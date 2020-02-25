Hawaii economy could be coronavirus victim, UPW audit alleges misspending, Mililani High reopens after student stabbing, Kahoʻolawe fire consumes 5k acres, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki beach ©2020 All Hawaii News
Virus creates ‘risk of substantial disruption to Hawaii travel’. COVID-19, the recently identified respiratory illness that has infected thousands in China and elsewhere around the world, could bring “considerable” but uncertain risk to Hawaii’s tourism and economy in the coming year, according to a forecast published Monday by the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization. Tribune-Herald.
UHERO releases new report comparing COVID-19 outbreak to SARS epidemic. According to economists at the University of Hawaii our tourism industry could take a hard hit because of the coronavirus. KITV4.
Hawaii consumers wipe out state’s supply of N95 masks. There are no lines winding around the block or manic crowds, but store managers on Oahu report that face masks, particularly N95 masks, are selling out as quickly as they come in, leaving their shelves empty. Star-Advertiser.
State’s vacation rentals rise despite setback on Oahu. Oahu was the only major island to experience a drop in vacation rental supply and unit demand in January, according to a vacation rental report released Monday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Vacation Rental performance report released. Supply, demand and occupancy for vacation rentals in Hawaii continued to grow last month. KITV4.
Audit of United Public Workers union reveals concerns over spending. The UPW, or United Public Workers, includes more than 13,000 members in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Labor organization ‘greatly concerned’ about UPW audit. A national labor organization has raised red flags over record keeping and spending by some top staff in the United Public Workers union in Hawaii, citing tens of thousands of dollars in union funds spent on restaurants, airfare and other costs without proper supporting documentation. Star-Advertiser.
Mililani student allegedly stabs 2 classmates. Students at Mililani High School were outside at recess Monday morning when they heard screams from the second floor of a classroom building where two 16-year-old students, a girl and boy, were apparently stabbed by another student. Star-Advertiser.
Classes at Mililani High to resume, but increased security on campus following stabbing. This comes a day after a teen was arrested for allegedly stabbing two fellow students, sending them to a hospital in serious condition. Hawaii News Now.
Two Teens In Serious Condition After Apparent Stabbing At Mililani High. Two Oʻahu teenagers were transported to an emergency room in serious condition and were being treated for apparent stab wounds. Hawaii Public Radio.
School violence data shows areas of persistent trouble. According to the last complete school year’s data, there were nearly 4,000 “Class a” violence incidents statewide. These are things like assault, fighting, terroristic threatening and sexual offenses. KHON2.
Proposal for pilot program to detect school threats before they happen. A new proposal at the Hawaii State Legislature is looking to establish a pilot program for a team that would be trained to look for and handle a potential school threat before it happens. KHON2.
Oahu
Caldwell Took In $155,000+ From Territorial Bank in 2019. The mayor made at least $342,070 last year between his city job and other income. Civil Beat.
Waikiki lawmakers host town hall to discuss crime in their district. Honolulu City Council member Tommy Waters and state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, who represent Waikiki, will co-host a crime and safety town hall in their district Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Oil Constantly Leaks From The USS Arizona. Is That An Environmental Problem? The USS Arizona and USS Utah have leaked thousands of gallons of oil in Pearl Harbor since the 1941 attack and there’s no plan to stop the flow anytime soon. Civil Beat.
HPD investigating Louis Kealoha’s brother following altercation. The Honolulu Police Department has stripped police authority from the half brother of former Chief Louis Kealoha, following an altercation in the early morning hours over the weekend. Star-Advertiser.
Pilots in crash died of blunt force injuries. Bill Enoka was serving as instructor pilot, while seasoned pilot Rick Rogers was learning to fly the glider tow plane that crashed Saturday at Dillingham Airfield, said Steve Lowry, fellow pilot and friend of the two. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Seeking the top job: 10 pull papers for mayor. Running for mayor is proving once again to be a popular proposition, with 10 potential candidates pulling nomination papers as of Friday. West Hawaii Today.
Still unclear whether Maunakea ‘truce’ will be extended after Saturday. Saturday marks the end of a temporary promise by the Thirty Meter Telescope to not attempt construction on Maunakea, but it is still unclear what, if anything, will happen in the coming weeks. Tribune-Herald.
Nearly $3 Million in Kohala CIP Project Funding Released. Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye (D-Hilo, Hāmakua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, and Kona) announced Monday the specific initiatives receiving funding. Big Island Now.
Ways and Means to vote today on Makalei ambulance bill. A bill to fund an ambulance for the Makalei Fire Station remains alive with a make-or-break Senate committee vote scheduled for this afternoon. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
HTA: Maui County Leads State in Largest Vacation Rental Supply in Hawai‘i. Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties in January 2020 with 265,400 unit nights, which is an increase of 27.2 percent compared to a year ago. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Language Makes A Comeback In Hana’s Schools — And Homes. The establishment of a popular Hawaiian immersion program several years ago has had an impact on the broader community, says the Hana High & Elementary principal. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Mauka to makai. The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources and other partner programs will open the final weekend of the Third Annual Kaua‘i OceanFest starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kaua‘i Ocean Discovery in the Kukui Grove Center with a theme of “From Mauka to Makai with DLNR and Friends". Garden Island.
Kahoolawe
Kahoʻolawe Blaze Burns Over 5,000 Acres. After conducting an aerial survey this morning, fire officials confirmed that a brush fire that ignited on Kahoʻolawe on Saturday has now scorched 5,400 acres. Maui Now.
Kahoolawe fire burns 2,635 acres, spares base camp. Fire crews unable to fight blaze because of unexploded ordnance. Maui News.
Unable to fight flames, firefighters watch Kahoolawe brush fire burn from afar. A brush fire that started on Kahoolawe on Saturday has burned more than 5,400 acres, but firefighters are only able to monitor the conditions from afar. Hawaii News Now.
