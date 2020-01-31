Legislature seeks to ban more sunscreen ingredients, Aila confirmation moves forward, Honolulu backs off rail plan, Willie K says cancer is terminal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii beachgoers ©2020 All Hawaii News
Bill would ban harmful sunscreens. Hawaii legislators Thursday announced the introduction of bills that restrict the sale of sunscreens with anything other than those deemed safe for coral reefs as well as human health in the state. Star-Advertiser.
In a 3-2 vote, the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee recommended the full chamber approve Gov. David Ige’s nominations to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. William Aila, the acting director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands since May, secured a recommendation from a key senate panel Thursday to make his position permanent. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers Consider Red Light Photo Enforcement Pilot Program. The latest proposal involving a red light photo program in Hawaiʻi, will get a hearing before the House Committee on Transportation on Friday. Maui Now.
‘It’s not just a Kona problem’: Another year, another fight over coffee-labeling law. The latest effort to change labeling requirements for Hawaiian-grown coffee blends is making its way through the state Legislature. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Looks To The Philippines For Its Newest Teacher Recruits. In an effort to plug the teacher shortage, the Hawaii Department of Education sent two officials to Manila on its first-ever international recruiting effort. Civil Beat.
Hawaii saw more than 10M visitors last year, but not everyone is celebrating. For the first time in 2019, Hawaii saw more than 10 million visitors to its shores ― a widely-expected milestone that’s drawn concerns about over-tourism. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines posts earnings jump while keeping eye on China virus. Hawaiian Airlines’ earnings soared 57.2% in the fourth quarter despite increased capacity that included additional competition from newcomer Southwest Airlines. Star-Advertiser.
Property sales catapult American Savings’ earnings 30%. The state’s third-largest bank, a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., reported today that its net income increased to $28.2 million from $21.8 million in the year-earlier quarter. Star-Advertiser.
Performer Willie K shares that his lung cancer is now terminal. The multi-Na Hoku award winner has been battling lung cancer but has continued to perform on a limited basis. KHON2.
Oahu
Mayor Caldwell warns of another rail delay. Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city is “not yet confident” the first 11-mile segment of the Honolulu rail line will open at the end of this year, and told the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation that it should stop promising the public that rail will open even earlier. Star-Advertiser.
Feds: HART Shouldn’t Promise To Have Rail Ready In October. Rail’s federal partners in Washington aren’t confident “at all” that the trains will be ready to run in October for interim service and they want local rail officials to “step back” from that promise, according to the city’s top leadership. Civil Beat.
Councilman Ron Menor opts out of mayoral race. Honolulu City Councilman Ron Menor said Thursday that he has decided not to run for Honolulu mayor this fall after all. Star-Advertiser.
Crowds lined the streets to honor fallen Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez. Fallen Honolulu police officer Tiffany-Victoria B. Enriquez, Hawaii’s first female police officer to be killed in the line of duty, was remembered Thursday as a warm person with an infectious smile that brought people together. Star-Advertiser.
Moving service, ‘final roll call’ honor fallen Officer Tiffany Enriquez. After a moving service in which she was remembered as someone who always put others before herself ― until the very end ― fallen Officer Tiffany Enriquez was honored Thursday with a poignant procession and “final roll call" fronting HPD headquarters. Hawaii News Now.
SLIDESHOW: Emotions Run High At Memorial Service For Slain HPD Officer. Tiffany Enriquez, shot to death on Jan. 19 while responding to a call in the Diamond Head area, was honored by law enforcement, family and friends Thursday. Civil Beat.
Touching tribute for fallen HPD officer Tiffany Enriquez. She was a role model, a loving mother, and a hero. That’s how family and friends are remembering Honolulu Police Officer Tiffany Enriquez at her funeral service. KHON2.
Date set for memorial services of fallen HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama. The date has been set for memorial services of HPD officer Kaulike Kalama, who was killed in the line of duty in the Diamond Head tragedy. The family announced Kalama’s services are planned for March 7. It will be open to the public. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii accuses HPOWER of exceeding pollution limits and fines company nearly $20,000. The Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch has fined HPOWER nearly $19,700 for exceeding the allotted amount of dissolved solids in the recirculation water it uses in its cooling towers. Star-Advertiser.
Pali Lanes faces another challenge: It’s been put on a month-to-month lease. The property lease between landowner Alexander & Baldwin and Pali Lanes will change to month-to-month on Feb. 2. Hawaii News Now.
A&B says it still wants bowling for Pali Lanes — for now. The head of Alexander &Baldwin Inc. said Thursday he remains hopeful Pali Lanes bowling center can stay in business but conceded he has his eye on a different type of development for the Kailua property if a viable business plan or bowling alley operator doesn’t materialize in the coming months. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Police discipline detailed: Five officers terminated in 2019 in unrelated cases. Five Hawaii Police Department officers were terminated in 2019 and seven were suspended for disciplinary reasons, a department official said Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Lawmakers Weigh In On Joint Economic Package. Big Island state representatives are promoting affordable housing, expanded child care, and tax relief as part of the legislative package of bills introduced this session to reduce income inequality. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lahaina Front Street Improvement Project Community Meeting, Feb. 13. County officials say wave action and saltwater spray have deteriorated street elements on the makai side of Front Street in two locations: between Dickenson Street and Lahainaluna Road and between Papalaua and Baker streets. Maui Now.
Former House candidate is sentenced to 5 years in prison. Chayne Marten pleads no contest to endangering a minor in 2016 sexual abuse case. Maui News.
Biolab, built on Maui, headed to the space station. HNu Mobile SpaceLab set to blast off Feb. 9. Maui News.
Kauai
CBS News reports that a Federal Aviation employee is blowing the whistle on a lack of critical inspections. CBS said the whistleblower, Joseph Monfort, said he was prevented from inspecting the tour helicopter that crashed on Kauai back in December, killing all seven people on board. Hawaii News Now.
Property tax bill fails. The Kauai County Council on Wednesday killed a proposal to increase property taxes for around 200 Kauai residents with rental properties. Garden Island.
County backs Hawaiian homesteaders. The County Council on Wednesday passed unanimously a resolution to urge the state Legislature to fix defects in laws that govern the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands that have led to stubbornly high mortgage delinquency and foreclosure rates among Native Hawaiians living on DHHL lands. Garden Island.
Officials Confirm 9th Case Of Rat Lungworm Disease. An adult resident of Kauai is believed to have caught the parasitic disease during a December trip to the Big Island, making the individual the sixth Hawaii resident to fall ill. Civil Beat.
