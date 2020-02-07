Ige tied for nation's least popular governor, Honolulu rail delayed again, Obama memorabilia sought, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Gov. David Ige
State to step away from Dillingham Airfield, transfer property back to U.S. Army. The state Department of Transportation plans to stop operating the Dillingham Airfield and will transfer control of the North Shore property back to the U.S. Army, state officials said late Thursday afternoon. Hawaii News Now.
State To Pull Out Of Dillingham Airfield, Leaving Businesses Up In The Air. Hundreds of employees who work at the airfield or indirectly depend on it could be affected by the state’s decision to walk away. Civil Beat.
Closure of Dillingham Airfield could affect hundreds of jobs. A state lawmaker expressed outrage that hundreds of jobs and a valuable North Shore recreational resource for skydiving, gliders and ultralights may be lost following the sudden decision by the state Department of Transportation to cease operations at Dillingham Airfield. Star-Advertiser.
FAA challenges DOT’s plan to vacate Dillingham Airfield this summer. The state’s attempt to get out early from its lease of Dillingham Airfield has raised alarm bells at the Federal Aviation Administration. KHON2.
What is the future of the Dillingham Airfield? The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is terminating its lease of the Dillingham Airfield. KITV4.
Tangled Web Of Campaign Cash Connects Hawaii To Maine. Tens of thousands of dollars in contributions have flowed from a Hawaii defense contractor, his family and employees to a Maine Republican senator. Civil Beat.
Bill Forfeiting Worker Benefits In Felony Cases Advances. Hawaii is one of only a few states that has no such law for government employees. Civil Beat.
State proposal aims to repeal electric guns ban. There are many types of electric guns and under this measure, it includes stun guns and the type that shoot out electrical prongs. KHON2.
State lawmakers continue to push for stricter gun laws including banning ghost guns. According to the Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives these weapons are legal because what you're getting is not a complete firearm. KITV4.
New proposal to stop ID checks for people who look over 21. Under a new proposal in the Hawaii legislature, if a sales clerk believes a person is over 21 then the clerk won’t need to ask them for an ID check. KHON2.
State Lawmakers Are Weighing A Slate Of Bills That Affect Native Hawaiians. But DHHL reforms and measures that cover cultural practitioners have a long way to go this session. Civil Beat.
Obama memorabilia sought for presidential museum exhibits. Bishop Museum is looking for people with unique memorabilia or souvenirs tied to former President Barack Obama. The Obama Foundation is planning to display them at his future Presidential Center Museum in Chicago. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu's rail project faces another delay. According to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, rail's first 11-mile segment will now open on December 20th, two months later than their most recent promise. KITV4.
City Council grills rail officials over delays through urban core. City Councilmembers grilled rail officials Thursday over the progress of the 20-mile project, raising concerns about delays through Kalihi and Downtown. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu police chief offers plans to curb violence. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard offered plans Thursday to address the increase in violent crime and use of firearms in crimes on Oahu, including purse snatchings, while the department is lacking a sufficient number of patrol officers. Star-Advertiser.
HPD details plans, ideas to fight recent rise in violent crimes. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard is addressing a recent spike in violent crime, especially those with firearms. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers push to create new crisis center aimed at diverting the mentally ill from jail. A group of lawmakers is pushing to create a new crisis center on Oahu that would be designed to help those in mental health crisis. Instead of sending the mentally ill to jail for petty crimes, officers would have the option of taking them to the specialized clinic to have them checked out by a physician instead. Hawaii News Now.
Sherwood Forest resolutions draw community criticism. Two recently drafted city resolutions meant to be an agreement between opposing sides of the construction project at Sherwood Forest are drawing criticism from community members. Star-Advertiser.
Ala Moana plan for no-leash dog park removed. Plans for an off-leash dog park at Ala Moana Regional Park have been scrapped by the Caldwell administration, city Parks Director Michele Nekota told members of the City Council Budget Committee on Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
UH Manoa wants to relocate parking stalls to create more pedestrian friendly spaces. The plan is to get rid of some driveways and replace them with walkways, benches and tables. KITV4.
New boss to lead Ward Village development in Kakaako. Ward Village has a new executive overseeing development of the growing high-rise community in Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Bid at water-bottling plant in comes up dry again. An attempt to resurrect a rejected proposal for a water-bottling plant in Hilo was quashed again Thursday by the Windward Planning Commission. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Water Bottling Proposal Returns To Commission. The Piʻilani Partners, LLC application - remanded to the Windward Planning Commission by an order of the Third Circuit Court - was again denied by commissioners on Thursday. Big Island Video News.
Residents critical of AT&T cell tower proposal. A proposed AT&T cellphone tower to be built in Kurtistown generated public outcry Thursday after the telecommunications company apparently failed to provide proper notice to nearby residents. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Utility pays solar projects $222K. Hawaiian Electric seeks to pass on cost of unused power to customers. Hawaiian Electric compensated two Maui solar farms a total of $222,000 for curtailing, or not accepting, 2 gigawatt hours of solar power in 2019, according to filings with the state Public Utilities Commission last month. Maui News.
CIP Funds Released for Lahaina Health Center. Representative Angus L.K. McKelvey (West Maui, Mā‘alaea, North Kīhei) today announced that Governor David Ige has released $506,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds, part of which will be used for the design and construction for renovations, repairs and improvements at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center on Maui. Maui Now.
Culture can’t be contained to classroom. Hawaiian immersion teachers work to teach culture and language in Western system. Maui News.
Kauai
The agrichemical company Corteva Agriscience is phasing out production of the pesticide chlorpyrifos. Corteva grows corn and other crops on the Westside, and sells chlorpyrifos under the Lorsban brand. Garden Island.
