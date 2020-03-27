Airports empty as traveler quarantine begins, COVID-19 cases pass 100, surge hospitals planned, unemployment claims skyrocket, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu International Airport ©2020 All Hawaii News
Arriving passengers face 14 days of mandatory quarantine, based on the honor system. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Travelers Quarantine: ‘I Think I Might Go Insane’. Returning residents and visitors who landed at the Honolulu airport say they will abide by the state’s quarantine order, even if they’re not happy about it. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Visitor Counts Plummet As 14-Day Quarantine Enacted. Transportation department spokesperson Tim Sakahara explained the process now in effect for visitors arriving to the islands by air. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i Arrivals By Air Drop to 797 on Neighbor Islands. The number of people – both residents and visitors – arriving in Hawaiʻi daily by air has significantly dropped over the past week. Maui Now.
State begins enforcing 14-day quarantine order for arriving travelers. The state’s new policy of quarantining air travelers for two weeks already has reduced visitation rates to a trickle. Tribune-Herald.
As Quarantine Kicks In, Hawai‘i Arrivals Plummet. A 14-day quarantine of all visitors and returning residents to the state of Hawai‘i went into effect Thursday, coinciding with a drastic decline in passengers arriving by plane to the state. Big Island Now.
State: random calls can be made to make sure visitors who just arrived are quarantined in hotel rooms. With this 14-day quarantine for arrivals in place, how are hotels and taxis handling the latest arrivals to Hawaii. KHON2.
Hawaii COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100. On Thursday, 11 new cases were documented in the islands. The state Department of Health said three of those appeared to be from localized community transmission rather than travel-related. Civil Beat.
In new cases, state finds evidence of coronavirus community transmission. The state says at least three of the 11 new coronavirus cases announced Thursday don’t have a link to recent travel, indicating a widening transmission of the virus in the community. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Health Workers Are Already Running Low On Protective Gear. Some more rural Hawaii hospitals say their normal vendors are rationing supplies. Civil Beat.
Hawaii officials are preparing for a surge in demand for medical care due to the new coronavirus and are considering converting the Hawai‘i Convention Center and Neal S. Blaisdell Center into health care facilities. Star-Advertiser.
Two passengers from Grand Princess die from COVID-19. Two passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship have died from the coronavirus. That vessel docked at four Hawaiian islands between February 26, 2020 and March 1, 2020. Since docking in Califonia on March 9th more than 100 people have tested positive. KITV4.
Hawaii unemployment fund will run out, but safety net awaits. The floodgates haven’t opened wide yet, but the pool of state unemployment insurance money is about to start draining at an incredibly fast rate — so fast that the roughly $600 million fund could be dry several months from now. Star-Advertiser.
Supply Chain Continues Uninterrupted, But Why Are Store Shelves Still Empty? Shipping operations are continuing uninterrupted to the state. Yet empty shelves are an increasingly common sight in local grocery stores. Hawaii Public Radio.
State to identify inmates that may be released from prison amid COVID-19 concerns. The Department of the Attorney General said efforts are underway to identify certain inmates that may be released from prison. KHON2.
Hawaii Homeless Shelters Scrambling As Coronavirus Outbreak Expands. Hawaii’s stay-at-home order and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing are prompting groups serving the homeless to make adjustments as the number of coronavirus cases increase in the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Leaders: We Need To Work Together To Fight The Virus. Medical professionals are aligned with state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green meet to smooth over coronavirus management issues. After a tense few months, Gov. David Ige and his Lt. Gov. Josh Green are now working together to stop the coronavirus from spreading in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Fish prices plummet as coronavirus pandemic cripples industry and idles boats. As the coronavirus pandemic ripples through Hawaii’s economy, the state’s fishing industry is taking a severe hit. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii military deployments upended by coronavirus. The potential for the fast-moving virus to spread in the close quarters of ship-based crews had the Navy send the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt to Guam today to test all 5,000 aboard. Star-Advertiser.
Coronavirus Is Spiking Levels Of Anxiety, Panic And Stress. Mental health professionals are increasing doses or seeing patients more often. People with no history of psychiatric symptoms are also struggling. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu police issue 70 citations as stay-at-home orders are enforced statewide. Honolulu police have issued 70 citations and made two arrests for violating the stay-at-home orders put in place to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with most of those people cited in public parks after ignoring officers’ instructions to leave, according to a police spokeswoman. Star-Advertiser.
Family of young Hawaii coronavirus patient pleads: Heed ‘stay-at-home’ warnings. Coby Torda is in the ICU at Kaiser Moanalua and requires a ventilator to breathe. Earlier this month he was diagnosed with coronavirus and quickly deteriorated. The 37-year old Ewa Beach man was in good health before contracting the virus. Hawaii News Now.
Wahiawa General Hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus. In a memo to employees today, CEO Brian Cunningham said the hospital directed the employee not to return to work and to seek follow-up care. Star-Advertiser.
State allows MS Regatta to refuel at Honolulu Harbor. It does not have any passengers on board, no crew members will disembark, and according to the state there's no cases of the coronavirus on that ship. KITV4.
City officials team up with farmers to bring produce to you. Oahu residents will be able to purchase fresh produce and meat directly from farmers and ranchers without getting out of their cars under a plan unveiled Thursday by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and agricultural leaders. Star-Advertiser.
Having farmers market withdrawals? You can now get the same goods online. The city unveiled a more convenient way for Oahu residents to get their fresh produce during the stay-at-home, work-from-home order. Hawaii News Now.
Mother and baby murder could be just the start of more domestic abuse cases during stay-at-home order. KHON2.
Advocates fear for domestic violence victims who must shelter in place following double homicide in Ewa Beach. Advocates say they fear for domestic violence victims as Hawaii’s mandated stay-at-home order continues through April 30. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
3 face enhanced charges due to COVID-19 emergency declarations. The COVID-19 emergencies declared by Gov. David Ige and Mayor Harry Kim allow for enhanced charges for certain crimes. Tribune-Herald.
Ali‘i Health to Host COVID-19 Pop-Up Clinics Every Saturday. Ali‘i Health Center will host a COVID-19 pop-up clinic at Old Kona Airport this coming Saturday, March 28, 2020. Big Island Now.
Books for kids: Kona Stories working to get educational materials to out-of-school at-risk students. With schools shut down, a local book store is spearheading an effort to get educational materials to at-risk students forced to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
COVID-19 funding, tax cuts in mayor’s budget. $869.8M proposal reduces homeowner taxes, keeps utility rates same. A new county budget forged in the middle of a public health and financial crisis calls for funding to fight the coronavirus and trims homeowner taxes to help struggling residents. Maui News.
Army Corps to Scope Out Potential Conversion Facility For Overflow Medical Care on Maui. The US Army Corps of Engineers in Hawaiʻi is moving forward with a FEMA mission to look at buildings across the state that could be quickly converted to alternate care facilities if medical needs outpace the current facilities available, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui Now.
Companies respond to hand sanitizer shortage. Two Maui-based companies that normally produce alcoholic beverages are now also making hand sanitizer, a product that’s been in high demand and hard to get in Maui stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui News.
MPD: ‘The ocean is not closed’. Beachgoers question new rules and coastal access. Social distancing is possible — even when there’s surf, county officials said Wednesday. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD starts stay-at-home enforcement. The Kaua‘i Police Department has set up checkpoints around the island to ensure residents and tourists are adhering to rules set in place by Mayor Derek Kawakami and Gov. David Ige. Garden Island.
KPD prepping more drone use. The department’s small Unmanned Aircraft System arm has been given the go-ahead to procure a software license for mapping software by the Kaua‘i County Council at its meeting on Mar. 25. Garden Island.
