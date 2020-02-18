Hawaii former governors worried about future, Honolulu to increase bus fares for seniors and disabled, Kim proposes another TMT delay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu bus stop ©2020 All Hawaii News
Six Feet Above: Where To Draw The Line On Sea Level Rise. Lawmakers are considering how far to set back new developments as well as specific strategies to deal with climate change. Civil Beat.
Kealoha case fuels push to change pension laws for disgraced government employees. Ex-Honolulu Police Chief and convicted felon Louis Kealoha continues to get a pension paycheck ― estimated to be upwards of $150,000 per year. Hawaii News Now.
Some angered over state’s limited information on 2 visitors later diagnosed with coronavirus. Some Hawaii residents are upset the state did not reveal more information about two visitors who were diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Japan from a trip to Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii tourist from Japan with coronavirus is now in critical condition. Officials confirmed that the Japanese man first tested positive for the coronavirus before his wife. KHON2.
Ewa Beach couple describes ‘nightmare’ getting out of quarantined ship. About 300 Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have been transported to two US military bases. KHON2.
Taking a phased-in approach: Proposal to strengthen coffee labeling requirements amended. House Bill 1886, as currently written, would gradually increase the minimum percentage of Hawaii-grown coffee from 10% to 51% over a three-year period, rather than an immediate implementation to the higher minimum as initially proposed. West Hawaii Today.
Oahu
Honolulu Proposes Increase To Senior, Disabled Bus Fares. The Honolulu Rate Commission proposed an increase in the city's bus fares for riders including those who are 65 and older, riders holding Medicare cards and passengers with disabilities. Associated Press.
Rail authority hasn’t applied for Dillingham Boulevard closure permits, city says. The Honolulu rail authority has yet to submit a firm design for Dillingham Boulevard utility construction work or formally apply for the permits it needs to restrict traffic flow there to one lane in each direction, raising new doubts about the rail authority’s timeline for some critically important construction work. Star-Advertiser.
Flock of warbirds planned for flyover on 75th anniversary of WWII’s end. Planning for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II has taken a major step forward with authorization for the military to transport up to 24 World War II-era aircraft and their pilots to and from Pearl Harbor for the commemoration. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mayor asks TMT to delay construction for two more months. The current truce between the Thirty Meter Telescope and its opponents might be extended by another two months at the request of Mayor Harry Kim. Tribune-Herald.
Thirty Meter Telescope Supporters Hold Panel Discussion. Imua TMT organized a talk story at the Crown Room of the Grand Naniloa Hotel on Sunday. Big Island Video News.
TMT supporters, opponents clash over debris at Mauna Kea camp. A couple of TMT supporters have been taking videos and photos of what they call trash and debris left by the protesters. But TMT opponents say it’s an effort to discredit and undermine the kiai. Hawaii News Now.
Rat Lungworm spreading to Coqui frogs, centipedes in Hawaii. The crippling Rat Lungworm disease is spreading in Hawaii. KHON2.
Maui
Property taxes due Thursday. Real property tax bills for the second installment of tax year 2019-20 are due Thursday, according to a notice from the county. Maui News.
Preliminary Signs for Moku ‘O Wailuku Ahupua‘a Project to be Unveiled. The Moku ʻO Wailuku Ahupuaʻa Sign project is a cultural grants program funded by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development that aims to bring awareness of Maui Nui’s ancient land division system. Maui Now.
Kauai
High bacteria counts in 2019. More than half of stream mouths and surf spots around Kaua‘i tested by the citizen science branch of the Kaua‘i chapter of Surfrider Foundation had chronically high levels of bacteria in 2019. Garden Island.
