize legal small businesses that work hard to follow rules. Maui News.
Maui homes scooped up as mortgage rates fall. Median sales price for single-family homes drops slightly to $744,150. Maui News.
Hawaii High School Athletic Association policy regarding transgender athletes challenged. Cynthia Monteleone, a Lahainaluna track and field coach, sent a complaint to the Department of Education office of civil rights last week questioning the rules regarding transgender athletes. Star-Advertiser.
Invitation For Bid Issued For Wastewater System in Pūlehunui. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has issued an Invitation for Bid (IFB) for a Wastewater System in Pūlehunui, Maui. Maui Now.
Plan for eco-friendly cemetery in Haiku gets $1M pledge from anonymous donor. Hawaii’s first exclusively “green” cemetery is still years away from being realized, but a local benefactor is helping to accelerate the process. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kawakami to Deliver Kaua’i State of The County Online Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus Spread. Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami will deliver his second State of the County Address via video, which will be uploaded to the County of Kaua‘i website and Facebook page by noon on Friday, March 13. Maui Now.
1-person cars create congestion. The answer to traffic congestion lies in bolstering alternatives to single-person vehicle transportation, according to a recent report out of the advocacy organization Transportation for America. Garden Island.
Plastic prohibited. When the 2020 edition of the Kaua‘i County Farm Bureau Fair opens in August, there is a strong possibility there will be no plastic bottled water available. Garden Island.
Last Of Its Kind: This Small Neighborhood Market Is Still A Big Part Of Life On Kauai. Kauai’s last mom and pop market is fighting to stay in business and nurture a new breed of local entrepreneurs. Civil Beat.
Molokai
Molokai Education Center a step closer to expansion. Final EA released for project; permits still required. Maui News.
Kahoolawe
$1M sought for Kahoolawe emergency fire recovery. Emergency funding of at least $1 million is being sought from the state Legislature following a brush fire on Kahoolawe estimated to be the largest to strike the island in decades. Star-Advertiser.
