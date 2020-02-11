Aila confirmed to head DHHL, first person in Hawaii is quarantined in coronavirus prevention, bill would prohibit Red Hill fuel tanks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Coffee beans on drying floor in Ka'u ©2020 All Hawaii News all rights reserved
Aila confirmed as head of DHHL. William Aila won confirmation as chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Monday by a 21-3 vote of the state Senate. He will serve through Dec. 21, 2022. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaii panel backs Native Hawaiian reconciliation commission. A panel of Hawaii lawmakers Monday passed a resolution calling for the governor to convene a Native Hawaiian reconciliation commission, a step that comes after protests blocking the construction of one of the world’s largest telescopes. Associated Press.
A Proposed Native Hawaiian Commission Is Already Getting Pushback. Critics say Native Hawaiians, not the governor, should pick the members and the issues it considers. Civil Beat.
Mauna Kea Spurs Hawaiian Reconciliation Commission Proposal. A State House committee held a hearing Monday on resolution requesting the convening of a blue ribbon commission to examine and formulate a reconciliation with Native Hawaiians. Big Island Video News.
=====
Why Hawaii Isn’t Competitive In Recruiting Teachers. A recent study found Hawaii teacher salaries don’t go as far when compared to other school districts in high-price areas. Civil Beat.
Early Education To Expand But Lawmakers Grapple With What That Means. State lawmakers have recognized the need for affordable child care in the state, so much so that they’ve made it a part of a joint-legislative package negotiated by the governor and House and Senate leaders. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill would require public high schools to start no earlier than 8:30. A bill making its way through the state legislature is one that would push back the morning school bell at Hawaii's public high schools. KITV4.
Hawaii House Defers Bill Expanding Police Firearms Searches. The Hawaii House of Representatives has deferred action on a bill that would have expanded police powers to search for firearms without obtaining a warrant. Associated Press.
Decision-Making Hearing Scheduled For Housing Bill. Senate Bill 3104 relates to land development. It authorizes the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) to lease real property for a period not to exceed 99 years for the development of certain projects that include affordable housing. Maui Now.
Keiki screen time targeted: Legislation aims to encourage parents to set limits. In order to increase awareness of the problem, a bill currently in the state Legislature calls for public education to encourage parents to set limits on how much screen time to allow their children. Tribune-Herald.
State Senator proposes new vehicle tax to fund car recycling program and curb abandoned vehicles. Kurt Fevella wants an audit on the current highway beautification fee in registration, but a stopgap solution is needed now to help communities. KITV4.
Hawaii attorney general’s office hires nationally-known ethics expert. Hui Chen, an anti-fraud expert who made national news when she resigned from her U.S. Department of Justice job in the wake of the firing of FBI Director James Comey, has been hired by the Hawaii attorney general’s office. Star-Advertiser.
State labor supervisor investigated for other allegations. A supervisor with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations who was recently fined $1,000 by the Hawaii State Ethics Commission also was investigated for accusations that he repeatedly touched a female business owner who was fined $9,400 in 2016 and said he could “fix” the fine if the woman went to dinner with him. Star-Advertiser.
=====
One Hawaii Resident In Mandatory Coronavirus Quarantine. The man who traveled to Hubei Province in China has not shown any symptoms, but his health will be monitored in quarantine. Civil Beat.
First Person Sent to Coronavirus Quarantine in Hawai‘i. Health officials on Monday ushered the first person into Hawai‘i’s Coronavirus quarantine system at Pearl Harbor. Big Island Now.
Hawaii resident who was in Hubei province is quarantined. The Centers for Disease Control has notified state health officials that a Hawaii resident who visited Hubei Province in China has returned home, and will be quarantined for 14 days at Pearl Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii resident placed in mandatory quarantine after returning from epicenter of outbreak. A Hawaii resident who recently returned from the Chinese province that’s been identified as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak has been placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Pearl Harbor after returning to the islands, officials said. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii resident who recently traveled to Hubei province quarantined at facility at Pearl Harbor. Hawaii has its first mandatory quarantine case tied to the Coronavirus. KHON2.
Officials are monitoring 27 people for coronavirus. State health officials are monitoring 27 individuals for the deadly new coronavirus, including a Hawaii resident who returned to the islands Monday after a recent trip to China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii couple among thousands quarantined after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship. "We work it out together and continue to uplift each other. KITV4.
=====
Company fined for ocean pollution. A federal judge in Hawaii has ordered a Singapore-based shipping company to pay $1.75 million in fines for allegedly dumping bilge waste directly into the ocean. Garden Island.
Oahu
HART Board Member Most Critical Of Rail’s Handling Resigns. John Henry Felix has repeatedly called to pause rail construction at Middle Street. Civil Beat.
=====
Bill would prohibit Red Hill fuel tanks in 2028. The Navy would no longer be able to operate its massive underground fuel tanks at Red Hill after January 2028 under a bill that moved out of a Senate committee Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Senate bill looks to protect Honolulu’s primary aquifer from Navy fuel spills. Senate Bill 2774 would relocate the Red Hill Underground Storage Facility away from the Moanalua-Waimalu aquifer, which sits just 100 feet below. KHON2.
=====
Businesses at Dillingham Airfield hold out hope for a flying future. Dillingham Airfield tenants — including skydiving, glider and ultralight operators — are hoping a white knight will step forward to prevent the North Shore airport from shutting down civilian operations June 30. Star-Advertiser.
Walkway access to beach parks restored. The Leahi fence and a matching barrier put up at the makai boundary of Makalei Beach Park were erected by the city Department of Parks and Recreation due to public safety concerns, and after settlement of a lawsuit by a Honolulu resident who claimed she was injured while stepping between Leahi Beach Park and the walkway. Star-Advertiser.
=====
City opens affordable rental complex in McCully. The city Monday held a blessing for a 30-unit affordable rental project at what had been a dormitory in McCully for international students. Star-Advertiser.
City converts McCully building to affordable rentals for single-parent families. The city held a blessing Monday for a new affordable housing complex for single-parent families in McCully. Hawaii News Now.
Affordable housing for single parents opens on Oahu. A blessing ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the completion of a new affordable housing project. KHON2.
=====
Some in Waikiki are relieved a key source of parking won’t be restricted overnight. The proposed overnight closure of a valuable Waikiki parking lot won’t be happening anytime soon, leaving some relieved — but the city is still exploring their options. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
High court vacates conviction in Kamehameha statue vandalism. The Hawaii Supreme Court has vacated the conviction of a man accused of vandalizing the statue of King Kamehameha the Great on the Hilo Bayfront during the Labor Day 2015 weekend. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Work to begin on dune restoration at Kamaole I. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be temporarily impacted this week as work begins on sand dune restoration at the southern end of Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. Maui News.
Crews to Remove Hazardous Trees in Makawao, Waihou. About a dozen pine and eucalyptus trees as tall as 70 feet in the Makawao State Forest Reserve will be assessed and flagged for removal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 29. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hanapepe: ‘This Is The Town That Keeps Refusing To Die’. The Kauai town has its flash points, but a shared sense of pride continues to hold this community together. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i’s gas prices stable, high. While the average price of regular grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationwide per gallon, Kaua’i is still 0.28 cents more than the average price in Hawaii and cost $1.46 more than the national average gasoline price. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment