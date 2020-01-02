New laws coming, Oahu rents dropping, vote by mail cards AWOL, fireworks injuries around the state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii state Capitol PC:Danny de Gracia
New state laws focus on justice system, guns, marijuana. Hawaii residents and visitors caught with small quantities of marijuana can rest assured they won’t be charged with criminal offenses under a new law that takes effect this year. Star-Advertiser.
National Weather Service To Reduce Number Of Emergency Alerts Sent To Phones. Alerts for the most serious events will be prioritized over flooding events that are not expected to have a major impact on the public. Hawaii Public Radio.
Growing air tours crowd isle skies. A growing number of people are calling for tougher restrictions on Hawaii’s tour helicopter and small aircraft industry, particularly as the volume of traffic has increased in recent years over residential communities, national parks and other areas. Star-Advertiser.
Why Hawaii Won’t Stop Setting Off Fireworks. A new report from the Legislative Reference Bureau highlights failed attempts by law enforcement and lawmakers to deal with the recurring issue. Civil Beat.
Oahu
New year brings new ban on plastic bags on Oahu. Oahu retailers can no longer distribute plastic bags at checkout counters under the latest phase of the city’s plastic bag ban ordinance that took effect Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed into law one of the strictest disposable plastic bans in the country. People are no longer allowed to buy plastic bags at check-out stands. KITV.
Rents Are Dipping on Oahu, At Least For Some People. Experts say some apartment rental rates have been coming down even before a crackdown on Oahu vacation rentals. Civil Beat.
Residents: flooding problem in Hauula getting worse. Flooding in Hauula has been a problem for years but residents say the problem is getting worse. Hawaii News Now.
Teenager hospitalized after firework blows off in his hand. As many celebrated the new year, one teenager spent the beginning of 2020 in the hospital. KITV.
Hawaii Island
Dozens Say Vote by Mail Cards Never Came. Concerns of disenfranchisement have cropped up recently on the Big Island, as residents and state officials alike have pointed to a potential flaw in Hawai‘i’s new vote by mail system that could leave some voters without a ballot come election day. Big Island Now.
New Hilo facility for homeless off to a good start, according to nonprofit. More than two months after accepting its first clients, Keolahou — an emergency homeless shelter established at the old Hilo Memorial Hospital — is a refuge for the Big Island’s homeless men. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
16 Fireworks Citations Issued, 68 Documented Cases in Maui County. Maui Now.
Man Critically Injured On Maui When Firework Explodes in Face. Maui Now.
Injuries, damages due to fireworks on Maui. Adam Cio said he was driving through a residential part of Kahului on his way home from work when an aerial firework burst through the passenger-side window of his pick-up truck. KITV.
Maui man left bloody after stray firework rips through the cab of his pick-up. A Maui man is recovering after an illegal aerial firework blasted through the cab of his pick-up truck minutes into the New Year. Hawaii News Now.
Maui man injured after a firework blasts through his car. KHON2.
Holiday Express reaches end of line. The Christmas-themed Sugar Cane Train made its final 4-mile round trip of the year Monday, traveling to Kualapa Loop and back, after the owners were unable to reach an agreement with Kaanapali Land Management over the future of the steam locomotive. Maui News.
Kauai
Feds Plan To Extract Kauai Tour Helicopter Wreckage. The National Transportation Safety Board plans to have a preliminary report from its investigation in three weeks and the final report within two years. Civil Beat.
No comments:
Post a Comment