LGBTQ+ students added to Hawaii Title IX, high-tech economy boosted by cyber spies, Sensei Farms transforms Lanai agriculture, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

State senators grill University of Hawaii on salary funding details. University of Hawaii officials Friday were unable to answer pointed questions from state senators about who should pay for what could be more than $14 million worth of “fringe” employee benefits for an estimated 1,076 UH salaried positions paid through tuitions rather than the state’s general fund. Star-Advertiser.
Cyber Spies Are Quietly Boosting Hawaii’s High Tech Economy. Can the state build on a massive base of National Security Agency and other government cyber jobs? Civil Beat.
Hawaii's New Asset Forfeiture Rules Take Effect Jan. 17. New requirements will apply to local enforcement authorities in seizing cars and other property of criminals under long-awaited asset forfeiture rules issued by the Hawaii attorney general on Dec. 31. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii bankruptcies in 2019 hit highest level in 5 years. The U.S. stock market had a record bull run in 2019. But not everyone shared in the wealth. Star-Advertiser.
Pay Hikes for Special Ed, Hawaiian Language, Rural School Teachers Start On Tuesday. Pay increases for public school teachers in hard-to-fill positions, including those for special education, rural areas and Hawaiian language immersion, start on Tuesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
A $75,000 Settlement Is Scaring Hawaii Charter Schools. A recent legislative directive that forces state agencies to cover the costs of legal claims could have a big impact on charter schools. Civil Beat.
New law on reporting inmate deaths exposes alleged prison homicide. A new law that requires prison officials to report to the governor each time an inmate dies in custody has already revealed the case of a prisoner who died on Christmas morning after being assaulted at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Star-Advertiser.
Maunakea Looms Over American Astronomical Society Meeting. The Thirty Meter Telescope controversy will be a major topic of discussion during the four-day conference being held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Oʻahu. Big Island Video News.
TMT supporters rally at Hawai‘i Convention Center. Supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope waved signs and flags Sunday outside of the Hawai‘i Convention Center while a major astronomy conference was being held inside. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Board Of Water Supply Fined For Stream Pollution. The Board of Water Supply failed to notify state health officials about a sediment discharge for 15 days, according to the state health department. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply faces $420K penalty for polluting Nuuanu Stream. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and a trio of contractors face a possible $420,000 fine for polluting the Nuuanu Stream over an 18-day period last year. Star-Advertiser.
Dead Koi fish led to a $420K fine from the Department of Health. The Department of Health announced a notice of violation for the Board of Water Supply and some of its consultants and contractors carrying a $420K fine. KITV.
Hauula residents want long-term fix for collapsed road. Repair crews began work Sunday morning along a portion of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed into the ocean in Hauula, but some residents questioned why the state allowed the road’s condition to deteriorate to that extent. Star-Advertiser.
Traffic in Hauula still impacted as crews make emergency repairs to crumbling roadway. A lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula remains closed Monday morning as crews make emergency shoreline repairs to the crumbling roadway. Hawaii News Now.
Development firms to build affordable housing through state resolution. A development partnership is positioned to start building a low-income housing tower in Pawaa later this year following a recent tentative endorsement by the state to finance the $89 million project. Star-Advertiser.
New rules for tent installers impact vendors at Aloha Stadium Swap Meet. Vendors of the popular Aloha Stadium Swap Meet say they were caught off guard when trying to set up Saturday, leading to tensions over the market. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Herbicide ban not a sure thing. While the County Council had voted 6-3 to approve Bill 101 — the same number of affirmative votes needed to override Mayor Harry Kim’s veto — there’s no guarantee all six council members who previously voted yes on the bill will also agree to override the veto. West Hawaii Today.
Kim to meet with governor, TMT officials this week. Although the protesters at Maunakea Access Road have physically changed their position, their philosophical position remains the same as in July. Tribune-Herald.
Charges dropped against retired police captain. Charges against a retired Hawaii Police Department captain accused of tipping off arcade owners prior to a gambling raid have been dropped. Tribune-Herald.
Charges in a 2-year-old drug case have been dropped because of officer misconduct, a judge ruled. ose Miranda was charged in December 2017 with 11 counts of first-degree promoting a dangerous drug, class A felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison. West Hawaii Today.
Councilwoman seeks affordable housing fund. The Big Island’s shortage of affordable housing is reaching the crisis stage, says a County Council member sponsoring a nonbinding resolution pushing for the creation of an affordable housing fund. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Woman Pulls Slug From Mouth After Eating Island Naturals Sandwich. A Hilo woman will have to wait about two weeks to find out if she’s contracted rat lungworm disease after nearly ingesting a half-inch slug on New Year’s Eve. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mahi Pono: ‘We are not profiting off water’. Officials offer details of approach to vital resource. Maui News.
New Self-Service Kiosk for Vehicle Registrations at Maui County Building. A new self-service DMV kiosk was installed and blessed today at the county’s Kalana O Maui Building, bringing to five, the total number available in Maui County. Maui Now.
Crab, lobster hearings next week. Hearings are set on Molokai, Lanai and Maui next week on a housekeeping consolidation of rules regulating the take, possession and sale of Samoan crab, Kona crab and lobsters in state waters. Maui News.
Maui fires burned 25,000 acres in 2019. Brush fires took their toll on Maui in 2019, setting ablaze more acres of land last year than in recent years, and in the process destroyed utility poles, amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs by the county and displaced hundreds of people. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Hawaii Tour Helicopter Owner Rejects Congressman’s Criticism. Richard Schuman says the industry is safe and does not need increased federal regulation. Civil Beat.
Forums target climate change. The National Tropical Botanical Garden is holding another series of forums on climate change, starting in February, titled “Climate Crisis 2020.” Garden Island.
Lanai
Lanai undergoes agricultural transformation using hydroponic greenhouses. Lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers are lined up to be part of the first commercial harvest from a pioneering hydroponic greenhouse farm on Lanai developed by technology billionaire Larry Ellison and envisioned for expansion to serve the state and potential replication beyond Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Sensei Farms Lanai’s greenhouses mix old and new technology. Paving over red dirt that was once part of the most productive pineapple plantation in the world might not seem like the way to start a positive transformation of agriculture on Lanai. Star-Advertiser.
