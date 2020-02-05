Legislative leaders introduce Native Hawaiian reconciliation measures, Chinese seek asylum from coronavirus, lawmakers want to tighten gun laws, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Native Hawaiian oli at Mauna Kea ©2020 All Hawaii News
Mauna Kea Ignited A New Wave Of Hawaiian Pride. Where Does It Go From Here? The protests are seen as part of a long push toward more self-determination for Native Hawaiians, but there is little consensus on how best to achieve that. Civil Beat.
Pearl Harbor coronavirus quarantine site is readied. Hawaii officials Tuesday toured a Pearl Harbor quarantine site provided by the Navy to monitor the dwindling number of U.S. citizens returning to the United States from Hubei province in China, which is the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Lt. Gov. Green visits coronavirus quarantine facility, tries to extinguish fears. The state set up a quarantine site on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for any US citizens traveling from Hubei province in China diverted to Honolulu. KHON2.
Asylum seekers from China being held in federal detention center at Honolulu airport. Two asylum seekers from China trying to flee from the deadly coronavirus were taken into custody at the airport by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after trying to enter Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Two People From China Seek Asylum in Hawaii Prior To Mandatory Coronavirus Quarantine. Two asylum seekers from China have been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after arriving at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hawaii Public Radio.
2 Chinese nationals seeking asylum arrived in Hawaii before new restrictions took effect. The state Health Department is seeking to reassure the public following news that two asylum seekers from China are being held in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now.
Two asylum seekers from China held at Federal Detention Center. The state says two asylum seekers from China arrived in Honolulu over the weekend most likely before the travel ban went into effect. KHON2.
Two asylum seekers from China detained at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Two people from China seeking asylum in the United States were detained at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport over the weekend. KITV4.
6 Hawaii residents on ship quarantined. An Ewa Beach couple is among at least six Hawaii residents who have been quarantined to their rooms on a cruise ship in Japan after 10 people aboard tested positive for the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii couple among those quarantined on cruise ship after passengers fall ill with coronavirus. An Ewa Beach couple is among thousands quarantined on a cruise ship off Japan after 10 people on the vessel tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants ask again to be allowed to wear masks. Flight attendants from Hawaiian Airlines are again asking the company to allow them to wear masks while in flight especially from Asian destinations. KHON2.
Changes to laws on mental illness and guns are proposed. State lawmakers announced a package of proposals Tuesday afternoon designed to provide more help to people with mental illnesses, and to close loopholes in Hawaii’s firearm laws in the wake of the Jan. 19 shooting deaths of two Honolulu police officers. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Lawmakers Work To Keep The Mentally Ill Out Of Jail. Mental health advocates, state officials, police and lawmakers have been working together to come up with better ways to get treatment for non-violent offenders. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers aim to address gun violence, mental health. Hawaii lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled several measures to prevent gun violence and boost mental health care weeks after a Honolulu resident fatally shot two police officers, started a fire that burned down several homes, and killed his landlord and himself. Associated Press.
Lawmakers seek to boost mental health care, tighten gun laws with new bills. Hawaii lawmakers announced a legislative package Tuesday aimed at preventing gun violence in the state by filling the gaps in mental health care. Hawaii News Now.
Law enforcement and legislators call for stricter gun laws and mental health care expansion. Gun violence and mental health were big discussions at the capital as Hawaii state leaders bring these two issues to the forefront after last month’s tragedy at Diamond Head. KHON2.
State lawmakers propose stricter gun laws to keep firearms out of criminals' hands. A public hearing is set for Thursday to discuss a range of gun control measures, including notifying police when a gun owner passes away and requiring permits for ammunition purchases. KITV.
Measure could put early learning classes in Hawaii libraries. Hawaii libraries could accommodate early learning classrooms under a state legislative proposal to expand childcare services, officials have said. Hawaii News Now.
Bill Banning Moonlighting Mayors Moves Forward. But the Senate Judiciary Committee removed provisions prohibiting the governor from holding an outside job. Civil Beat.
Smoking in the crosshairs: Bill raising Hawaii’s legal tobacco age to 25 passes House committee. Nearly four years after the Aloha State banned the sale of such items to those under 21, expanding statewide a law passed in 2014 by the Hawaii County Council that did just that on the Big Island, Rep. Richard Creagan (D-Kona, Ka‘u) is looking to up the age again. West Hawaii Today.
Bills Relating to Flavored Tobacco Bans Up This Week. Here is a list of bills relating to tobacco bans and regulations that are scheduled for public hearing this week. Maui Now.
Lawmakers propose decriminalizing larger amounts of cannabis. In what may be another small step toward eventual legalization of cannabis here, a key state Senate committee Tuesday tentatively approved a bill to decriminalize possession of up to 10 grams in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers Look To Add Dental Coverage For Medicaid Recipients. The benefit was cut from Medicaid 10 years ago and local dentists say they can see the consequences. Civil Beat.
Isles won’t have Iowa’s caucus problem, says head of state party. Hawaii Democrats will use a new mail-in balloting process and a new ranked-choice voting system to poll party members on who they want to be the next president of the United States, but interim Hawaii Democratic Party Chairwoman Kate Stanley said she does not expect to see anything like the problems on Monday that threw the Iowa caucuses into turmoil. Star-Advertiser.
25% of sex trafficking victims led into it by family, study finds. The “Sex Trafficking in Hawaii 2019” report released Tuesday is the third segment of a multipart study on sex trafficking by the Arizona State University Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention Research and the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women. Star-Advertiser.
Sex trafficking study finds high percentage of Native Hawaiian victims. Nearly 65% of victims say they are full or part Native Hawaiians. KITV.
Study: Hawai‘i 3rd Most Expensive State for Kupuna Renters. More than half of Hawaiʻi’s kupuna living alone lack the financial resources to pay for basic needs, according to a new study. Maui Now.
Oahu
‘Kauhale’ housing for homeless suffers setback. Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s dream of a statewide system of “kauhale” tiny homes to provide permanent housing for Hawaii’s homeless suffered a setback Tuesday when two House committees voted to study the concept rather than move out a bill that would have provided $20 million for a one-year pilot program. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu group sends thousands of masks, protective clothing to China to aid in coronavirus outbreak. The Hawaii Fujian Business Association has sent 100,000 masks and 2,500 pieces of protective clothing to Fuzhou to assist in the containment of the coronavirus from China that has spread across the globe. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council panel nixes herbicide resolution. A nonbinding resolution urging Mayor Harry Kim and his administration to reduce herbicide use was withdrawn by its sponsors Tuesday when it became clear the measure was about to be voted down. West Hawaii Today.
Public Outraged Over Herbicide Bill Veto, Override Fail. Testifiers criticized Hawaii County officials over the failure of a bill that proposed to end county herbicide use at parks and roads. Big Island Video News.
County Council Squashes Herbicide Resolution. A short-lived resolution to reduce Hawai‘i County’s use of herbicides on government-managed lands met its end Tuesday in committee. Big Island Now.
Federal notice includes $83M for county. Hawaii County can now take its next step to secure than $80 million in federal money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to aid in recovery from the 2018 eruption of Kilauea volcano. Tribune-Herald.
Transfer station waste limits likely to be delayed. A series of new limits to how much waste can be disposed of at the county’s transfer stations will likely be rolling out later than expected. Tribune-Herald.
Council members briefed on status of closed beach parks. One long-closed beach park on the Hamakua coast could reopen by March, while another will remain closed indefinitely. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai'i County Offering New Heart Attack Help on Big Island. Hawai’i County has started to use a new strategy to respond faster to a particular kind of medical emergency. It’s a way to get qualified people to help with cases of sudden cardiac arrest. Hawaii Public Radio.
Big Island police captain elected head of international homicide investigators group. Hawaii County Police Department’s Capt. Gregory Esteban was elected as president of the 2,600-member International Homicide Investigators Association, the department announced this week. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Lawmakers propose that state buy Maui watershed area. County has tried for years to purchase Wailuku Water Co. land. Calling it “a rare opportunity” to preserve an ecosystem of native plants, endangered species and a key source of drinking water, lawmakers are looking to have the state purchase a nearly 9,000-acre watershed in the West Maui Mountains. Maui News.
County to Repair Coastal Dune in Kihei. A project to provide targeted sand dune restoration at the southern end of Kamaole I Beach Park is slated to begin next week and last up to three weeks, the county announced on Tuesday. Maui Now.
Ram Dass services set for Monday at the Castle Theater. A celebration of life for counterculture icon Ram Dass will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Maui News.
Kauai
Safari pilot had licensed revoked. The pilot of the helicopter that went down near Koke‘e a month ago had his license revoked by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2010 for drug use but was issued new certifications a year later and rehired after completing a substance abuse treatment program. Garden Island.
Peaceful demonstration at Lihue Airport. On the first day of negotiations between Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants and the board of directors, a handful of flight attendants held a peaceful demonstration at Lihue Airport. Garden Island.
