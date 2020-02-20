Hot, hot, hot! 2019 breaks records. Plus, Ige seeks instate testing for coronavirus, convicted ex-police chief seeks leniency, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Cooling off at Waikiki ©2020 All Hawaii News
Mayor says 2019 was Oahu’s hottest year ever and shares heat index mapping results. Last year, Honolulu residents may remember hot, sweltering days, with numerous record high temperatures, as well a summer that seemed to last longer than usual. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Has Mapped Just How Hot Oahu Is Now. Climate change has contributed to record heat throughout Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Honolulu saw its hottest year ever recorded in 2019. Honolulu City and County officials said 2019 was the hottest year ever recorded but they are working on solutions, as they said temperatures will only continue to get hotter. KHON2.
2019: a year of record heat for Oahu. It is official: last year was the hottest year on record for Honolulu. Now the mayor and city leaders want more people to plant trees to help ease the heat. KITV4.
Gov. Ige wants Hawaii to become a test site for coronavirus test kits. Right now, the only test site in the country is the CDC lab in Atlanta, Georgia and it takes more than a week get results for samples from Hawaii. KITV4.
Ige pushes for Hawaii to be beta-tester for virus kits. Gov. David Ige said he wants Hawaii to be a beta-tester for kits that can screen for COVID-19, the newly identified coronavirus that has infected thousands in China and elsewhere in the world. Tribune-Herald.
Ige says no estimated timeline given on when CDC testing kits will arrive. Governor David Ige is just back from Japan and gave us an update on the Coronavirus or COVID-19. KHON2.
Gov. Ige Discusses Coronavirus, TMT. Following his return from a trip to Japan on Tuesday, Gov. Ige held a press conference earlier today to provide updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak and the status of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Maui Now.
No one in state tested for the coronavirus. Hawaii health officials continue to reassure the public that the coronavirus is not circulating in the islands, but they have not tested a single person in the state for the deadly disease. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that preclearance flights from Japan to Hawaii are at least a year out, but the state is working to shorten that window. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers Want More Transparency About Prosecutors’ Charging Decisions. Hawaii’s four county prosecutors worry a proposed bill requires them to provide extra data about defendants without providing their offices any extra funding. Civil Beat.
Bill introduced that would make bestiality against the law in Hawaii. According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Hawaii is one of only four states that does not prohibit sex with animals along with New Mexico, Wyoming and West Virginia. KITV4.
This Helicopter Safety Bill Is Unenforceable. Why Do So Many Lawmakers Support It? Spurred by recent tour helicopter crashes in Hawaii, the proposed legislation would set stiffer state requirements for tour pilots. But the feds, not the state, regulate the skies. Civil Beat.
Legislators take aim at helicopter noise, safety. If it becomes law, Senate Bill 2649 would require that tour aircraft companies seeking a permit to operate in airports under state control equip their aircraft with flotation and tracking devices approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. Tribune-Herald.
Greenhouse Construction Bill Passes Third Reading in House. A bill expanding the permitting exemption for greenhouse construction on agricultural land passed its third reading in the House of Representatives Tuesday. Big Island Now.
Why So Few Kids In Hawaii Get Tested For Lead Poisoning. Only 25% of kids between 1 and 2 years old get tested, in part because it’s not required. A bill in the Legislature would require mandatory testing for the first time. Civil Beat.
State’s largest public worker union endorses Kai Kahele for U.S. House. The Hawaii Government Employees Association Wednesday endorsed state Sen. Kai Kahele in his bid for the U.S. House seat representing rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, giving a substantial boost to a campaign that already appeared to be quickly gaining momentum. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Ahead of sentencing, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha pleads for leniency. Former Honolulu Police Chief and convicted felon Louis Kealoha believes he should spend less than three years for his crimes. Kealoha’s attorney made the argument in a court document that has since been sealed, citing Kealoha’s “long and distinguished record of service and contribution to the community". Hawaii News Now.
Council OKs moving jail to Halawa. A permit clearing the way for the relocation of the Oahu Community Correctional Center to Halawa from Kalihi won an 8-0 approval from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday, but the contentious project still needs funding from state lawmakers. Star-Advertiser.
City Council approves bill to catch trash dumpers. A bill making it easier for the city to catch and fine people who throw bulky items and other trash along roadsides or other public areas won an 8-0 final approval from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council passes bill to allow residents to report illegal dumpers. If passed into law, people would be able to send pictures or video to the City’s Department of Environment Services and they would be able to fine that person. KHON2.
Kawananakoa hearing will be open to public. A judge ruled Wednesday that a hearing to determine whether Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa is capable of handling her own financial affairs will be open to the public except for when the discussion turns to medical and financial information. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Princess Can Testify In Public But Info About Finances, Medical Issues Will Be Kept Secret. A state court judge on Wednesday said medical and financial evidence about millionaire heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be kept from the public. Civil Beat.
Legal fees in fight over heiress Kawananakoa’s fortune continue to mount. As the fight for Hawaiian royalty descendant Abigail Kawananakoa’s fortune heads to trial next month, both sides are accusing each other of ratcheting up their legal fees, which are now approaching $7 million. Hawaii News Now.
Charter Commission Director Steps Down For New DOE Role. Sione Thompson was nominated to be the next complex area superintendent for Nanakuli-Waianae. Civil Beat.
New hotel planned near Honolulu airport. Some new hospitality industry competition is planned for part of Oahu where a new hotel hasn’t been built in nearly a half-century. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Governor David Ige says he recently told Japanese officials that the state is committed to the rule of law in regards to the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Maunakea. Governor Ige said he met with Japan’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. Big Island Video News.
Council declines to indemnify fire chief in employment lawsuit. The Hawaii County Council isn’t ready to put taxpayers on the hook for disciplinary actions Fire Chief Darren Rosario took in 2014 that are now the subject of a lawsuit. West Hawaii Today.
Federal Funding Coming to Kona International Airport. The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole is set to receive $3.7 million in federal funding for safety improvements, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday. Big Island Now.
Federal funds are heading to Kona’s airport for improvements. The international airport will receive more than $3.7 million to repair taxiways and runway lighting. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Company faces $25K fine over alleged water wasting. Wailuku Water Co. is facing nearly $25,000 in state fines over claims of wasting a “considerable amount” of state-protected water from its ditch system that poured into a gulch in multiple incidents late last year into January. Maui News.
Maui County Addresses Illegal Encampments at Kanahā Beach Park. The County of Maui departments of Parks and Recreation, Environmental Management, Public Works and Housing and Human Concerns began work today with the Maui Police Department to address illegal encampments and public health and safety concerns at Kanahā Beach Park and in surrounding areas. Maui Now.
Longtime Native Hawaiian Activist Announces Run For House Seat. Walter Ritte has led some of the most iconic cultural movements in modern Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Japanese visitor had symptoms while on Maui. Coronavirus victim originally thought to only be symptomatic during Oahu leg of stay. Maui News.
As virus spreads, face masks sell out. Face masks are flying off the shelves of local hardware stores as residents seek out protection against the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, that’s been spreading around the globe. Maui News.
Kauai
Council considers polystyrene. A measure to ban most polystyrene food containers from Kaua‘i passed first reading before the County Council Wednesday and is set for public hearing Tuesday, March 25. Garden Island.
Anderson is new county department head. The County of Kaua‘i’s Civil Service Commission announced the selection of Annette Anderson as the new director for the county Department of Human Resources. Garden Island.
Groups look to fortify North Shore disaster resilience. Kaua‘i County and two community organizations are working on separate initiatives to harden the North Shore’s defenses in the event of a natural disaster by creating permanent infrastructure to be used if disaster strikes. Garden Island.
