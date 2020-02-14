Flawed coronavirus test kits sent to Hawaii, Hawaiian Electric earnings jump 33.7%, Hawaiian group sues over Mauna Kea access road, Florence Puana dies at 100, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Legal observers on Mauna Kea access road on July 20, 2019 ©2020 All Hawaii News
Lawsuit questions state’s authority over Maunakea Access Road. A Native Hawaiian advocacy group has sued the state for its management of the land around the Maunakea Access Road. Tribune-Herald.
Breach Of Trust Lawsuit Filed Over Mauna Kea Access Road. After warning the state of their intent to sue, three Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries are taking the state and various officials to court over the management and use of road. Big Island Video News.
Suit: State owes Homelands beneficiaries decades of back rent for Mauna Kea road. In a new lawsuit, the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation claims the state hasn’t been paying rent for using the land under a portion of Mauna Kea Access Road. Hawaii News Now.
The coronavirus test kits that were sent to Hawaii are flawed, officials said. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first sent Hawaii’s test kits to the wrong state. He said when they finally arrived, they were damaged. They were sent again, but he said they didn’t work. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii among several states having to wait to use coronavirus test kits. Hawaii is among several states that have to wait to use coronavirus test kits. KITV4.
Senator Brian Schatz calling on HHS to set clear guidelines amidst coronavirus outbreak. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz wants to know how the federal government will reimburse states for the cost of helping respond to the coronavirus. KITV4.
2 Hawaii residents on quarantined cruise ship off Japan contract coronavirus. Two Hawaii residents on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have contracted the coronavirus, family members and officials said. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii resident on ship in Japan tests positive for new coronavirus. At least one Hawaii resident on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, as Japan confirmed its first death from the rapidly spreading disease. Star-Advertiser.
Lt. Governor confirms Hawaii passenger on Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus. Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has confirmed that a Hawaii passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the Coronavirus. KHON2.
What To Expect From Hawaii's Presidential Primary. The state’s Democratic Party is rolling out a new system for collecting members’ votes. The Republican Party cancelled its primary and awarded its delegates to President Donald Trump. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Senate heard two bills on Thursday that it hopes will keep all e-cigarettes out of kids' hands. State lawmakers want to take a federal ban on flavored vaping cartridges one step further. KITV4.
State works on plan to combat newly introduced pest that preys on avocado plants. The state Department of Agriculture has identified a new pest in Hawaii. And the bug is attracted to avocado plants. Hawaii News Now.
New Pest Attacking Avocado Trees In Hawaiʻi. The lace bug, which damages leaves on avocado trees and reduces fruit yields, has been found on the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
New Avocado Pest Identified on Big Island. A new avocado pest has been identified and confirmed on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
New invasive species target avocados. There are a new invasive species in the islands, and it’s attacking avocados. KHON2.
Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings jump 33.7%. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s earnings soared 33.7% in the fourth quarter as it achieved solid performances from both its utility and American Savings Bank. Star-Advertiser.
Former President Barack Obama’s childhood home in Manoa is up for sale. The Manoa home where former President Barack Obama grew up is up for sale. Obama lived in the University Avenue home from 1964 to 1967 — starting when he was just 3 years old. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City road closure permits holding up rail work. The award of what is expected to be the largest public works contract in city history has been delayed in part because the city rail authority hasn’t been able to obtain city permits for work along the rail line, according to a consultant that is overseeing the rail project for the federal government. Star-Advertiser.
HART Grapples With Lessons Learned From West Side Rail Construction. Critics now worry HART is moving too slowly, but the agency found it previously moved too fast without proper planning. Civil Beat.
Florence Puana / 1919-2020: Centenarian helped bring Kealoha couple to justice. She was a great-great-great-grandmother with an eighth grade education from Makawao, Maui, who helped bring one of Honolulu’s most powerful and corrupt couples to justice. Star-Advertiser.
Florence Puana, Grandmother of Katherine Kealoha, Dies At Age 100. She was a key witness against her granddaughter and former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha during their recent public corruption trial. Civil Beat.
Grandmother Who Helped Convict Honolulu Power Couple Dies. The grandmother of a former Honolulu deputy city prosecutor who was at the center of a federal corruption case has died. Associated Press.
Florence Puana, key figure in case against Kealohas, dies at 100. Florence Puana, a central figure in the case against the Kealohas, died Thursday morning at home, family members said. She was 100 years old. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Brothers Big Sisters closing Big Island programs. Youth mentoring opportunities on the Big Island are being diminished with the closing of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii Island programs at the end of the month. West Hawaii Today.
Pedestrian dies; snarling Puna traffic for hours. The pedestrian killed during rush-hour traffic Thursday morning on Highway 130 near the Keaau Transfer Station was struck by at least three vehicles, police said. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Retiring liquor director lauds changes enacted. Glenn Mukai set to leave post at month’s end after 3 1/2 years. Outgoing Liquor Control Department Director Glenn Mukai skirted the controversy of his three-year tenure on Wednesday, instead opting to praise staff, boards and community members for working to improve liquor rules and streamline procedures for licensees. Maui News.
Eucalyptus, pine tree removal in Piiholo. More than 40 eucalyptus and pine trees in hazardous locations are scheduled for removal by the state by spring, with the first dozen set to come down next week in the Makawao State Forest Reserve. Maui News.
Kauai
Mayor to KFD: cut overtime. The mayor’s office has ordered the Kaua‘i Fire Department to suspend most — if not all — overtime and nonessential expenditures after discovering, the administration said, that KFD had been forced to make $1.2 million in unplanned retirement payments due to “spiking” of overtime. Garden Island.
Fixing four bridges. If the weather cooperates, the historic 1911 Hanapepe bridge on Hanapepe Road over the Hanapepe River should re-open to vehicular traffic by the end of the month, said county Department of Water Engineer Dustin Moises Wednesday during a talk story session hosted by the Hanapepe Economic Alliance to a standing-room-only audience at the Hanapepe Recreation Center. Garden Island.
Hawaiians Use Shuttle To Drop Knowledge On Tourists. A company worked with scholars to develop a message that educates visitors en route to the North Shore about the place and its people. Civil Beat.
