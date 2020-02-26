Health Department urges 14-day emergency kit in event of coronavirus, Honolulu residents sour on quality of life, Puna boat ramp gets startup funds, coral reef health threatened, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii coral reef with wrasse ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii officials urge preparing 14-day emergency kit in case of coronavirus outbreak. Hawaii health officials are urging the public to prepare for a future outbreak of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 80,000 people across the globe and killed at least 2,700. Star-Advertiser.
State: Residents should have emergency supplies on hand in case of coronavirus outbreak. The state is urging residents to take steps now to prepare for the potential spread of the coronavirus to Hawaii, including by having a 14-day kit of emergency supplies at home. Hawaii News Now.
Department of Health warning families to prepare for coronavirus. The Hawaii Department of Health said the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat to Hawaii is low at this time, but they’re asking families to start making plans now in case the coronavirus makes its way to Hawaii in the future. KHON2.
Hawaii doctors flagged 8 for coronavirus symptoms; none tested. Hawaii doctors have alerted the Department of Health at least 8 times about patients they thought could have coronavirus, but none of them were tested. KHON2.
Bill To Expand Preschool Access Clears Key House Committees. The measure to give Hawaii’s families more affordable preschool and childcare options is now primed for a full House vote. Civil Beat.
Minimum wage boost advances: Rate would go from $10.10 per hour to $13 by 2024. Legislators in the state House Labor and Public Employment Committee and Finance Committee on Friday recommended House Bill 2541 be passed with amendments. Tribune-Herald.
Proposed Crackdown On Vaping Advances At The Legislature. Four bills that would prohibit sales of flavored vaping products are moving through the state House and Senate chambers. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Joins Multi-State Investigation of Juul. Hawaii is among 39 states investigating the company’s marketing business practices. Civil Beat.
Hawaii joins forces with 38 other states to investigate JUUL marketing practices. Hawaii is the latest state to join a bi-partisan, multi-state investigation into JUUL, the biggest manufacturer of vaping devices. KITV4.
Measure to protect refs, coaches gains momentum. One of two bills introduced in the state Senate seeking harsher penalties for parents, spectators and athletes who assault or terrorize sports officials such as referees, umpires and coaches cleared its only committee hurdle Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Why Hawaii Continues To Keep Fluoride Out Of Its Drinking Water. Nearly 70% of the U.S. population receive fluoride through public water systems. Hawaii remains an outlier, thanks to long-standing opposition. Civil Beat.
‘Inadvertent Mistake’ Deletes Online Evaluations Of Hawaii’s Top Judges. Attorneys are asked to resubmit surveys intended to help justices and judges improve judicial performance. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Residents sour on Honolulu’s quality of life. Oahu residents don’t feel as good about living here as they did in 2006 or even a year ago, according to a recent survey. Star-Advertiser.
City plans $39M Emergency Operations Center to better respond to disasters. The city wants to replace its Emergency Operations Center with a new four-story facility that would be built next to the recently-completed Joint Traffic Management Center and the Alapai Transit Center. Hawaii News Now.
City officials propose stormwater utility fee. City officials want Oahu property owners to provide feedback on plans for a new stormwater utility fee and dedicated fund that would pay for clearing and improving waterways and storm drains. Star-Advertiser.
Residents living near vacant homes are frustrated; City officials say vacancy tax will fix the problem. There are roughly 34,000 vacant homes in Honolulu, a vacancy rate of more than 10 percent according to the U.S. Census Bureau. KHON2.
Wait For Appointments To Get 'Gold Star' ID Cards Taking 6 Weeks On Oahu. More than half of Hawaii licenses and IDs are compliant, but for those on Oahu who haven't gotten the approved identifications, the wait for an appointment now stretches to about six weeks. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH researchers went looking for urban gardens ... and found an abundance in Kalihi. University of Hawaii Manoa assistant professor Vanessa Buchthal and a team of graduate assistants combed Kalihi streets and discovered more than a third of parcels they looked at in both residential and industrial areas had food growing on them. Hawaii News Now.
Groundbreaking marks start of construction of 318-apartment project in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of affordable housing project in Kapolei. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for new $125 million affordable housing project in Kapolei. 'The Element’ is just off Kualakai Parkway and makai of the H-1 Freeway. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Initial funds released for Puna boat ramp. Gov. David Ige has released $500,000 in state funding that will be used for planning and feasibility studies for the possible restoration of the Pohoiki boat ramp. Tribune-Herald.
Water managers hold the line on budget. The Hawaii County Department of Water Supply is holding the line on its budget, projecting a 0.5% decrease compared to this year. West Hawaii Today.
Makalei ambulance bill advances. An ambulance for the Makalei area moved one step closer to reality Tuesday after a measure to fund and staff the proposal was passed by the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
More repeat races in county on deck. Stacy Crivello pulls papers to run for her old council seat. Maui News.
180 Warnings, 80 Violations for Illegal Maui Vacation Rentals. The County of Maui Department of Planning detailed the findings in its Maui County Transient Vacation Rental Enforcement 2019 Summary, saying “significant progress” has been made in curbing illegal vacation rentals in Maui County. Maui Now.
Median home price climbs to $782,000 in January. Home and condo prices both up about 7 percent over last year. Maui News.
Kaupo community hopes to restart schoolhouse project. The restoration became a demolition, upsetting members of community. Maui News.
Hawaiian Airlines to hold open house to fill positions in Kahului. Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting for guest service and ramp agent positions in Kahului. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
KIUC ahead of the production goal. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative estimates renewable energy production reached 55% in 2019; well ahead of its own strategic goal and the State of Hawai‘i’s mandated benchmarks. Garden Island.
Keiki-approved kalo. On Tuesday, a group of Kapa‘a High School’s agriculture students got to taste a taro burger from a local farm as part of the “Farm to School,” program which pairs the Department of Education with local farmers to supply ingredients for school lunches. Garden Island.
